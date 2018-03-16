This week's top games to buy: PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Steam games to get right now

Own a PlayStation 4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch or gaming PC and looking for something new to play? You're in luck.

Kirby hits the Switch at last in a real blast from the past.

A cute and cuddly platform adventure, much like the SNES games of yore, Kirby Star Allies not only puts you in the shoes of the wee pink ball o'fun, you can invite three friends to join in too.

That's because you meet other characters on your travels to join your platform-hopping gang, each of which with their own unique abilities, and they can either be computer-controlled or played by chums.

There are puzzles along the way that even require each ally's powers in combination, so you should choose which character joins you carefully. But beyond that, it's a simple, pretty affair that will delight kids just as much as it does their parents.

If you're a sucker for city building simulation games Surviving Mars should be on your hitlist. Developed by Haemimont Games, the studio behind the successful Tropico series, it offers a challenging and fun experience for console and PC gamers alike.

You have to build a colony on Mars, while achieving different mission goals, and that tends to be trickier than ensuring waste pipes are laid properly in Sim City, for example. Mars is an inhospitable environment to settle on, so surviving is no mean feat. Colonists will drop like flies when you first start, but once you have the hang of what you need inside the domes you place on the surface, you'll soon construct thriving communities.

Well, until another disaster hits, of course.

There is plenty of micromanagement to be kept an eye on, and you'll find the game is slightly easier to manipulate on a PC with a mouse than PS4 or Xbox One with a controller, but all formats have plenty to offer, with the promise of expansive DLC down the line.

Scribblenauts is back and the series hits PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch for the first time, although it's not what you might have been expecting if you've played any previous games in the series.

Instead, it's a party game for up to four players with 25 mini-games of varying types. There is a versus mode for two-player action or, if you're on your own, you can play against the computer. A sandbox mode is included for more free-flowing gameplay. And there's the eponymous Showdown board game, that can be played with up to four players. The latter can also be played solo against a computer opponent.

What most of the mini-games have in common is that you get to create the items you'll use in them. This is sometimes done before the game starts, with a letter entry system enabling you to spell out the item. Another other gameplay type is "speedy", which doesn't require word entry at all and uses the controller in various ways to play quick and simple time-based games.

It might not be the Scribblenauts experience you were hoping for, but Showdown is a fun social game for all the family. And there are few of those around these days.

Gravel is an old-school off-road racer, the like of which we haven't seen much of since the early Dirt games. It is fast, frenetic and fun, with arcade thrills, jumps and tracks.

There's a lengthy career mode and boss races to overcome, but the handling and core racing experience is as easy to pick up and enjoy for newbies as fans.

It's worth noting that the arcade-style graphics are scaled up to 4K for PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and PC, but our experience is they look great on standard consoles and computers too.

Those expecting a sequel to Metal Gear Solid 5 need look away now - it's more a spin-off than directly linked. That doesn't mean it's not fun, however.

It essentially combines some of the gameplay and graphical style of MGS5 with a zombie-laden survival horror game - hence the name. There's not as much in the way of stealth as other Metal Gear games, but there are plenty of trademark moments to enjoy - including attaching balloons to zombies and seeing them float in the air.

There is also base-building to be done - much like Phantom Pain - although plenty of the action is scarier than you might otherwise be used to.

Pac-Man hits the Nintendo Switch in the most frantic, crazy format yet.

If you're already au fait with the original Championship Edition and its sequel for other platforms you'll know what to expect; neon-lit makes, some in 3D, and fast-paced musical beats as you gobble pellets and rack up the scores. The Nintendo Switch version adds a two-player co-op mode where you play together, each munching away for points, and it's great fun.

The visual style and overall presentation lends it a welcome update and Switch owners will love being able to play in the madcap mazes while on the move.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is an enormous role-playing game, although the main difference is that there is never a dragon or goblin in sight.

That's because developer Warhorse Studios has opted for realism and an authentic medieval settings for its lengthy story. What's more, you play a character that's a normal son of a blacksmith rather than a made-for-questing hero - which makes the earlier parts of the game different from usual.

Some might even find the lack of heroic power difficult to get to grips with at first, but perseverance is rewarding. A refreshing change of pace to many of rivals out there.