Two Points Campus
- Release date: 9 August 2022
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox and PC
- Publisher: Sega
Following in the fine tradition of satirical management simulators, Two Points Campus looks like a brilliant send-up of university life, tasking you with running a whole campus and trying to keep its students safe, satisfied and graduating en masse.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Release date: 28 October 2022
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox and PC
- Publisher: Activision
The next Call of Duty promises to be a revolutionary one, changing up how you play and also bringing a massive change to what Warzone looks like. We can't wait to try it out, and it'll be coming to both generations of consoles on the market right now.
God of War: Ragnarök
- Release date: Late 2022
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5
- Publisher: Sony
We know that the next God of War will be on both PS4 and PS5, and it looks likely to be a real stunner. The rebooted Norse mythology we experienced last time out was something special, so if it can be topped we'll be in for a seriously special ride.
Hogwarts Legacy
- Release date: Holiday 2022
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox, PC and Switch
- Publisher: Warner Bros.
There's finally going to be a proper, big-budget Harry Potter game, albeit one that is completely separate from the books' stories. Hogwarts Legacy looks like an entrancing chance to step into the wizarding world and shape our own path.
Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2
- Release date: TBC
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC
- Publisher: Paradox Interactive
It's only taken 15 years but a sequel to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines is on its way. It is an in-depth, first-person RPG, like the original, but this time on consoles as well as PC. We can't wait.
Away: The Survival Series
- Release date: TBC
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on PC
- Publisher: Breaking Walls
Playing as a Sugar Glider flying mammal, you have to avoid predators and other dangerous beasts in order to survive in this third-person action-adventure game.
Kerbal Space Program 2
- Release date: 2023
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC
- Publisher: Private Division
You can once again attempt to send Kerbals into space with a bigger, friendly sequel to one of the best tongue-in-cheek simulation games of all time.
Beyond Good And Evil 2
- Release date: TBC
- PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC
- Publisher: Ubisoft
Announced was back during E3 in June 2017, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is long overdue, especially considering the first was released over 15 years ago, and we still have no clue when it might be ready. The game's other-world setting - where multiple species communicate and interact - is quirky, cheeky and stunning. Think The Fifth Element in video game form and you're halfway there.