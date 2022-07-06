(Pocket-lint) - Time doesn't ever stop flying by, but that also means that there are plenty of new games being announced all the time. Even if the PlayStation 5 is out, the PS4 still has a host of great games coming down the pike.

Release date: 9 August 2022

Release date: 9 August 2022
PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox and PC

No, also on Xbox and PC Publisher: Sega

Following in the fine tradition of satirical management simulators, Two Points Campus looks like a brilliant send-up of university life, tasking you with running a whole campus and trying to keep its students safe, satisfied and graduating en masse.

Release date: 28 October 2022

Release date: 28 October 2022
PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox and PC

No, also on PS5, Xbox and PC Publisher: Activision

The next Call of Duty promises to be a revolutionary one, changing up how you play and also bringing a massive change to what Warzone looks like. We can't wait to try it out, and it'll be coming to both generations of consoles on the market right now.

Release date: Late 2022

Release date: Late 2022
PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5

No, also on PS5 Publisher: Sony

We know that the next God of War will be on both PS4 and PS5, and it looks likely to be a real stunner. The rebooted Norse mythology we experienced last time out was something special, so if it can be topped we'll be in for a seriously special ride.

Release date: Holiday 2022

Release date: Holiday 2022
PS4 exclusive? No, also on PS5, Xbox, PC and Switch

No, also on PS5, Xbox, PC and Switch Publisher: Warner Bros.

There's finally going to be a proper, big-budget Harry Potter game, albeit one that is completely separate from the books' stories. Hogwarts Legacy looks like an entrancing chance to step into the wizarding world and shape our own path.

Release date: TBC

Release date: TBC
PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox One and PC Publisher: Paradox Interactive

It's only taken 15 years but a sequel to Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines is on its way. It is an in-depth, first-person RPG, like the original, but this time on consoles as well as PC. We can't wait.

Release date: TBC

Release date: TBC
PS4 exclusive? No, also on PC

No, also on PC Publisher: Breaking Walls

Playing as a Sugar Glider flying mammal, you have to avoid predators and other dangerous beasts in order to survive in this third-person action-adventure game.

Release date: 2023

Release date: 2023
PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox One and PC Publisher: Private Division

You can once again attempt to send Kerbals into space with a bigger, friendly sequel to one of the best tongue-in-cheek simulation games of all time.

Release date: TBC

Release date: TBC
PS4 exclusive? No, also on Xbox One and PC

No, also on Xbox One and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

Announced was back during E3 in June 2017, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is long overdue, especially considering the first was released over 15 years ago, and we still have no clue when it might be ready. The game's other-world setting - where multiple species communicate and interact - is quirky, cheeky and stunning. Think The Fifth Element in video game form and you're halfway there.

