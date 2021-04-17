We've put together a list of games that are are well worth adding to your library, with many bargains available too.

The PlayStation 4 is a fine games console, make no mistake. And the 4K-ready PS4 Pro is an even punchier version still, even if the PS5 has now been on the scene for quite a while.

However, it's the incredible games that made the PS4 the winner of its console generation. That's why we've put together a list of the greatest PS4 games of all time - dating back to the Sony console's launch in 2013. All of them are well worth of adding to your library.

If you're looking for a particular genre, you can find some more specific guides, right here.

What are the best games on PS4?

The Last of Us Part 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt God of War Ragnarök Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Final Fantasy VII Remake Bloodborne Control

The Last of Us Part II

Naughty Dog returns to its harrowing vision of a post-pandemic world, and picks up the story of Joel and Ellie. This time players will mostly be in Ellie's shoes, as she treads a path that few would be able to stomach, in search of justice. It's an absolutely gut-wrenching journey and arguably a new highpoint for cinematic storytelling in games. A must-play for any PlayStation owner.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Not just one of the best games on the PlayStation 4, The Witcher 3 can lay claim as being one of the best of all time. It is an extraordinary feat in game design, where it seems that every action undertaken in the massive third-person RPG has an effect on the game world. Save a merchant from some bandits in a random encounter, for example, you might meet him again many hours later in a city, where he gives you a massive discount on items he has for sale. The world itself also seems alive and vibrant while the game is also capable of testing your skills so you don’t just blitz through it. Superb.

God of War Ragnarök

Sony's commitment to the PS4 is underlined by this superb sequel to 2018's God of War, which ups the ante in every way and yet still looks stunning on what is now pretty old hardware. It's smoother on the PS5, of course, but you'll still get the full experience on older consoles.

Kratos and Atreus' story continues with riveting acting and set pieces that will have your jaw dropping regularly. It all builds to a stunning conclusion, too.

Elden Ring

FromSoftware's stunning gaming formula comes to a truly open world for the first time, letting you roam around at your own pace, discovering new areas and enemies and growing your power steadily through its unforgiving but highly rewarding combat. This is a new masterpiece of the genre.

Red Dead Redemption 2

A truly stunning game that provides entertainment and enjoyment for weeks. It starts slow but the amount of depth and variety in mission types will soon have you well and truly hooked. Rockstar isn't the most prolific of developers but it is certainly one of the very best. There are few open-world games around with as much thought and attention afforded it.

Marvel's Spider-Man

It is hard to describe just how enjoyable swinging around the streets in Spider-Man actually is, you will find yourself doing that for hours without even needing to complete a mission. But thankfully there is a great story and game in the open world superhero title too. Comic book fans will also thoroughly appreciate the amount of collectables and costumes that can be unlocked. And there are some great character cameos along the way.

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4 isn't just the result of Naughty Dog's learnings throughout the previous trilogy, it also benefits greatly from the developer's work on The Last of Us. While radically different in tone, A Thief's End undoubtedly borrows some elements from its enduring horror-based stablemate, resulting in the studio's most rounded, balanced game yet.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

It may be a more recent addition to the list, but Final Fantasy VII Remake would easily slot into any best PS4 games line-up, even if it was just a top five. The PS4 exclusive is much more than a remaster of the classic PSOne JRPG, it's almost a new game, having been rebuilt from the ground up, with amazing new graphics and combat system that hold it in good stead with most other games released this generation.

Bloodborne

A PS4 exclusive, Bloodborne is from the same stable as Dark Souls and you can tell almost instantly. It matches its stablemate series graphically, albeit with current generation flair, but the main similarity is that both action-adventure/RPGs are as difficult as each other. Prepare to throw your DualShock 4 around. A lot.

Control

One of the best, most unexpected hits of 2019, Control is a paranormal adventure/shooter from the team behind Alan Wake and has similarly become a cult classic. Its art style - full of pastel shades and a purposely grainy overlay - matches the theme well, with an almost dream-like ambience. And, the gameplay mechanics that introduce new weapons and powers as you progress are so finely tuned that you never feel overwhelmed by the increasing difficulty. Superb.

SQUIRREL_166762





SQUIRREL_239006





SQUIRREL_143881





SQUIRREL_160914





SQUIRREL_147087





SQUIRREL_145601





SQUIRREL_137518





SQUIRREL_178013





SQUIRREL_133366





SQUIRREL_5823357





How to pick your next PS4 game

There are so many games available for the PS4 that trying to browse them all would be a fool's errand, so we've got some questions for you to think about as you consider - these could help you narrow things down.

Do you want a multiplayer game?

A huge variable for many players is whether they can pick up a title and play it with (or against) their friends, or if they're locked into a singleplayer system - if you know that you like playing online, whether with mates or strangers, be sure to check if your game of choice allows for this!

Is it all about the story?

Some games lean heavily on their gameplay systems to offer a rewarding arc for you as you learn more about how to excel. Others concentrate on telling a good story first and foremost, enveloping you in a yarn. Of course, many of the best can do both, but we think it's worth considering which you're more interested in as you think about potential titles.

How difficult do you like your games?

Are you a fan of taking your time to get better at a game slowly but surely, with progress only as a reward for those who've put in the hard miles? If so there are plenty of difficult games on this list for you, in particular the likes of Bloodborne. If not, though, maybe check out our reviews to see which ones are more suited to casual players.