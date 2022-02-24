(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 4 is a fine games console, make no mistake. And the 4K-ready PS4 Pro is an even punchier version still.

However, it's the incredible games that made the PS4 the winner of its console generation. That's why we've put together a list of the greatest PS4 games of all time - dating way back to the Sony console's launch in 2013. All of them are well worth adding to your library.

If you're looking for a particular genre, meanwhile, you can find some more specific guides linked below.

The Last of Us Part 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt God of War Elden Ring Red Dead Redemption 2 Marvel's Spider-Man Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Final Fantasy VII Remake Bloodborne Control

squirrel_widget_166762

Naughty Dog returns to its harrowing vision of a post-pandemic world, and picks up the story of Joel and Ellie. This time players will mostly be in Ellie's shoes, as she treads a path that few would be able to stomach, in search of justice. It's an absolutely gut-wrenching journey and arguably a new highpoint for cinematic storytelling in games. A must-play for any PlayStation owner.

squirrel_widget_133845

Not just one of the best games on the PlayStation 4, The Witcher 3 can lay claim as being one of the best of all time. It is an extraordinary feat in game design, where it seems that every action undertaken in the massive third-person RPG has an effect on the game world. Save a merchant from some bandits in a random encounter, for example, you might meet him again many hours later in a city, where he gives you a massive discount on items he has for sale. The world itself also seems alive and vibrant while the game is also capable of testing your skills so you don’t just blitz through it. Superb.

squirrel_widget_143881

God of War is, quite simply, stunning. Its over-the-shoulder third-person style works well for both emotive storytelling and the intuitive combat system. We particularly like the axe-throwing mechanics and, specifically, the weight of the axe itself as it travels back to your hand Thor's hammer style. No PS4 should be without easily the best God of War game and one of the best PlayStation games full stop.

squirrel_widget_160914

FromSoftware's stunning gaming formula comes to a truly open world for the first time, letting you roam around at your own pace, discovering new areas and enemies and growing your power steadily through its unforgiving but highly rewarding combat. This is a new masterpiece of the genre.

squirrel_widget_147087

A truly stunning game that provides entertainment and enjoyment for weeks. It starts slow but the amount of depth and variety in mission types will soon have you well and truly hooked. Rockstar isn't the most prolific of developers but it is certainly one of the very best. There are few open-world games around with as much thought and attention afforded it.

squirrel_widget_145601

It is hard to describe just how enjoyable swinging around the streets in Spider-Man actually is, you will find yourself doing that for hours without even needing to complete a mission. But thankfully there is a great story and game in the open world superhero title too. Comic book fans will also thoroughly appreciate the amount of collectables and costumes that can be unlocked. And there are some great character cameos along the way.

squirrel_widget_137518

Uncharted 4 isn't just the result of Naughty Dog's learnings throughout the previous trilogy, it also benefits greatly from the developer's work on The Last of Us. While radically different in tone, A Thief's End undoubtedly borrows some elements from its enduring horror-based stablemate, resulting in the studio's most rounded, balanced game yet.

squirrel_widget_178013

It may be a more recent addition to the list, but Final Fantasy VII Remake would easily slot into any best PS4 games line-up, even if it was just a top five. The PS4 exclusive is much more than a remaster of the classic PSOne JRPG, it's almost a new game, having been rebuilt from the ground up, with amazing new graphics and combat system that hold it in good stead with most other games released this generation.

squirrel_widget_133366

A PS4 exclusive, Bloodborne is from the same stable as Dark Souls and you can tell almost instantly. It matches its stablemate series graphically, albeit with current generation flair, but the main similarity is that both action-adventure/RPGs are as difficult as each other. Prepare to throw your DualShock 4 around. A lot.

squirrel_widget_148915

One of the best, most unexpected hits of 2019, Control is a paranormal adventure/shooter from the team behind Alan Wake and has similarly become a cult classic. Its art style - full of pastel shades and a purposely grainy overlay - matches the theme well, with an almost dream-like ambience. And, the gameplay mechanics that introduce new weapons and powers as you progress are so finely tuned that you never feel overwhelmed by the increasing difficulty. Superb.

Every game in this list has been tested and played through by our team, to make sure that it merits inclusion.

We've played through their campaigns, sunk hours into their multiplayer offerings, and carefully compared them to direct competitors to make sure that they represent the most satisfying and rewarding options out there on their platform.

We aren’t interested in pointless number crunching or extraneous details - we just want to provide an easy to understand review that gives you an idea of what it's going to be like to play. And don’t for a second think that the games aren't tested fully because the reviews are concise.

We’ve been covering tech and games since 2003, and, in many cases, have not only reviewed the game in question, but the previous generations, too - right back to the first release on the market. There are also plenty of titles we've considered that didn't make the cut in each of our buyer's guides.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.