These games are perfect if you're looking to get your fix of gaming with friends either online or in person.

A good multiplayer game can help pass the time like nothing else, bringing people together or giving you an online community to sink into, and the Nintendo Switch has plenty of amazing candidates to offer up.

While some of these are online, using Nintendo's slightly odd systems, but many of them are perfect for local multiplayer, offering up split-screen or party options - making for an amazing time, when enjoyed with all your pals.

What are the best multiplayer games on Switch?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Arms Mario Strikers: Battle League Mario Party Superstars Rocket League Minecraft Switch Sports

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Previously released for the Wii U, Mario Kart 8 gets a graphical update for the Deluxe version on Switch, which runs at 60 frames per second even when in portable mode.

You also get a few gameplay bonuses, such as an extra weapon slot for pick-ups during races and additional karters. It is easily one of the best Mario Kart games in many years and an essential purchase for any Switch owner.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Alongside ARMs, this is the best fighting game on the Switch, and possibly the best Smash Bros to boot. Although a rehash of the Wii U version, this truly is the "ultimate" edition. It's not only fast and slick, but has a mighty cast of characters to control. And, it's one of the Switch games that has been embraced fully by the eSports community.

ARMS

Not everyone's cup of tea, perhaps, but this motion-controlled beat-em-up is great fun if you've got a few friends round and additional Joy-Cons to compete with.

You hold a Joy-Con in each hand and use them to control the arms of your fighter, hence the name. Fighters are bionic, however, and have many properties. The whole thing is very Nintendo-esque; it's harmful fun, even for kids. One word of warning though, it isn't good for the Nintendo Switch Lite, as it's not suitable for handheld play.

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Mario Strikers returns triumphantly on the Switch with a superb party game that is ideal for those who love the beautiful game but don't want to dabble in EA's tired FIFA re-skins on the platform. You get quickfire football action with nice interchanges and a Mario Kart-style customisation system.

Hopping online offers up a wealth of ways to play, with rewards for doing well over time and a really explosive sense of fun at the core of the game. It's perfect for families, too.

Mario Party Superstars

Minigames galore in this for-all-the-family slice of fun. It's by far the best Mario Party game yet made, collecting 20 years' worth of Mario Party games and boards, and committed Nintendo fans will find it irresistible. It shows off the Switch's party-gaming credentials with plenty of panache.

Rocket League

Rocket League has been a huge success story, with kids of all ages getting hooked on its bizarre mix of car racing and football. And the Switch version is a remarkable port that sticks to 60fps throughout, albeit with a slight drop in resolution.

You don't care though, as you can compete from anywhere with a Wi-Fi signal. It also links with other versions of the game, so you don't have to just compete against players on their own Switch devices.

Minecraft

Minecraft on Switch is the exact same version of the game available across multiple platforms and replaced the former "Nintendo Switch Edition". Our only regret is that you can't use the touchscreen to choose items in your inventory, but it's an authentic Minecraft experience in all other regards.

Switch Sports

Switch Sports is exactly what it looks like - a new version of the sports game that made the Wii such a sensation, with classics like Tennis and Bowling on board for fun casual matches against your friends. It's at its best when you're in the room together, but online modes make it great if you're flying solo, too.

There are new sports to try like Badminton and Chambara, and each is fun not just for beginners but also for returning pros. With cheaper pricing, it's a no-brainer for Switch owners.

For

Looks great

Loads of courses

Plenty of customisation

Against

Paid DLC

Nintendo Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

For

Huge roster of fighters

Great stages

Superb soundtrack

Against

DLC to own all characters

For

Fun gameplay

Looks great

Plenty of legs online

Against

A little thin on content

Epic Games Rocket League

For

So addictive

Hard to master

Great online modes

Against

Can be frustrating to learn

Nintendo Mario Party Superstars

For

Great minigames

Good variety

Classic gameplay

Against

Can be annoying to be gazumped

For

Endless options

So much to try

Solid online modes

Against

Quite self-driven

For

Fun casual play

Nice modes to explore

Works online

Against

Not that much content

For

Unique to the Switch

Great fun

Gets hectic

Against

Handheld play not an option

How to pick a multiplayer game for the Nintendo Switch

There are plenty of different games you could pick up for your Switch that have multiplayer components - here are some questions to narrow things down a little.

Do you want local play?

There's a gulf in the world of multiplayer gaming between those that let you play with friends online and those that allow for split-screen or couch play - these aren't the same thing. The Switch is great at both, thankfully, but it's worth double-checking which options a game supports before you buy it, to avoid disappointment.

Are you competitive?

Because a lot of Switch games are more friendly to newcomers, you might find that some of them don't always reward the best player with a guaranteed win, with random elements to help newbies out. We love this, but if you're looking for a pure, competitive title, that limits you a bit more.

Do you like racers

It's a bit of a specific question, but since Mario Kart looms so large over the Switch, if you don't like racers you'll immediately have ruled out probably the single biggest multiplayer game that the system offers - whether that's a good thing or a bad thing for you!