Best multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch 2021: Top party games

(Pocket-lint) - A good multiplayer game can help pass the time like nothing else, bringing people together or giving you an online community to sink into, and the Nintendo Switch has plenty of amazing candidates to offer up.

While some are online, using Nintendo's slightly odd systems, many of them are perfect for local multiplayer, offering up split-screen or party options that make for an amazing time when enjoyed with pals.

Previously released for the Wii U, Mario Kart 8 gets a graphical update for the Deluxe version on Switch, which runs at 60 frames per second even when in portable mode.

You also get a few gameplay bonuses, such as an extra weapon slot for pick-ups during races and additional karters. It is easily one of the best Mario Kart games in many years and an essential purchase for any Switch owner.

squirrel_widget_140830

Alongside ARMs, this is the best fighting game on the Switch, and possibly the best Smash Bros to boot. Although a rehash of the Wii U version, this truly is the "ultimate" edition. It's not only fast and slick, but has a mighty cast of characters to control. And, it's one of the Switch games that has been embraced fully by the eSports community.

squirrel_widget_171846

Not everyone's cup of tea, perhaps, but this motion-controlled beat-em-up is great fun if you've got a few friends round and additional Joy-Cons to compete with.

You hold a Joy-Con in each hand and use them to control the arms of your fighter, hence the name. Fighters are bionic, however, and have many properties. The whole thing is very Nintendo-esque; it's harmful fun, even for kids. One word of warning though, it isn't good for the Nintendo Switch Lite, as it's not suitable for handheld play.

squirrel_widget_141282

Multiplayer might not quite be the right word, but when it comes to getting a whole household moving and enjoying a game based around exercise, Ring Fit Adventure is an absolute winner. It's pretty hard to find at the moment, so popular has it proven, but its blend of RPG-style battles with exercise-based goals and games is seriously fun and suitable for entire families.

squirrel_widget_168466

Minigames galore in this for-all-the-family slice of fun. It's by far the best Mario Party game yet made, and committed Nintendo fans will find it irresistible. It shows off the Switch's party-gaming credentials with plenty of panache.

It's not suitable for Switch Lite owners though, as you need to be able to remove and wave about the Joy-Cons.

squirrel_widget_145939

Rocket League has been a huge success story, with kids of all ages getting hooked on its bizarre mix of car racing and football. And the Switch version is a remarkable port that sticks to 60fps throughout, albeit with a slight drop in resolution.

You don't care though, as you can compete from anywhere with a Wi-Fi signal. It also links with other versions of the game, so you don't have to just compete against players on their own Switch devices.

squirrel_widget_171873

Minecraft on Switch is the exact same version of the game available across multiple platforms and replaced the former "Nintendo Switch Edition". Our only regret is that you can't use the touchscreen to choose items in your inventory, but it's an authentic Minecraft experience in all other regards.

squirrel_widget_171909

A remaster of 2003's Crash Team Racing, this nitro-charged version has incredible graphics, re-built from the ground up. The kart racing fun is much the same as before, but new features include online multiplayer and an improved adventure mode have been added for good measure. One word of warning though, don't expect Mario Kart levels of difficulty - mastering CTR is as tough as it's always been.

squirrel_widget_175089