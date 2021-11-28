A good platforming game is something that harks back to the very origins of console gaming itself, and no gaming name has more to say in that regard than Nintendo.

It's always published some of the greatest 3D and 2D platformers, and the Nintendo Switch has plenty to showcase. Across a bunch of different genres, these are all the best ones you'll find for the Switch.

What are the best platformers on Nintendo Switch?

Super Mario Odyssey Metroid Dread Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Ori and the Will of the Wisps Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Hollow Knight

Super Mario Odyssey

Not only is this 3D platformer one of the best games on any console around today, it's one of the best Mario games too. It owes more to Super Mario 64 than others over the years and is so full of secrets and surprises that you'll be playing it long after the story is complete. Every second is a joy.

Metroid Dread

It's been quite the hiatus for the Metroid franchise, but, after 19 years, it's back. Metroid Dread is actually a direct sequel to the 2002 GBA game, and an end to the five-part story that first began in 1986, but luckily this outing is easy to jump into for newcomers.

While it's easy to get to grips with the mission, though, expect plenty of trial and error on this adventure - particularly towards the later boss battles. In Dread, the path isn't always clear, and can often result in plenty of head-scratching, but it's almost always worth the reward.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

This superb package brings a supreme platformer from the Wii U era to the Switch with some lovely extras, and an expansion called Bowser's Fury that might just give a glimpse at the future of Mario games. It's an open-world bit of freeform action, and paired with 3D World's linear levels, this is an incredibly polished offering that's a must for Switch owners.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Originally release for the Wii U, hence the "U" in the name, this enhanced 2D platformer takes Mario back to his roots in glorious fashion - adding some modern twists along the way, of course. It also includes the Super Luigi U add-on starring the taller, more mischievous brother.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

You can also play the first Ori game on Switch, but we love the second most, which flows a bit more smoothly and takes the story even further. This is a superb port of what was first an Xbox One game, and its gorgeous art style looks great on the Switch.

It's also a brilliant platformer, with varied areas to get around, loads of traversal mechanics to learn and master, and an impressively expanded combat system, as well. It's an absolute treat, and we're thrilled it's arrived on Nintendo's brilliant console.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Like several other games in this best-of, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a conversion of a Wii U game and it has made the transition very well indeed. The 2D platformer can be played with a friend in co-op - just make sure that you both have mad skills though, as it is rock hard at times. Just as games should be.

Hollow Knight

A simply gorgeous hand-drawn world of bugs and warriors is yours to explore in this beautiful indie game - one of the most memorable we've played in recent years. It's tough as nails, especially if you want to see all of its content, but you'll be constantly rewarded as you persevere.

For

So charming

Great locations

Huge amounts to do

Against

We think it's flawless

For

Great difficulty curve

Some thrilling moments

Intricate map to explore

Against

Can feel too tough

Nintendo Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Classic jumping 8.0 / 10 A textbook evolution of Mario games comes in the form of this great package.

For

A glimpse at Mario's future

Superb levels

Expansion is brilliant

Against

Wish the expansion was longer

Team Cherry hollow knight Memorably eerie This haunting platformer is one of our all-time favourites.

For

Beautiful designs

Great, large map

Excellent bosses

Against

Can occasionally be unforgiving

For

Superb levels

Loads of content

Co-op

Against

Really tough in places

For

Looks so great

Lovely story

Great map to explore

Against

Occasional difficulty spikes

For

Classic gameplay

Loads of levels

Great co-op

Against

Tough as nails

How to pick a platforming game on Nintendo Switch

There are a huge range of platformers on the Switch, from modern releases to classic titles. Here are some questions to help you pick from a smaller field of options.

Do you like 2D games?

Like in so many other genres, platformer games come in both 2D and 3D varieties, each bringing different challenges. If you love retro games and aren't fussed about manipulating a camera, though, we think a 2D title could be a great pick, as it lets you concentrate on the pure pleasure of navigating around one plane.

Have you played a Mario game before?

Mario is, of course, one of gaming's true icons, and his series of games holds more than one unbelievably high-quality classic platformer. So, if you want a safe place to start, a Mario game is a great bet, and one that you can only really indulge in on one of Nintendo's systems.

How much challenge do you want?

Some games are just harder than others - that's a fact, and it means that you might find yourself struggling with certain titles if you don't do your research. For expert gamers that might not be a problem, but if you're newer to things it's worth researching how easy a game is before you buy it.