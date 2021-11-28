Best platforming games for Nintendo Switch 2021: Every top platformer

(Pocket-lint) - A good platforming game is something that harks back to the very origins of console gaming itself, and no gaming name has more to say in that regard than Nintendo.

It's always published some of the greatest 3D and 2D platformers, and the Nintendo Switch has plenty to showcase, therefore. Across a bunch of different genres, these are the best ones you'll find for the Switch.

Not only is this 3D platformer one of the best games on any console around today, it's one of the best Mario games too. It owes more to Super Mario 64 than others over the years and is so full of secrets and surprises that you'll be playing it long after the story is complete. Every second is a joy.

squirrel_widget_141357

It's been quite the hiatus for the Metroid franchise, but, after 19 years, it's back. Metroid Dread is actually a direct sequel to the 2002 GBA game, and an end to the five-part story that first began in 1986, but luckily this outing is easy to jump into for newcomers.

While it's easy to get to grips with the mission, though, expect plenty of trial and error on this adventure - particularly towards the later boss battles. In Dread, the path isn't always clear, and can often result in plenty of head-scratching, but it's almost always worth the reward.

squirrel_widget_4963124

This superb package brings a supreme platformer from the Wii U era to the Switch with some lovely extras, and an expansion called Bowser's Fury that might just give a glimpse at the future of Mario games. It's an open-world bit of freeform action, and paired with 3D World's linear levels, this is an incredibly polished offering that's a must for Switch owners.

squirrel_widget_3956671

Originally release for the Wii U, hence the "U" in the name, this enhanced 2D platformer takes Mario back to his roots in glorious fashion - adding some modern twists along the way, of course. It also includes the Super Luigi U add-on starring the taller, more mischievous brother.

squirrel_widget_188441

You can also play the first Ori game on Switch, but we love the second most, which flows a bit more smoothly and takes the story even further. This is a superb port of what was first an Xbox One game, and its gorgeous art style looks great on the Switch.

It's also a brilliant platformer, with varied areas to get around, loads of traversal mechanics to learn and master, and an impressively expanded combat system, as well. It's an absolute treat, and we're thrilled it's arrived on Nintendo's brilliant console.

squirrel_widget_3754196

Like several other games in this best-of, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a conversion of a Wii U game and it has made the transition very well indeed. The 2D platformer can be played with a friend in co-op - just make sure that you both have mad skills though, as it is rock hard at times. Just as games should be.

squirrel_widget_171891

A simply gorgeous hand-drawn world of bugs and warriors is yours to explore in this beautiful indie game - one of the most memorable we've played in recent years. It's tough as nails, especially if you want to see all of its content, but you'll be constantly rewarded as you persevere.

squirrel_widget_6302946