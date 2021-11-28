These games are kooky and interesting, and must-plays on the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is a console that's become a real treasure trove of impressive indie games, many of them only available through the eShop and often priced extremely generously.

We've played countless cool and surprising titles that weren't necessarily published by huge multinationals, and have gathered some of the most compelling ones right here for you to check out.

What are the best indie games on Nintendo Switch?

Untitled Goose Game Hollow Knight Neon White Umurangi Generation Stardew Valley Overboard! Chicory Spiritfarer Heaven's Vault Yoku's Island Express

Untitled Goose Game

Starting as an internet meme, Untitled Goose Game eventually became one of the most talked-about videogames of modern times. You can find out why through the Switch version, which gives you control of one of the most irritating lead characters around today.

Hollow Knight

Made by a tiny team, Hollow Knight has achieved sensational success as a result of how brilliantly it perfects the Metroidvania genre, letting you explore a dark and beautiful hand-drawn underground kingdom at your own pace. It's got a long-awaited sequel on the way in the form of Silksong.

Neon White

This ingenious run-and-gun platformer sees you navigating through hectic levels as quickly as you can manage, drafted in to kill demons by the rulers of heaven. It's a funky, anime-infused good time that will leave you breathless, and it looks really great on the Switch.

Umurangi Generation

A photography game that's way more interesting than the mainstream likes of New Pokémon Snap, this superb little game is all about snapping unique angles of varied subjects. We love the new motion controls, and the soundtrack - and it's also got a better vision of a dystopian future than most way bigger-name games. Definitely check this one out!

Stardew Valley

Sweet and simple in graphical style, this part RPG, part farm simulation indie game has won hearts and minds on every platform on which it has been released.

It seems perfect for the Nintendo Switch too, thanks to the console's portability and the casual nature of dipping in and out of the game. There is plenty of depth in Stardew Valley, but it's a game you can play your way, whenever you fancy. And that's the mantra for the Switch too.

Overboard!

This brilliant little largely text-based adventure stars you as a mysterious killer who needs to get away with her pretty flagrant crime. It's a wonderful slice of fun, with loads of sub-plots and dialogue to savour as you see how many different endings you can discover.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

A gorgeous adventure game all about painting, Chicory is a perfect pairing with the Switch, as you paint and draw your way through puzzles and platforming to save your world from a dark corruption. There's a lovely story to savour about self-belief and confidence at its heart, too.

Spiritfarer

This is a soulful game about, well, souls - you play as a ferryman to the dead, but the game is more about learning to accept and come to terms with the end of our lives. It's a gentle management sim that is nice and relaxing to play, but make sure you don't forget your tissues, as it gets pretty emotional at points!

Islanders

This relaxing city-builder is a supremely calming game. You take charge of a series of randomly generated islands, strategically placing buildings and monuments before moving on to bigger locations if you do well enough. Its low-pressure and gorgeous visual identity combined with low-fi music makes it really laid-back.

Heaven's Vault

This enchanting story lets you play as an archaeologist uncovering signs of an ancient civilisation and translating its language bit by bit as you uncover more words and sites of interest. It's engaging and beautifully written, and a real treat to gradually play through.

Yoku's Island Express

A cunning blend of 2D platform action and pinball, Yoku's Island Express is a gorgeous indie game that deserves to be on this list. Indeed, its puzzler undertones had us hooked good and proper. We suspect it'll do the same for you.

For

Stunning art style

So funny

Brilliant music

Against

It's over too soon

For

Endlessly comforting

Looks and sounds great

So much to discover

Against

Can take a while to progress

For

Great story

Lovely art

Memorable characters

Against

Might be emotional taxing for some

Finji Chicory: A Colorful Tale

For

Great colouring mechanic

Looks really nice

Quaint, sweet story

Against

A little easy at times

Villa Gorilla Yoku's Island Express

For

Great art style

Totally unique gameplay

Fun music

Against

Slightly easy

How to choose an indie game on Nintendo Switch

The indie scene is simply massive on the Switch - its eShop offers literally thousands of options from smaller publishers. Here are some questions you can ask yourself to narrow down your options.

What genres do you like?

The things that's great about the indie scene is that it spans all genres - you can find indie games that let you shoot things, farm, play sports, discover stories and solve mysteries, among other things. This means that if you're a particular fan of certain genres of game you should easily be able to find some indie gems that tick the same boxes.

Are graphics key for you?

Becuase they typically have much smaller teams of developers working on them, it's often the case that indie games don't have the same level of graphical fidelity as mainstream releases - they can still look phenomenal, but that's often down to art direction.

If you don't mind trading realism for impressionistic visuals, then you'll be right at home, and have more games to pick from.

Do you like shorter games?

Another great thing about a lot of indie games, in our opinion, is that they're often much less long than bigger AAA releases, which jam in loads of content and huge open worlds. This means you can often play a few of them in the same time it would take to complete the latest Assassin's Creed.

So, consider looking up roughly how long a game takes to beat before you buy it, to give yourself an idea of what to expect.