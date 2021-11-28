Best indie games on Nintendo Switch 2021: All the best independently-published games

(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch is a console that's become a real treasure trove of impressive indie games, many of them only available through the eShop and often priced extremely generously.

We've played countless cool and surprising titles that weren't necessarily published by huge multinationals, and have gathered some of the most compelling right here for you to check out.

Starting as an internet meme, Untitled Goose Game eventually became one of the most talked-about videogames of modern times. You can find out why through the Switch version, which gives you control of one of the most irritating lead characters around.

A photography game that's way more interesting than the mainstream likes of New Pokémon Snap, this superb little game is all about snapping unique angles of varied subjects. We love the new motion controls, and the soundtrack - and it's also got a better vision of a dystopian future than most way bigger-name games. Definitely check this one out!

Sweet and simple in graphical style, this part RPG, part farm simulation indie game has won hearts and minds on every platform on which it has been released.

It seems perfect for the Nintendo Switch too, thanks to the console's portability and the casual nature of dipping in and out of the game. There is plenty of depth in Stardew Valley, but it's a game you can play your way, whenever you fancy. And that's the mantra for the Switch too.

This brilliant little largely text-based adventure stars you as a mysterious killer who needs to get away with her pretty flagrant crime. It's a wonderful slice of fun, with loads of sub-plots and dialogue to savour as you see how many different endings you can discover.

This is a soulful game about, well, souls - you play as a ferryman to the dead, but the game is more about learning to accept and come to terms with the end of our lives. It's a gentle management sim that is nice and relaxing to play, but make sure you don't forget your tissues, as it gets pretty emotional at points!

This relaxing city-builder is a supremely calming game. You take charge of a series of randomly generated islands, strategically placing buildings and monuments before moving on to bigger locations if you do well enough. Its low-pressure and gorgeous visual identity combined with low-fi music makes it really laid-back.

This enchanting story lets you play as an archaeologist uncovering signs of an ancient civilisation and translating its language bit by bit as you uncover more words and sites of interest. It's engaging and beautifully written, and a real treat to gradually play through.

Thimbleweed Park harks back to an age when point-and-click adventures ruled. Indeed, it is the brainchild of Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick - the duo behind LucasArts classics such as The Secret of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion.

Expect a cross between some tricky puzzles and laugh-out-loud moments. What really makes the adventure are the weird and diverse characters you meet as you try to solve a murder mystery. It all adds up to a wonderful change of pace from most console games on the platform.

A cunning blend of 2D platform action and pinball, Yoku's Island Express is a gorgeous indie game that deserves to be on this list. Indeed, it's puzzler undertones had us hooked good and proper. We suspect it'll do the same for you.

