Readers like you help support Pocket-lint. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
The Trust Project Pocket-lint is part of the Trust Project, Read More.

The Nintendo Switch might rightly have a reputation for being the best console for family games, but that doesn't mean it doesn't also play host to some excellent shooters.

From first-person shooters to third-person blasters, there are plenty of games to sink your teeth into on Nintendo's very portable console, and we've gathered some of the very best around right here for you to check out, below.

Our Switch gaming guides

• Best Switch games overall

• Best multiplayer games

• Best strategy games

• Best platforming games

• Best horror games

• Best RPGs

• Best indie games
SQUIRREL_5717898

What are the best shooters on Switch?

  1. Splatoon 3
  2. Neon White
  3. Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition
  4. Doom
  5. Dusk
  6. Fortnite

Splatoon 3

SQUIRREL_6772348

Although it's not exactly groundbreaking if you played the last couple of Splatoon games, this third-person, paint-splatting sequel is a fun multiplayer blast.

It looks superb on the Switch - with amazing vibrant colours and fun character designs. The single-player campaign is vastly improved, plus there are new multiplayer modes. Everything seems better tweaked than before, giving the best Splatoon experience yet.

Neon White

It's a little too simple to call this just a shooter - Neon White is unlike anything else, blending shooting with platforming and a puzzle game's tests of mentality to see how quickly you can blitz your way through a whole heap of ingeniously designed levels.

Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition

SQUIRREL_175091

The Switch release of Sniper Elite III: Ultimate brings one of the best combat games around to a portable platform. It is more cerebral than most shooters and plays partly as a stealth puzzle game. Plus, you can now get Sniper Elite V2 in its remastered form on the Nintendo machine too.

Doom

SQUIRREL_171855

Of all the remastered or remade games for Nintendo Switch, Doom is possibly the most impressive. It plays just like the PS4 and Xbox One equivalents.

It's clearly not as sharp - which you notice more when played on a TV in docked mode - but the authentic Doom visuals and action are all there. It's not one for the feint hearted, but older Switch owners will love this hardcore first-person shooter.

Dusk

This brilliant throwback of a shooter will have you reliving the very best feelings from the 90s, with quick-paced action and tight shooting across brilliantly designed levels. It's adrenaline-pumping stuff, and runs flawlessly on the Switch having been celebrated on the PC at release.

Fortnite

SQUIRREL_173088

What can be said about the multiplayer shooter that hasn't before? It's not just a game, it's a cultural phenomenon and, as it's free to download and play, you can check it out for yourself without spending a penny on any in-game content.

Best shooter games on Nintendo Switch 2021: All the best shooters photo 4
Nintendo
Splatoon 3

Family friendly

9.0 / 10

A great splatterfest of a shooter that's family-friendly, too.

$36.99 at Amazon (GB) $54.49 at Amazon (US) $76.45 at Amazon (CA)
SQUIRREL_6772348


For

  • Family-friendly
  • Great style
  • Fun matches

Against

  • Not that much variety

Although it's not exactly groundbreaking if you played the last couple of Splatoon games, this third-person, paint-splatting sequel is a fun multiplayer blast.

It looks superb on the Switch - with amazing vibrant colours and fun character designs. The single-player campaign is vastly improved, plus there are new multiplayer modes. Everything seems better tweaked than before, giving the best Splatoon experience yet.

Best shooter games on Nintendo Switch 2021: All the best shooters photo 2
Bethesda
Doom

Total gorefest

9.0 / 10

This is an amazing gorefest of a shooter, and it plays beautifully on the Switch.

$99.91 at Amazon (US) $119.99 at Amazon (CA)
SQUIRREL_171855


For

  • Looks great
  • Super soundtrack
  • Amazing action

Against

  • Very gory

Of all the remastered or remade games for Nintendo Switch, Doom is possibly the most impressive. It plays just like the PS4 and Xbox One equivalents.

It's clearly not as sharp - which you notice more when played on a TV in docked mode - but the authentic Doom visuals and action are all there. It's not one for the feint hearted, but older Switch owners will love this hardcore first-person shooter.

Best shooter games on Nintendo Switch 2021: All the best shooters photo 5
Epic Games
Fortnite

Mega-popular

There's a reason Fortnite has endured - it's loads of fun.

$89.99 at Amazon (US)
SQUIRREL_173088


For

  • Great visuals
  • Constant updates
  • Never gets old

Against

  • Building takes some getting used to

What can be said about the multiplayer shooter that hasn't before? It's not just a game, it's a cultural phenomenon and, as it's free to download and play, you can check it out for yourself without spending a penny on any in-game content.

Best shooter games on Nintendo Switch 2021: All the best shooters photo 7
Rebellion
Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition

Tactical shooting

Be sure to pick your shots carefully in this tactical stealth shooter.

$24.85 at Amazon (GB) $34.48 at Amazon (US) $51.32 at Amazon (CA) $55 at Amazon (AU)
SQUIRREL_175091


For

  • Great tactical options
  • Looks great

Against

  • Once detected it gets messy

The Switch release of Sniper Elite III: Ultimate brings one of the best combat games around to a portable platform. It is more cerebral than most shooters and plays partly as a stealth puzzle game.

Plus, you can now get Sniper Elite V2 in its remastered form on the Nintendo machine too.