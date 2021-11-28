These are the very best shooters you can play on Nintendo Switch.

Best shooter games on Nintendo Switch 2023: All the best shooters

The Nintendo Switch might rightly have a reputation for being the best console for family games, but that doesn't mean it doesn't also play host to some excellent shooters.

From first-person shooters to third-person blasters, there are plenty of games to sink your teeth into on Nintendo's very portable console, and we've gathered some of the very best around right here for you to check out, below.

What are the best shooters on Switch?

Splatoon 3 Neon White Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition Doom Dusk Fortnite

Splatoon 3

Although it's not exactly groundbreaking if you played the last couple of Splatoon games, this third-person, paint-splatting sequel is a fun multiplayer blast.

It looks superb on the Switch - with amazing vibrant colours and fun character designs. The single-player campaign is vastly improved, plus there are new multiplayer modes. Everything seems better tweaked than before, giving the best Splatoon experience yet.

Neon White

It's a little too simple to call this just a shooter - Neon White is unlike anything else, blending shooting with platforming and a puzzle game's tests of mentality to see how quickly you can blitz your way through a whole heap of ingeniously designed levels.

Sniper Elite III: Ultimate Edition

The Switch release of Sniper Elite III: Ultimate brings one of the best combat games around to a portable platform. It is more cerebral than most shooters and plays partly as a stealth puzzle game. Plus, you can now get Sniper Elite V2 in its remastered form on the Nintendo machine too.

Doom

Of all the remastered or remade games for Nintendo Switch, Doom is possibly the most impressive. It plays just like the PS4 and Xbox One equivalents.

It's clearly not as sharp - which you notice more when played on a TV in docked mode - but the authentic Doom visuals and action are all there. It's not one for the feint hearted, but older Switch owners will love this hardcore first-person shooter.

Dusk

This brilliant throwback of a shooter will have you reliving the very best feelings from the 90s, with quick-paced action and tight shooting across brilliantly designed levels. It's adrenaline-pumping stuff, and runs flawlessly on the Switch having been celebrated on the PC at release.

Fortnite

What can be said about the multiplayer shooter that hasn't before? It's not just a game, it's a cultural phenomenon and, as it's free to download and play, you can check it out for yourself without spending a penny on any in-game content.

