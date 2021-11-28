Best shooter games on Nintendo Switch 2021: All the best shooters

(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch might rightly have a reputation for being the best console for family games, but that doesn't mean it doesn't also play host to some excellent shooters.

From first-person shooters to third-person blasters, there are plenty of games to sink your teeth into on Nintendo's excellent portable console, and we've gathered some of the very best right here for you to check out.

Although it's not exactly groundbreaking if you played the original Splatoon, the third-person, paint-splatting sequel is a fun multiplayer blast.

It looks superb on the Switch - even better than the Wii U predecessor, which we loved. The single-player campaign is vastly improved, plus there are new multiplayer modes. Everything seems better tweaked than before, giving the best Splatoon experience yet.

The Switch release of Sniper Elite III: Ultimate brings one of the best combat games around to a portable platform. It is more cerebral than most shooters and plays partly as a stealth puzzle game. Plus, you can now get Sniper Elite V2 in its remastered form on the Nintendo machine too.

Of all the remastered or remade games for Nintendo Switch, Doom is possibly the most impressive. It plays just like the PS4 and Xbox One equivalents.

It's clearly not as sharp - which you notice more when played on a TV in docked mode - but the authentic Doom visuals and action are all there. It's not one for the feint hearted, but older Switch owners will love this hardcore first-person shooter.

This brilliant throwback of a shooter will have you reliving the very best feelings from the 90s, with quick-paced action and tight shooting across brilliantly designed levels. It's adrenaline-pumping stuff, and runs flawlessly on the Switch having been celebrated on the PC at release.

What can be said about the multiplayer shooter that hasn't before? It's not just a game, it's a cultural phenomenon and, as it's free to download and play, you can check it out for yourself without spending a penny on any in-game content.

