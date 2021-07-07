An upgraded version of the Switch is available, but is it any better than the standard version?

In late 2021, Nintendo added a new Switch model to its lineup - one with a larger display and a few tweaks over its existing console.

But what exactly does the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) have over the standard Switch? And, as the older model is also still readily available, which should you choose?

Here's how they stack up when compared head-to-head.

What's the same?

Both work in handheld, TV and desktop modes

720p60 (handheld/desktop), 1080p60 (TV)

Same processor: Custom Nvidia Tegra X1

The Nintendo Switch OLED has a number of new features - a larger screen, for starters - but beneath the hood it's essentially the same as the existing Switch.

This includes the battery, which is the same capacity for each model. Both consoles also come with the exact same processing unit - a custom version of the Nvidia Tegra X1 - plus 4GB of RAM. They also each share similar screen specs, with a 720p60 resolution in handheld mode, 1080p60 when docked and plugged into a TV.

This effectively means that all the same Nintendo Switch games work across both consoles. Accessories too - including the Joy-Con controllers - as the size of each console unit is more or less the same.

Both come with a dock, two Joy-Con controllers, and a Joy-Con grip to turn them into a more conventional gamepad.

What's different?

There are a few key differences between the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) and the original Switch.

Size and weight

Nintendo Switch dimensions: 102 x 239 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons attached)

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) dimensions: 102 x 242 x 13.9mm (with Joy-Cons attached)

Nintendo Switch weight: 297g (398g with Joy-Cons)

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) weight: 320g (420g with Joy-Cons)

In terms of size and weight, there is little between them, even though the Switch OLED has a larger display. It's the bezel that has shrunk on the OLED version, allowing for a bigger screen but retaining the same overall console height. This is the reason the Joy-Cons are still compatible.

The Switch OLED is fractionally longer and slightly heavier, but you really won't notice the difference.

Display

Nintendo Switch: 6.2-inch LCD display

Nintendo Switch (OLED model): 7-inch OLED display

By far and away, the biggest difference between the models is the display.

As the latest model's name suggests, it sports an OLED panel, which provides better colour accuracy, higher contrast, and overall better picture performance. It also has a wider viewing angle in comparison to the LCD panel used in the standard Switch.

The OLED panel has a cooler white output that gives it the impression of extra brightness - it's a "cleaner" looking image.

Also, thanks to the lack of a backlight (OLED pixels are self-illuminating), the screen doesn't require as large a bezel (as mentioned above). That means the Switch OLED comes with a 7-inch display without increasing the size of the console itself. The standard Switch screen is 6.2-inches.

Built-in kickstand

While the original Switch features a built-in kickstand, it's tiny - at about 10mm wide - and not great at supporting the console for desktop mode.

The Switch OLED has a much beefier kickstand. Not only does it run across the width of the rear, but it's also adjustable through a wide range of angles. This makes for better repositioning for desktop play.

The MicroSD card slot is tucked behind each console's kickstand.

Colour options

While both consoles come in the classic 'Neon' colour option (one Joy-Con is blue, the other is red), the Switch OLED is also available in a standout white option, which looks nice and clean. Even the dock is white for this model - it's usually only in black plastic.

We suspect more colours and specials will appear over time for the OLED model, but it's just the two options at present.

There have been several special edition versions of the standard Switch over the years, as well as a grey variant.

Storage

Nintendo Switch: 32GB on-board storage, microSD card slot for expansion

Nintendo Switch (OLED model): 64GB on-board storage, microSD card slot for expansion

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) comes with double the storage capacity, which means you will be able to install twice as many games. However, 64GB is still relatively meagre, so you will want to buy a microSD card separately anyway - so factor in that cost. We've always considered it a mandatory requirement for the standard Switch.

Dock

Both consoles come with a charging dock that also carries TV connectivity. They each sport two USB 2.1 ports to their side and an HDMI output.

The big difference between the standard and OLED docks is that the latter now comes with wired internet connectivity too - in the form of a LAN port. This is instead of the hidden USB socket on the rear of the old Switch. You can only connect the standard Switch via Wi-Fi.

When docked, both consoles output 1080p60 and up to 5.1 PCM audio.

It's also worth noting that the dock for the Switch OLED is also available to purchase separately and is compatible with the older Switch.

Audio

The Switch OLED has fractionally enhanced sound output. Its speakers are ported slightly differently, to deliver louder and more immersive sound.

Both come with support for Bluetooth and wired headphones.

Conclusion

As exciting as a new Switch console might sound, there are relatively few significant improvements. Therefore, unless you are really after a much-improved display for handheld gaming, or haven't purchased a Switch before, we don't think it's worth the upgrade for existing Switch owners.

If you don't already own a Switch though, the OLED model is undoubtedly the best you can get. You will have to stretch your budget as it's £50 more expensive than the standard version, but we do think it's worth it - that screen really is that good.

However, if you don't have the extra cash, the original Switch is still an awesome machine.