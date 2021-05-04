(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch expertly blurs the lines between a traditional docked console and a handheld device, but it's not perfectly designed to play and charge simultaneously.

With a limited battery life out of the dock, too, employing a bonafide Nintendo Switch stand is the ideal solution for those who want to take it on the go and still keep charge flowing.

Not all of these playstands are created equally, but there's actually not too many things to consider before buying. Some are designed specifically for Nintendo's versatile console, and others are able to prop up anything from the console to tablets, e-readers and smartphones, but, generally, this is the only real variance in design.

So, then, all that's left to do is discover some of our tried and tested picks below and match one to your taste and budget.

Lamicall Playstand for Nintendo Switch

Lamicall's offering is designed to cater for more devices than just the Nintendo Switch, but that doesn't mean it doesn't do a stellar job of letting you prop up the console.

As is standard with the devices on this list, you'll be able to run the charging cable underneath the cradle and ensure play-and-charge capabilities.

It was able to easily lock the Switch in place during our testing, and, although it didn't feel quite as cut out for the Switch as others, has the versatility to also act as a stand for tablets, smartphones and anything under around 14mm.

Hori Playstand for Nintendo Switch

Hori provides one of the few stands with Nintendo's official seal of approval, and this pick was one of our favourites during testing.

If you're primarily looking for a dedicated Switch stand, this is ideal. Not only does it fit the Switch perfectly, but the rubberised grips keep it locked into place, too. It's also got three neat adjustable angles, and, of course, the design allows for charging during play.

Plus, when you're all done gaming, it can quickly be folded up and put away.

Amazon Basics Playstand for Nintendo Switch

Whenever you require a simple bit of kit, Amazon Basics is always on hand to offer up some help - and its Switch playstand is no different.

It has very little by way of bells and whistles, but users who want a simple, affordable way to charge while playing have it with this pick. The rubberised feet are a nice touch, helping it to remain stable while gaming, and the neat slot is a great way to feed through the charging cable, too.

It's not the most elegant or fancy stand you'll come across, but it does the job, folds away and is an essential accessory for your Switch.

ADZ Playstand for Nintendo Switch

Another top alternative to explore comes from ADZ, whose Switch playstand provides three different viewing angles and a collapsable design.

It's one of the easiest stands to charge from and lock your Switch into, in our experience, since it adds a bit of extra room for those who employ a case on their device.

It's also extremely compact, measuring in at 6.3 x 3.94 x 0.71-inches, which makes it one of the best picks on this list for travelling with.

Nulaxy Playstand for Nintendo Switch

Nulaxy's stand is more geared towards universal use, but lurking within that universe is the Nintendo Switch - and that makes it a great pick for those who require something versatile.

If you need something that can help you charge and play on the console, and the very next day act as your tablet stand, then look no further.

It's not the most compact or svelte option on this list, despite still being small in size, but it's great for keeping on a desk at home.

Funturbo Playstand for Nintendo Switch

If you prioritise adjustability, Funturbo's playstand is definitely one to highlight on your wish list.

Unlike others that we've tested, this pick is more of a universal design, and that means there's plenty of scope for adjustability, rather than just fixed viewing angles.

It's still easily compatible with Switch consoles, with rubberised sections helping it stay in place, and the 5-inch unit can also be collapsed and thrown into a backpack with ease.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.