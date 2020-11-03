(Pocket-lint) - The Nintendo Switch Lite may be the perfect device for gaming on the move, but that doesn't mean it can survive every bump and graze the outside world has to offer - and that's why you might opt for a protective skin or case.

Finding the right layer of protection for your Switch Lite is essential if you want to keep it in mint condition, but you also want to retain some of its charming, colorful looks. After all, nobody wants to hide away the true form of the device they just shelled out big cash for.

A good Switch Lite skin is the perfect solution, but you'll have to decide whether you want a thin layer that can be slipped on and off or a traditional-looking case, which often come supplied with rear grips. To help you wade through the many options, we've detailed some of the very best on offer.

Controller Gear - Animal Crossing: New Horizons skin

While there are countless games to enjoy on the Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is as close to a must-play as it gets.

And whether you discovered the series for the first time through the latest installment or you've been paying digital home loans to Tom Nook for years, this officially licensed series of skins represents the perfect pickup for fans.

There's 14 in total to pick between, and, to be honest, you can't go wrong with any of them. An excellent way to protect your device from scratches.

OIVO Grips Cover

If you're looking for more of a traditional case for your Switch - but one that still isn't too bulky - Oivo has a very strong option to consider.

The grips on the rear make gaming much more comfortable on the go, and the 1-millimeter thick TPU will protect your Lite from bumps and grazes.

If that's not enough, the package also includes a screen protector, helping you to avoid minor scratches and damage to the display.

MoKo Silicone Protective Cover

Most skins will be able to offer some kind of protection for your Switch Lite, but very few give you precise cutouts that leave your device looking as polished as it does without a case.

Moko's offering is one of the few that does, providing a neat layer of silicone protection that's available in five colors.

The precise cutouts should allow you to access buttons, triggers, thumbsticks, the game card slot, and the headphone jack without having to tug or stretch the skin into position.

Chin Fai Silicone Protective Case

Chin Fai's silicone case is likely the kind of thing you think of when you imagine a Switch Lite skin, neatly wrapping around the device while still giving you plenty of access to the buttons.

It's available in 11 different colors, with four matching thumbstick caps also included to give you a bit more comfort during long sessions.

Comfort is also helped by the rear grips, which can double up themselves and act as a stand.

JETech Protective Case

While finding a case that corresponds with your Switch Lite's color is indeed satisfying, still seeing the original finish through a clear skin is, for our money, the ideal solution.

With JETech's offering, you get the same level of protection you'd expect from other skins, though the rear grips are a really nice touch to give you some better comfort while gaming.

Like other transparent options, it also doesn't bubble up or stick down inconsistently, meaning you can maintain the neat look of your device while still gaining some much-needed protection.

ProCase Flip Cover

If you're the type to whip out your Switch Lite for quick sessions, the ProCase Flip Cover is a beautiful way to add in some protection.

The magnetic cover adds an excellent layer of protection for the front, while the back also features the same TPU shielding - complete with hand grips for added comfort.

The protective lid is also detachable, which is handy for getting it out the way during longer sessions. And if that wasn't enough, you also get screen protectors included to help you avoid screen scratches.

TiMOVO Cover

If you want the most affordable way of gaining some protection for you Switch lite, TiMOVO's simple skin is one to consider.

There are no fancy features in the package, such as rear grips or screen protectors, but it's a neat slip-on option with good cutouts that you can match to the color of your device.

For the price, it's really hard to do better than this, and, despite the simplicity, it should be enough for most users.

Writing by Conor Allison. Editing by Dan Grabham.