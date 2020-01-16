Nintendo's stellar Switch is the console of the day — we just named it on our list of the best tech of the last decade, but it's still right in the middle of the prime of its lifecycle, with nonstop exclusives and releases that are endless fun to play on the go or in your living room.

The Switch's popularity means that there are quite a few bundle deals out there that you can pick from if you're thinking of buying the games console — whether you want the standard, dockable version, or the portable-only Switch Lite.

We've gone through what's available with a fine-toothed comb to pick out the best deals for you, and list some of the bundles that you might want to consider, whether they come with must-play games or useful accessories. Check them out below.

This has to be one of the most attractive, classy limited edition consoles ever released, but don't expect it'll come cheap! It's a gorgeous special edition console for the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and features delightful blue and green pastel details to stand out.

The dock has its own gorgeous illustration, and it's a super package that comes with a code for the new game, too. That said, it's in really high demand, so jump on it if you see it in stock anywhere!

This one's only available in the UK, but what a bundle it is - inspiring creativity with the wonderful Super Mario Maker 2, you get a lovely steelbook case for the game, a carrying case for your Switch, plus a drawing pad and pencil to sketch out your ideas for new courses on. It's the perfect set of items to give to a budding game designer.

The Switch is a superb console, but its internal memory of 32GB leaves a little to be desired - you'll fill that up in no time if you download a game or two. A bundle that packs in a massive micro SD card, then, is really sensible, while a carrying case and some protective skins for your Joy Cons can't go amiss, either.

It may get overlooked sometimes because it's been out for a while, but Mario Tennis Aces is tremendous fun, calling to mind some of that Wii Sports-era joy, while 1-2-Switch is still one of the best ways to show friends and family what the little console is all about. This is a great bundle, therefore, for bringing those two fun games together with your brand new console.

Another quintessential Nintendo franchise is, of course, Pokémon, and although Pokémon Sword and Shield are the most recent entries, we still love Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! from recent years.

This bundle not only comes with one of those two games pre-installed, it also packs the Pokéball Plus motion controller for the game, and a limited edition set of Joy Cons, a great design on the Switch's back, and a themed docking stand. It's a lovely little package, one that you'll likely treasure.

The Switch Lite is Nintendo's newest version of the Switch — it ditches the docking to make for a portable-only experience, with a sturdy feel and a slightly smaller screen. We've loved using it, and think it could just be the best portable games device ever. Bundle deals for the console are still fairly thin on the ground, but there are a few knocking around for UK customers that could well suit.

Just because you've opted for the Switch models without Joy Cons, doesn't mean you don't want to race, right? Mario Kart 8 looks just as fab on a small screen, and with online racing, you'll have endless hours of fun ahead of you.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate is one of the biggest and most enjoyable brawlers of all time, and the Nintendo eshop has countless brilliant games on it for you to enjoy, so it makes perfect sense to pick up a gift card for it to go with your new console. Given that £15 card, too, you're getting Ultimate for a really great price in this bundle.

The Switch is home to a wide range of charming games, whether those made in-house by Nintendo or otherwise. One of the most adorable of recent times can be found in the form of Link's Awakening, a picture-perfect remake of a classic, beloved game from the 1990s. It's a great game for players of different ages and a really nice way to start out with your new Switch Lite.

Sword and Shield have been huge releases for Nintendo — they've sold like gangbusters and cemented Pokémon's place at the top table of gaming once and for all, with smart updates to the tried and tested gameplay.

Plus, you'll be exploring a sort of alternate-reality Britain as you roam through the game, so you might spot some recognisable landscapes if you're a reader from the UK.