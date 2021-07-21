If you just bought a Nintendo Switch for either yourself or a loved one, your next step should be to look at accessories.

If you're the owner of a Nintendo Switch, or perhaps even the Switch OLED, there are mountains of accessories to pair with your console.

The bits of kit that will actually enhance the experience is different for every gamer, but we've covered the key ground in this guide. So, whether you crave Switch storage cards, battery packs, travel accessories, additional controllers or screen protection, we have you covered.

The Pocket-lint team hasn't just been testing out the above peripherals, either. For those looking to take advantage of the console's Bluetooth capabilities, find our dedicated Nintendo Switch headsets guide.

Below the picks we've featured, check out our buying advice, too. If you're unsure of which Switch accessories to pull the trigger on, this provides some essential things to consider.

Top Switch Accessories in 2022

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector 128GB Samsung Evo Select PowerA Slim Case PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller

Our Top Pick: Best Switch Accessory

For

Official and well designed

Excellent battery life

Against

Expensive for an additional purchase

The Switch Pro Controller is easy to recommend, and we'd go as far as suggesting this is actually our favourite first-party controller in-hand.

The reason it's one of the most essential pickups for Switch owners is because it provides such an upgrade over the regular Joy-Cons. There's a greater better life, better comfort and a more natural button layout.

For those who want to expand how many players they can cater for, or those who simply want to enjoy gaming sessions for longer, this is always our first recommendation to Switch owners.

For

Great value

Easy to apply

Against

Will collect dust

Many people love glass screen protectors, and, having tried a few of them on our Switch consoles over the last few years, AmFilm are our go-to pick.

In truth, there's not really much to separate the quality of the options we've tried, but we've always found these easy to apply. They've also survived well under the pressure of many bumps and grazes.

They're essential for all Switch owners who like to take their console out and about, and AmFilm now also has options to fit the bigger Switch OLED screen.

Pocket-lint PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Controller A pro-level controller This is the perfect controller for a really serious player. $108.99 at Amazon (GB) $99.99 at Amazon (US)

For

Top customisation options

Against

Not necessary for everyone

If you're getting serious about Smash Bros or any other competitive game on the Switch, some extra buttons could make a huge difference.

There aren't many truly pro-level controllers for the Switch, but this is a brilliant addition that feels great in your hands and elevates your game significantly.

There are swappable elements including its faceplate, and it's the perfect tool for getting levelled up on your choice of game.

Samsung 128GB Samsung Evo Select Solve storage woes Get a storage upgrade with this reasonably-priced expansion. $49.99 at Amazon (GB) $78 at Amazon (US)

For

Solid value

Against

Frustratingly required

If you own a Switch, you need a microSD card for storage. And while that's a frustrating reality - even for Switch OLED owners with 64GB onboard storage to start with - the solution is at least relatively cheap.

This Samsung option provides enough storage for even the most hardened Switch user, has super fast random-read speeds and isn't too expensive.

It's been seamless to use the entire time we've used the Switch, though there are of course many different SD cards to consider.

For

Perfect for smaller hands

Against

Niche

If you want a great controller for your Switch that's a little more affordable, but, more to the point is designed to be a good deal smaller, this is the answer.

It's a well-made pad with a couple of custom buttons, and is really compact. That makes it great for travel, but also perfect for kids or anyone with smaller hands.

Pocket-lint PowerA Slim Case Solid line of defence Slim cases are our preference, and this one's perfect for a weekend away or a quick trip. $14.15 at Amazon (GB) $19.99 at Amazon (CA)

For

Slim with solid protection

Handy stand inside case

Space for your games too

Against

Not quite as robust as a hard shell

A travel case is among the top priorities for many Switch owners, and since the original model and the Switch OLED are pretty much identical in shape and dimensions, there's quite a wide pool to consider.

We like this PowerA option that fits both versions, keeps things slim and still offers a decent level of protection.

For those who just need a light first line of defence from travel bumps, this is attractive and effective.

RAVPower RAVPower Portable USB-C Battery Power up You'll find this battery pack useful in all walks of life, but it's perfect for charging your Switch in a cinch.

For

Great for travel

Against

Cheaper battery packs available

This can charge your Switch while you play it, offering 30W via USB Power Delivery with additional ports for charging additional devices.

It's not the cheapest or slimmest battery pack available to buy, but it does really boost the base amount of time you get to play when away from a wall socket.

For

Excellent way to boost battery

Against

Not the most affordable option

We may be pushing the 'essential' theme of this list a bit extreme here, but this is a great option to consider for those who want to extend the life of their Joy-Con controllers without shelling out for a Pro Controller or a third-party option.

The Joy-Con Grip that comes in the box doesn't charge your controllers, but this one does. It's slightly more expensive than other charging grips, but we've found that it is more reliable - both in terms of the time it takes to charge and consistent delivery.

How to choose Nintendo Switch accessories

There are so many Switch accessory categories to dive into, it can be a little overwhelming figuring out which you actually should consider buying. That's why we've created this section of FAQs.

What currently bothers you about the Switch?

The Switch is versatile and fun for all the family, sure, but it's not without it's issues. We'd suggest that pretty much all peripherals can bring something new and different to the table, but we'd imagine you only have a limited budget - and that means picking your battles.

If you travel a lot with your Switch, a screen protector and battery pack of some sort are great places to start. If it spends a lot of time in a bag, getting a case might also be a good investment. If you're more into couch play, a more advanced controller might be the best way for you to spend your money.

Either way, we recommend starting with a gripe and working backwards.

Do you actually travel much with the Switch?

This is one question members of the Pocket-lint team have struggled with - and it can often lead to some less-than-ideal buying decisions.

Since the area is so populated with travel accessories, and undocking the device is one of the most tangible benefits, it can lure you into thinking that you'll be whipping your console out every time you step out of the house.

This is all well and good if you do so consistently - perhaps on the commute into work - but we'd suggest thinking carefully about exactly what problem you're trying to fix before picking up a travel case for the sake of it.

Consider how you want to use the controller

Due to the Joy-Con's form factor, as well as the Switch itself, there are so many different ways to play. However, this also means that some games are better enjoyed docked with a traditional controller, some are better in handheld mode with the Joy-Con attached, and others when they're detached.

The issue with this is that the console only comes with Joy-Con, and that means those who don't have a traditional-style controller do sometimes miss out on comfort and peak performance. It's why a controller is our top accessory to consider; it opens up a whole new world of ways to play.

Other Switch accessories we recommend

Not every Switch accessory can be our top overall recommendation, but that doesn't mean there aren't tons of other bits and bobs to consider if you own a Switch. Here are some of our favourites.

Zagg Kita Grip 360

Pocket-lint

A great way to protect your Switch without a carrying case.

For

Much more comfortable

Against

Not ultimate protection

This grip case from Zagg makes it way more comfortable to hold the Switch for long play sessions, and also protects it from drops.

You get a screen protector in the bundle, and it still works with the Switch's dock, so it's a no brainer if you want a slimline way to protect your console and make it more comfy to use.

