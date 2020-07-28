(Pocket-lint) - If you just bought a Nintendo Switch for either yourself or a loved one, your next step should be to look at accessories.

Nintendo's portable console comes with a few goodies inside the box, but there's a whole ecosystem of first- and third-party add-ons available that'll provide the Switch with added protection, more juice for playtime, and expanded functionality. From cases to adaptors, here are the must-have accessories for your Switch. Most of them are super cheap, and all of them have exceptional reviews.

amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Many people love glass screen protectors. If you're one of them, consider getting this protector for your Switch. It is clear, bubble-free, and scratch-resistant. Two protectors come in the box, however, just in case you need a spare.

128GB Samsung Evo Select

If you own a Switch, you need a microSD card for storage. This one has super fast random-read speeds, and it's not crazy expensive.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

The Switch Pro Controller is a lot like the Xbox One controller in terms of shape, and it supports motion controls and Amiibo scanning. It's perfect if you're a gamer who tends to use the Switch for long sessions.

Portable dock

You might find, like us, that as portable as the Switch is you don't want to bring the docking station with you on the off chance you find a TV. This diminutive little docking system allows you to hook up to displays without the full dock, and is a great way to save space if you're travelling.

Gulikit Route Air Bluetooth Adapter

This Bluetooth adapter is really well-priced, and lets you pair any Bluetooth headset or earbuds with your Switch. That's true freedom.

Tomtoc Nintendo Switch Slim Case

Cases are the worst. We like slim, sleek ones for our phones and for our Switch. We rather enjoy this option that offers pretty great protection.

RAVPower Portable USB-C Battery

This can charge your Switch while you play it. It offers 30W via USB Power Delivery and has other ports for charging additional devices.

Joy-Con Charging Grip

The Joy-Con Grip that comes in the box with your console doesn't charge your controllers. For that, you need this Charging Grip directly from Nintendo.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Editing by Max Freeman-Mills.