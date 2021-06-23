Our guide to the best Switch games - including exclusives, indies, single and multi-player titles.

Whether you own the standard Nintendo Switch model, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, you're going to want to know the best games to own and play.

Luckily, you're in the right place - in this guide, we'll be detailing all the must-own Switch titles to consider adding to your library.

The Pocket-lint team is constantly testing out the latest Switch games for review, and that means we're able to provide a comprehensive shortlist of the very best available right now.

However, if you're interested in particular genres, we've also got specific lists for some areas, which you'll find listed below so that you can jump straight to them.

SQUIRREL_5717898

What are the best games on Nintendo Switch?

Super Mario Odyssey The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hades Super Mario Maker 2 Hollow Knight Metroid Dread Fire Emblem: Three Houses Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!

SQUIRREL_141357





For

Looks so great

Amazing platforming

Endless replay options

Against

Nothing bad to say here

One of the best 3D platformers ever made, Nintendo's big Mario game on the Switch is an absolute masterpiece, with gorgeous levels and a pervasive sense of fun.

There are countless moons for you to find, and when you finish the game you'll realise how much more there is to do if you fancy it.

Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Stunning freedom 10.0 / 10 Link's most wide-ranging and freeform adventure yet is an instant classic. $149.99 at Amazon (GB) $41.49 at Amazon (US)

SQUIRREL_137952





For

Amazing freedom

Gorgeous world

Poignant story

Against

Weapon durability gets old

An already legendary game, Breath of the Wild showed that Nintendo can do an open world just as well as any other developer on the planet, if not better. With a sandbox version of Hyrule to explore and some amazing tools to use, there are infinite possibilities.

That's paired with a soulful and subtle soundtrack and another lovely melancholy story to make for a package that every Switch owner simply has to try.

SQUIRREL_140830





For

Amazing karting

Perfect for parties

Simple but great

Against

Some tracks require paid pass

The most iconic racing game out there has become a huge smash hit on the Switch, despite technically being a re-release of the underplayed Wii U version. This kart racer looks brilliant and feels simply fantastic to play, with old-school driving and item chaos.

It's the perfect game for a party, with furious last-second overtakes and unbelievable losses guaranteed.

SQUIRREL_171846





For

Perfect fighting mechanics

Zany items

Loads of stagtes and sighters

Against

A lot of paid DLC now

A roster of fighters so huge that ultimate really is the only word - Smash Bros has been adding to its lineup for years and only recently called that all to a halt by adding Sora, its last fighter. Still, there's so much fun to be had here, not least in an extensive singleplayer mode.

Play it competitively, even if only against your mates, and you'll really see the power of Smash Bros, though, with mechanics that are easy to learn but have an impressively stratospheric skill ceiling.

SQUIRREL_4236630





For

Beautiful art

Great voice cast

Addictive gameplay

Against

Starts off a little tough

A stunner of an indie release, Hades is one of the best roguelike games ever released. You play as Zagreus, son of Hades, and have to try over and over again to escape the underworld. As you go you'll get random boosts and attacks so that each run is different from the last.

It's brilliant and addictive stuff, but a wonderfully-told story is what really ties it all together, showing empathy to a huge range of characters that you'll come to know and love over time.

SQUIRREL_148572





For

Pure creative freedom

Amazing creations to try

Simple to learn

Against

Requires some self-drive

Nintendo fantastically built on its Super Mario Maker concept for the sequel, which is better in almost every way possible.

You can basically create Mario 2D platformer levels, share them and play others built by the wider community. A single-player story mode is also great fun, as you tackle more than 100 custom levels.

Team Cherry hollow knight Superb exploration An atmospheric little game that we loved exploring. $41.8 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_6302946





For

Great art

So atmospheric

High skill ceiling

Against

Solid difficulty to contend with

One of the best Metroidvania games ever made, this hand-drawn sidescroller is simply sumptuous, with a mysterious and melancholy world to explore underground.

It's challenging and doesn't hold your hand too much, but one of the most rewarding games we've played in ages.

Nintendo Metroid Dread Tough action 9.0 / 10 A challenging but very rewarding platformer. $52.5 at Amazon (US) $72.99 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_4970751





For

Great map

Interesting powers

Tense moments

Against

Really quite stressful

Metroid itself is getting on fine, though, with the surprise arrival of a new 2D platformer in 2021, in the form of the correctly-titled Metroid Dread. This is a great reinvention of the series' formula and heritage. You'll once again play as Samus Aran, but this time you're less powerful than ever.

With plenty of occasions where all you can do is run, it's a frantic affair, but extremely rewarding the further you get through it.

SQUIRREL_202874





For

Amazing battles

Fun cast

Strategic depth

Against

Some may find it slow

A superb RPG, Three Houses brings Fire Emblem into the current generation of consoles with aplomb. You'll meet a wide array of likeable characters in this battle strategy game, but you won't be able to save them all and hard choices will come at you thick and fast.

Three Houses tells an engaging story and has some really great strategic puzzles for you to try to solve, and it's only playable on the Switch, so we highly recommend giving it a try.

SQUIRREL_146286





For

Lovely graphical upgrade

Classic adventure

Great for families

Against

Not much new here

There's no denying that everyone loves a Pokémon game. This Switch version - which is available in Pikachu and Eevee flavours (they're two similar games but with slightly different content) - is a lovable role-playing game based on the old GameBoy classic, Pokémon Yellow.

However, the graphics have been given a major overhaul and optional motion controls make this an interactive classic.