Whether you own the standard Nintendo Switch model, Switch Lite or Switch OLED, you're going to want to know the best games to own and play.
Luckily, you're in the right place - in this guide, we'll be detailing all the must-own Switch titles to consider adding to your library.
The Pocket-lint team is constantly testing out the latest Switch games for review, and that means we're able to provide a comprehensive shortlist of the very best available right now.
- Top PS4 games: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
- Top Xbox One games: Best Xbox One S and X games every gamer must own
However, if you're interested in particular genres, we've also got specific lists for some areas, which you'll find listed below so that you can jump straight to them.
|
Our Switch game buyer's guides
What are the best games on Nintendo Switch?
- Super Mario Odyssey
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Hades
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Hollow Knight
- Metroid Dread
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
Super Mario Odyssey
One of the best 3D platformers ever made, Nintendo's big Mario game on the Switch is an absolute masterpiece, with gorgeous levels and a pervasive sense of fun. There are countless moons for you to find, and when you finish the game you'll realise how much more there is to do if you fancy it.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
An already legendary game, Breath of the Wild showed that Nintendo can do an open world just as well as any other developer on the planet, if not better. With a sandbox version of Hyrule to explore and some amazing tools to use, there are infinite possibilities.
That's paired with a soulful and subtle soundtrack and another lovely melancholy story to make for a package that every Switch owner simply has to try.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
The most iconic racing game out there has become a huge smash hit on the Switch, despite technically being a re-release of the underplayed Wii U version. This kart racer looks brilliant and feels simply fantastic to play, with old-school driving and item chaos.
It's the perfect game for a party, with furious last-second overtakes and unbelievable losses guaranteed.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
A roster of fighters so huge that ultimate really is the only word - Smash Bros has been adding to its lineup for years and only recently called that all to a halt by adding Sora, its last fighter. Still, there's so much fun to be had here, not least in an extensive singleplayer mode.
Play it competitively, even if only against your mates, and you'll really see the power of Smash Bros, though, with mechanics that are easy to learn but have an impressively stratospheric skill ceiling.
Hades
A stunner of an indie release, Hades is one of the best roguelike games ever released. You play as Zagreus, son of Hades, and have to try over and over again to escape the underworld. As you go you'll get random boosts and attacks so that each run is different from the last.
It's brilliant and addictive stuff, but a wonderfully-told story is what really ties it all together, showing empathy to a huge range of characters that you'll come to know and love over time.
Super Mario Maker 2
Nintendo fantastically built on its Super Mario Maker concept for the sequel, which is better in almost every way possible. You can basically create Mario 2D platformer levels, share them and play others built by the wider community. A single-player story mode is also great fun, as you tackle more than 100 custom levels.
Hollow Knight
One of the best Metroidvania games ever made, this hand-drawn sidescroller is simply sumptuous, with a mysterious and melancholy world to explore underground. It's challenging and doesn't hold your hand too much, but one of the most rewarding games we've played in ages.
Metroid Dread
Metroid itself is getting on fine, though, with the surprise arrival of a new 2D platformer in 2021, in the form of the correctly-titled Metroid Dread. This is a great reinvention of the series' formula and heritage. You'll once again play as Samus Aran, but this time you're less powerful than ever.
With plenty of occasions where all you can do is run, it's a frantic affair, but extremely rewarding the further you get through it.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
A superb RPG, Three Houses brings Fire Emblem into the current generation of consoles with aplomb. You'll meet a wide array of likeable characters in this battle strategy game, but you won't be able to save them all and hard choices will come at you thick and fast.
Three Houses tells an engaging story and has some really great strategic puzzles for you to try to solve, and it's only playable on the Switch, so we highly recommend giving it a try.
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
There's no denying that everyone loves a Pokémon game. This Switch version - which is available in Pikachu and Eevee flavours (they're two similar games but with slightly different content) - is a lovable role-playing game based on the old GameBoy classic, Pokémon Yellow.
However, the graphics have been given a major overhaul and optional motion controls make this an interactive classic.
super mario odyssey
Top spot
Nintendo's mascot returns in this gorgeous, sprightly game.
For
- Looks so great
- Amazing platforming
- Endless replay options
Against
- Nothing bad to say here
One of the best 3D platformers ever made, Nintendo's big Mario game on the Switch is an absolute masterpiece, with gorgeous levels and a pervasive sense of fun.
There are countless moons for you to find, and when you finish the game you'll realise how much more there is to do if you fancy it.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Stunning freedom
Link's most wide-ranging and freeform adventure yet is an instant classic.
For
- Amazing freedom
- Gorgeous world
- Poignant story
Against
- Weapon durability gets old
An already legendary game, Breath of the Wild showed that Nintendo can do an open world just as well as any other developer on the planet, if not better. With a sandbox version of Hyrule to explore and some amazing tools to use, there are infinite possibilities.
That's paired with a soulful and subtle soundtrack and another lovely melancholy story to make for a package that every Switch owner simply has to try.
mario kart 8 deluxe
Peerless racing
A jam-packed party classic, Mario Kart 8 feels like pure racing mayhem from the comfort of your sofa.
For
- Amazing karting
- Perfect for parties
- Simple but great
Against
- Some tracks require paid pass
The most iconic racing game out there has become a huge smash hit on the Switch, despite technically being a re-release of the underplayed Wii U version. This kart racer looks brilliant and feels simply fantastic to play, with old-school driving and item chaos.
It's the perfect game for a party, with furious last-second overtakes and unbelievable losses guaranteed.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Fantastic brawler
One of the most complete fighting games ever released, and huge bundles of fun as well.
For
- Perfect fighting mechanics
- Zany items
- Loads of stagtes and sighters
Against
- A lot of paid DLC now
A roster of fighters so huge that ultimate really is the only word - Smash Bros has been adding to its lineup for years and only recently called that all to a halt by adding Sora, its last fighter. Still, there's so much fun to be had here, not least in an extensive singleplayer mode.
Play it competitively, even if only against your mates, and you'll really see the power of Smash Bros, though, with mechanics that are easy to learn but have an impressively stratospheric skill ceiling.
Hades
Incredible roguelike
A near-perfect roguelike that lets you unfold a story over time.
For
- Beautiful art
- Great voice cast
- Addictive gameplay
Against
- Starts off a little tough
A stunner of an indie release, Hades is one of the best roguelike games ever released. You play as Zagreus, son of Hades, and have to try over and over again to escape the underworld. As you go you'll get random boosts and attacks so that each run is different from the last.
It's brilliant and addictive stuff, but a wonderfully-told story is what really ties it all together, showing empathy to a huge range of characters that you'll come to know and love over time.
super mario maker 2
Creative freedom
A sandbox to let you create your own pocket masterpiece.
For
- Pure creative freedom
- Amazing creations to try
- Simple to learn
Against
- Requires some self-drive
Nintendo fantastically built on its Super Mario Maker concept for the sequel, which is better in almost every way possible.
You can basically create Mario 2D platformer levels, share them and play others built by the wider community. A single-player story mode is also great fun, as you tackle more than 100 custom levels.
hollow knight
Superb exploration
An atmospheric little game that we loved exploring.
For
- Great art
- So atmospheric
- High skill ceiling
Against
- Solid difficulty to contend with
One of the best Metroidvania games ever made, this hand-drawn sidescroller is simply sumptuous, with a mysterious and melancholy world to explore underground.
It's challenging and doesn't hold your hand too much, but one of the most rewarding games we've played in ages.
Metroid Dread
Tough action
A challenging but very rewarding platformer.
For
- Great map
- Interesting powers
- Tense moments
Against
- Really quite stressful
Metroid itself is getting on fine, though, with the surprise arrival of a new 2D platformer in 2021, in the form of the correctly-titled Metroid Dread. This is a great reinvention of the series' formula and heritage. You'll once again play as Samus Aran, but this time you're less powerful than ever.
With plenty of occasions where all you can do is run, it's a frantic affair, but extremely rewarding the further you get through it.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Strategy gem
A brilliant strategy game with some fun social simulation as a side order.
For
- Amazing battles
- Fun cast
- Strategic depth
Against
- Some may find it slow
A superb RPG, Three Houses brings Fire Emblem into the current generation of consoles with aplomb. You'll meet a wide array of likeable characters in this battle strategy game, but you won't be able to save them all and hard choices will come at you thick and fast.
Three Houses tells an engaging story and has some really great strategic puzzles for you to try to solve, and it's only playable on the Switch, so we highly recommend giving it a try.
Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!
Classic adventuring
Pokémon makes the old new again with this charming re-imagining of the original games.
For
- Lovely graphical upgrade
- Classic adventure
- Great for families
Against
- Not much new here
There's no denying that everyone loves a Pokémon game. This Switch version - which is available in Pikachu and Eevee flavours (they're two similar games but with slightly different content) - is a lovable role-playing game based on the old GameBoy classic, Pokémon Yellow.
However, the graphics have been given a major overhaul and optional motion controls make this an interactive classic.