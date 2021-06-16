Got a Nintendo Switch and want to know which games to pop on your wish list? Here we list the best games coming out soon, with trailers for each.

The Nintendo Switch has proved itself as a superb alternative to major consoles from Sony and Xbox, offering something else besides - portability. It's still just as impressive now that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are on the scene, too.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite also going great guns, plus the Nintendo Switch OLED now available, there are a ton of fans looking for the best games to buy.

That's why we've gathered a list of the upcoming Switch games we've got our own beady eyes on. You can find them in chronological order – soonest first – and with trailers for each.

Fire Emblem Engage

Release date: 20 January 2023

20 January 2023 Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

After the phenomenal Three Houses, we're finally getting another Fire Emblem in the form of Engage. It'll offer up another winding storyline full of characters to meet, with complex tactical battles to go with its hopefully engaging plot.

Octopath Traveler 2

Release date: 24 February 2023

24 February 2023 Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Square Enix

With a really distinctive art style that blends pixels with 3D, Octopath Traveler was a sleeper hit for RPG fans, and it's getting an impressively quick sequel on the Switch soon, which will music to the ears of those looking for a new RPG franchise.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release date: 12 May 2023

12 May 2023 Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

We're happy to see that one of the most popular games on Switch is getting a sequel. That's right - The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is getting another outing. It's aiming to give us an even more expansive journey to explore.

Pikmin 4

Release date: 2023

2023 Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

It was a very welcome surprise when Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 in September 2022 as part of a packed Nintendo Direct, one that few people saw coming. For now, we don't know much about the game or what new features it'll bring, but time will tell!

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Two of the very best turn-based strategy games ever made, this package will bring remasters of both Advance Wars titles from the Game Boy Advance days. They've got a beautiful updated look which brings the sort of polish we love to see. We'll certainly be strapping in to lead the troops when it comes out, although the release date is in limbo after Nintendo delayed the game due to world events (meaning the invasion of Ukraine by Russia).

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive? No

No Publisher: Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong is an upcoming Metroidvania action-adventure video game that's the sequel to 2017's award-winning Hollow Knight. You'll be journeying to all new lands with special powers to battle the bug hordes. It has been suggested that this game will launch in June but there's no official word yet.

Metroid Prime 4

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo announced a new instalment of Metroid Prime, this time for Switch, during its E3 2017 Spotlight presentation but few other details have emerged in more than a year. We do know though that Bandai Namco is working on the game as its development studio.

