Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond

The Nintendo Switch has been a rip-roaring success since it was launched in March 2017. Nintendo sold more Switch consoles in one year than the Wii U managed in its lifetime.

Part of the success comes down to the steady flow of excellent games, not just from Nintendo itself but third-party publishers and developers too.

And 2018 is also shaping up to be a cracker for Switch fans. There is an avalanche of games heading our way throughout the year and into the next.

Here then are the games to keep an eye out for. We'll also be updating this piece regularly so come back often.

Release date: 2018

2018 Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

An all-new addition to the Super Smash Bros fighting game series is heading to the Nintendo Switch in 2018. Not much else is known about it presently, but the trailer features the boy and girl Inklings from Splatoon, Mario and Link from the Zelda games so they'll be in it at the very least. We expect to hear more about it around E3 time in June.

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo announced a new instalment of Metroid Prime, this time for Switch, during its E3 2017 Spotlight presentation but few other details have emerged. We do know though that Bandai Namco is working on the game as its development studio.

Release date: 22 June 2018

22 June 2018 Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Maro Tennis is back - this time for the Switch - and it features up to four player local multiplayer matches. There is also online multiplayer and a story mode that includes big boss battles. What's more, you can even use the Switch's Joy-Con controllers as tennis rackets, adding Wii Sports Tennis-style motion controls for the first time. Cue plastic racket-shaped accessories.

Release date: 16 March 2018

16 March 2018 Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

One of the first to hit the streets, this is a Kirby game built from the ground up for Nintendo Switch for the first time. It's a cute platformer, much like former Kirby titles, but this time Kirby is joined by a gang of other characters on his quest. Once added to the group, they follow behind and automatically perform actions where needed. This is computer controlled in single-player, but each of the allies can also be played by friends.

Release date: 13 July 2018

13 July 2018 Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Square Enix

This original RPG from Square Enix will be a Switch exclusive and out this summer. It bears all the hallmarks of an old school JRPG but with a distinctive, almost pop-up book style graphic design. There will also be an Octopath Traveler: Traveler's Compendium Edition at launch, which will include an actual pop-up book and helpful map.

Release date: 13 July 2018

13 July 2018 Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Originally released for the Wii U, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is coming to the Switch too in a remastered edition. It's a platform puzzle game that makes full use of the Switch's touchscreen as you can rotate the level to see other areas for Captain Toad to explore. We had great fun with the game when it first appeared and look forward to the new version keenly, especially as it will contain new courses based on Super Mario Odyssey.

Release date: 10 July

10 July Switch exclusive: No, also on PS4 and Xbox One

No, also on PS4 and Xbox One Publisher: Activision

We love the fact that Activision remastered and repackaged the original PS1 Crash Bandicoot games for modern consoles and are even more thrilled to learn they are coming to Switch too. Unlike many platformers of recent times, the Crash games present real challenges - the 90s were big on difficult, pixel perfect games. Being able to play them while travelling is also a welcome bonus.

Release date: 27 April 2018

27 April 2018 Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Coming in two packs on launch, with a separate customisation pack to also be available, Nintendo Labo is a make-and-play system that converts your Switch and Joy-Cons into different, fun objects. Each pack comprises cardboard sheets, to fold into the different Toy-Con accessories and downloadable games and experiences to enjoy. It's bonkers and typically Nintendo.

Release date: Summer 2018

Summer 2018 Switch exclusive: No, also on PS4 and Xbox One

No, also on PS4 and Xbox One Publisher: Capcom

Japanese adventure Okami has been around for a while, but was remastered in HD for other consoles in 2017. Now it is heading to the Nintendo Switch too, but with touchscreen modes and motion controls if you want to use your Joy-Cons as such. It'll be a downloadable game through the Nintendo eShop.

Release date: 24 April 2018

24 April 2018 Switch exclusive: No, also on PS4, Xbox One and PC

No, also on PS4, Xbox One and PC Publisher: Ubisoft

There was a time when Nintendo wouldn't dream of putting controversial or adult games on its consoles, but the Switch is one of its most rounded machines, appealing to kids, families and older gamers alike. We love the idea, therefore, that the latest South Park RPG - The Fractured But Whole - is coming to the platform. It's rude, sometimes shocking, but absolutely hilarious and you now get to play it on the Tube.

Release date: 25 May 2018

25 May 2018 Switch exclusive: No, also on PS4, Xbox One and PC

No, also on PS4, Xbox One and PC Publisher: Bandai Namco

Not only is Dark Souls finally coming to Switch, it's coming in its remastered form. The Japanese horror role-player is, quite simply, one of the best action games of the last decade - dark, dangerous and delightful. Bosses are ridiculously challenging and the atmosphere is so superbly rendered. In this version you also get an upgrade to the graphics (over the PS3 original) and the Switch adds Amiibo support.

Release date: 18 May 2018

18 May 2018 Switch exclusive: No, also on PS4, Xbox One and PC

No, also on PS4, Xbox One and PC Publisher: Bandai Namco

This creepy, kooky puzzle-platform game makes its way onto the Nintendo Switch with all the DLC from other platforms included. You can even use the Pac-Man Amiibo with the game. Tapping it on the Switch screen will unlock the Pakku Mask while playing.

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

No, also on PS4 and PC Publisher: Toby Fox

One of the best indie games of recent times, Undertale is an RPG like no other. For one, it discourages death and rewards emotions. The old school graphics bely some of the most inventive storytelling and gameplay mechanics. It's not for everyone, but those who get it, really get it.

Release date: 18 May 2018

18 May 2018 Switch exclusive: Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Another remaster of a Wii U game, Hyrule Warriors is essentially Dynasty Warriors with the cast of the Zelda games replacing Koei Tecmo's originals. It's an action game primarily, with RPG elements and you get to undertake some amazingly large battles throughout. The combat system is intuitive and the Switch version includes all content that followed after the Wii U release.