Best Black Friday US games deals: Wolfenstein II for $24.99, WWE 2K18 and more

You can get Black Friday bargains across the board today and through the weekend, especially if you're a US gamer.
As well as discounts on consoles, you can find some amazing deals on the games themselves. Amazon.com, for example, has plenty of great games deals, on disc copies and digital downloads. As has Best Buy.
So, no matter whether you own a PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch, here are some great games available for a steal this Black Friday.
Great PS4 Black Friday games deals
Amazon.com
- Assassin's Creed Origins for $41.99 - click here to view this deal
- Bloodborne for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- God of War 3 Remastered for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Prey for $19.99 - click here to view this deal
- Ratchet & Clank for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Sonic Forces for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- The Evil Within 2 for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- WWE 2K18 (digital code) for $39.99 - click here to view this deal
Bestbuy.com
- Assassin's Creed Origins for $34.99 - click here to view this deal
- Call of Duty: WWII for $39.99 - click here to view this deal
- Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Destiny 2 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- FIFA 18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Grand Theft Auto V for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Horizon Zero Dawn for $19.99 - click here to view this deal
- Madden NFL 18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- NBA 2K18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Need for Speed Payback for $34.99 - click here to view this deal
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
Great Xbox One Black Friday games deals
Amazon.com
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Forza Motorsport 7 (digital copy) for $39.99 - click here to view this deal
- Gears of War 4: Ultimate Edition for $29.08 - click here to view this deal
- Mafia III (digital code) for $20 - click here to view this deal
- Prey for $15 - click here to view this deal
- Sonic Forces for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Super Lucky's Tale for $19.99 - click here to view this deal
- The Elder Scrolls: Morrowind for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- The Evil Within 2 for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Wolfenstein: The New Order & The Old Blood for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- WWE 2K18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
Bestbuy.com
- Assassin's Creed Origins for $34.99 - click here to view this deal
- Call of Duty: WWII for $39.99 - click here to view this deal
- Destiny 2 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- FIFA 18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Forza Horizon 3 for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Forza Motorsport 7 for $34.99 - click here to view this deal
- Grand Theft Auto V for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Madden NFL 18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- NBA 2K18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Need for Speed Payback for $34.99 - click here to view this deal
Great Nintendo Switch Black Friday games deals
Amazon.com
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
Bestbuy.com
- 1-2 Switch for $24.99 - click here to view this deal
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for $19.99 - click here to view this deal
- FIFA 18 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Just Dance 2018 for $29.99 - click here to view this deal
- Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game for $19.99 - click here to view this game
- Lego Worlds for $19.99 - click here to view this deal
- Minecraft: Store Mode - The Complete Adventure for $14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch for $19.99 - click here to view this deal
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for $19.99 - click here to view this deal
- Super Bomberman R for $24.99 - click here to view this deal