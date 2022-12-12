(Pocket-lint) - After the great success of the Evercade retro gaming handheld and the two-player Evercade VS home console, the brand is back with an improved device - the Evercade EXP.

Available in time for Christmas, it too can play retro games via the rapidly expanding Evercade cartridge line-up. However, it also comes with a fair few new bells and whistles.

That's why we've put together this guide, comparing the new EXP with the original handheld so you can choose which one would suit you better.

squirrel_widget_12864035

Evercade vs Evercade EXP: Design

Evercade : Cartridge slot, HDMI output, 3.5mm audio, MicroUSB

: Cartridge slot, HDMI output, 3.5mm audio, MicroUSB Evercade EXP: Cartridge slot, HDMI output, 3.5mm audio, USB-C

In terms of design, the new Everycade EXP is more contemporary than the original. That might disappoint some as the first model had its own retro charm, with red piping and a chunkier build.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Both come with a D-Pad and four control buttons on the front, with bumper buttons top-left and right, although the EXP expands that by adding trigger buttons, too. There are menu, select and start buttons on each, but again, the EXP has additional buttons on the face - in the form of extra A and B buttons for games running in vertical mode.

Both devices feature a 3.5mm audio output and HDMI for connection to a TV, but the EXP has a USB-C port for charging, while the original model is MicroUSB.

They each have a cartridge slot on the rear and dual speakers.

Evercade vs Evercade EXP: Display and processor

Evercade : 4.3-inch (16:9, 4:3), 480 x 272, 1.2GHz CPU

: 4.3-inch (16:9, 4:3), 480 x 272, 1.2GHz CPU Evercade EXP: 4.3-inch (16:9, 4:3), 800 x 480, 1.5GHz CPU

Apart from the overall look, the newer model has a greatly improved display.

While the size is identical on both devices - 4.3-inch and 16:9 (generally running games in 4:3) - the resolution on the enhanced handheld is 800 x 480 in comparison with the 480 x 272 original. It is also said to be brighter and viewable from wider angles.

The hardware inside is improved too, with a 1.5GHz processor. The first Evercade is powered by a 1.2GHz processor.

Evercade vs Evercade EXP: Features

Evercade : Linux-based UI

: Linux-based UI Evercade EXP: Linux-based UI, TATE mode, Wi-Fi, 4GB storage

Both consoles run on a custom version of Linux, but the EXP seemingly has a more advanced user interface. It also has 4GB of storage for games that can be played without a cartridge - as evidenced by the inclusion of 18 Capcom titles pre-installed.

Another big, new feature is the ability to run games in TATE mode. This allows users to hold the EXP vertically for some arcade shooters that use that aspect - such as 1943. That's why there are extra A and B buttons underneath the D-pad on the new model. Sadly, the original Evercade cannot play those games in this orientation.

Finally, the EXP adds Wi-Fi connectivity to the mix, for easy firmware updates. The original can only be updated by plugging into a PC or Mac.

Evercade vs Evercade EXP: Battery life

Evercade : 4 / 5-hours battery

: 4 / 5-hours battery Evercade EXP: 4 / 5-hours battery

Both Evercade handhelds have a claimed four to five-hour battery life.

Evercade vs Evercade EXP: Games

Evercade : Cartridge games

: Cartridge games Evercade EXP: Cartridge games, 18 Capcom games pre-installed

The Evercade concept harks back to the glory days of gaming, with titles released on cartridge.

However, this is usually in the form of game collections from different publishers, with multiple games on the one plug-in pack. There are 100s of games now available, with arcade, Atari, Mega Drive, even Commodore 64 titles appearing in compatible form. Collections are regularly released at reasonable prices.

You can get both handhelds with included games - especially the EXP, which comes with a Capcom collection pre-installed, plus an IREM Arcade cartridge.

If you are upgrading from one Evercade to another, all your existing games will still work on the EXP. They also work on the Evercade VS home console.

Evercade vs Evercade EXP: Price

Evercade : From £59.99, $79.99, €69.99

: From £59.99, $79.99, €69.99 Evercade EXP: £129.99, $149.99, €149.99

Perhaps the biggest denominator in your choice between the variants will be price. However, the Evercade EXP is not particularly expensive considering what you get. It's just that, thanks to its release, the previous handheld can be bought for almost half these days (depending on whether you opt to get it with games or not).

squirrel_widget_3828481

Evercade vs Evercade EXP: Conclusion

There's no doubt that the Evercade EXP is a step-up model. It has Wi-Fi, built-in storage, a cleaner design, TATE mode and, importantly, a better display. However, there is still more than enough retro charm in the original Evercade.

It is also priced pretty low these days, giving you more money in your pocket for the games. Whichever you choose, the concept is great and we're thrilled to see it going from strength to strength.

Writing by Rik Henderson.