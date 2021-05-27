(Pocket-lint) - Your computer's microphone or Airpods might be good enough for Zoom calls or chats to your friends on the other side of the world, but for organizing coordinated attacks against online foes, you're going to need something more dedicated. Gaming microphones take all the expertise from the recording studios and bring it right to your desktop.

Most of the options are USB based, so can quickly and easily be used with your current setup. If your work setup is based around your voice and screen, then these mics are a must-have. They're not only good for gaming but double-up delivering clear vocals for podcasts, videos, or streamers.

Depending on what you're looking for, there's a mic for every setup. If you have space and need a mic directly in your face, there's a boom for that. If you like a stylish, small mic that sits nicely on your desk, there are loads of those. And don't forget about the different types of mics: uni-directional, omnidirectional, and bidirectional, depending on what you need the mic to pick up.

Take a look below at some of the best gaming microphones you can buy, and for any budget too.

HyperX QuadCast - USB Condenser Gaming Microphone

The HyperX QuadCast - USB Condenser Gaming Microphone is super popular for good reason. It offers fantastic sound for its price, even though it's on the higher end of the spectrum.

The red LED aesthetic may not be for everyone, but we like it, and its shock mount means it won't badly be affected by vibration from the tabletop.

It's a condenser mic that has gain adjust and a cool tap-to-mute function on the top. It's very adaptable too, offering omnidirectional, cardioid, stereo, and bidirectional settings.

Audio-Technica AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone

Audio-Technica isn't new to the microphone market and their AT2035 Cardioid Condenser Microphone is a perfect example of the quality it's well known to produce.

It's made for a boom stand, and there's an option to buy it with one, but it does include a custom shock mount in case you have one already.

If you want the quality of this Audio-Technica mic, then you'll also need somewhere to plug in the XLR cable, such as a sound card, because this isn't a USB mic. If you're serious about sound then this probably isn't an issue.

Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone

The Shure MV5 Digital Condenser Microphone blends attractive styling with a great sound. The round design has a lovely simplicity to it with a metal base that doesn't complicate it.

It has both USB and Lightning cable connections, so you can even connect it straight into your iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

The base is stout and features a cool counterweight below the mic for extra stability.

It has 3 DSP Preset Modes for vocals, flat, or instruments, and the internal foam protects from any extra gusts of air.

Rode NT-USB Microphone

Rode claims that its NT-USB Microphone is a "Studio in a box", and it's easy to see why. It comes with everything you need to start recording immediately - just plug it into the USB port and away you go.

To keep the package clean, it uses an internal shock mounting It comes with a neat tripod, but can easily be attached to a stand if that's what you want. The pop-up shield is super clean too, protecting the mic from gusty voices.

The Rode NT-USB Microphone has a Cardioid pickup pattern for simple single-direction use.

CMTECK USB Computer Microphone

If all you need is a dedicated microphone for organizing your digital troops, then have a look at the CMTECK USB Computer Microphone.

It's a no-nonsense USB mic that makes you sound loud and clear. It has an omnidirectional pattern, and a Smart Chip that focuses on blocking out background noise.

The adjustable neck is super useful to get it pointed in the right direction, while a mute button gives a bit more control.

For an affordable mic, it's hard to beat.

SAMSON Meteor Mic USB Studio Condenser Microphone

The SAMSON Meteor Mic USB Studio Condenser Microphone is a portable gaming or streaming mic that produces excellent quality audio and is stylish to boot.

There's a stereo headphone output on the mic with level control for ease of use.

The foldable legs act as a stand and also help protect the mic when transporting it, which is well thought out design feature.

To maximize the right input it uses a cardioid or unidirectional pickup pattern, which helps prevent unwanted noise from reaching your viewer's ears.

Blue Microphones Yeti

There are few gaming mics that can hold a candle to the Blue Microphones Yeti in terms of popularity. But that popularity comes for good reason: this is a superbly built mic that offers a wide range of versatility and excellent quality audio.

You can easily change between four different audio patterns via a dial on the mic: cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and stereo.

The mic comes with PreSonus Studio One and iZotope Ozone Elements professional mastering software for recording tracks and getting them sounding their best.

What's great about the Yeti, though, is that as much as it's a professional-level mic, it's also a simple plug-and-play mic too.

It comes standard with a sturdy stand, but no shock mount. It is compatible with a boom, and there is a range of accessories available for it.

SOONHUA Condenser Microphone

It's nice to have an affordable option sometimes, and the SOONHUA Condenser Microphone offers just that.

It has an omnidirectional audio pattern, great for a single person's use. It uses an AUX jack to connect to your computer, so is very plug-and-play.

If you're not recording your audio but just need an enhanced mic, better than the one on your headphones, then it's a budget option worth a look.

XIIVIO Computer Microphone

The XIIVIO Computer Microphone offers high-level features in an affordable package.

It uses a foldable tripod stand, and the shock mount makes sure there are no unwanted vibrations.

This simple USB plug-and-play mic uses a cardioid audio pattern for versatile recording options.

TrophyRak TR-PRO-057 USB Microphone

Nothing says professional gaming like a boom-stand mic. The TrophyRak TR-PRO-057 USB Microphone offers a full package to get started with that pro look.

The flexible boom stand means you can get the mic wherever you need it. It's got a shock mount to avoid unwanted vibrations getting in the way of the sound, and a wind protector in case you start shouting.

It's a solid mic that offers a load of accessories for a reasonable price.

Writing by Claudio Rebuzzi.