(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft's latest Flight Simulator has been a bit of a revelation for so many people, letting the travel-starved masses get around the globe with ease, without having to worry about their health.

However, as much as it's a superb way to see locales far from your home right now, it's also, at its heart, a pretty darn realistic simulation of the mechanics of flight. As such, playing it with a mouse and keyboard can be a little challenging, while a normal game controller isn't a whole heap better.

That's why we've gathered some of the very best joysticks on the market right now, so that you can check out some models that will make your Flight Simulator (or any number of other games) experience all the better.

Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick

This joystick is simply the best choice when it comes to flight simulators - you get amazing directional control to play with, as well as some handy shortcut buttons.

The best part is a little throttle control right below the stick - that makes it a great all-in-one solution since you can control all the key functions without the need for more peripherals.

Saitek G X56 Hotas

If you fancy a bit more of an involved setup, though, this deck from Saitek has more controls and its own dedicated twin-throttle control. That means it can be a full two-handed situation that'll feel like piloting for real.

It's a good deal pricier as a result, but you get superb build-quality to go with it.

Thrustmaster T.Flight Hotas X

If you want throttle and joystick control in one package but don't want to break the bank, Thrustmaster's got a near solution in the form of this deck.

It's got the essentials taken care of without splashing out too much, and while there aren't countless extra buttons to choose from, you'll still be upgrading your flight experience a bunch.

Logitech Extreme 3D Pro Precision Joystick

This joystick is the most affordable on our list, but it's still nicely made and designed, and will get the job done for most people.

It's nice to use, and a decent selection of buttons and a throttle control mean that you do have access to the main essentials you'll need.

Thrustmaster Joystick HOTAS Warthog

For those who do just want a single joystick, but want to make sure they're getting insane quality from that single bit of kit, Thrustmaster has far more pricey options.

This Warthog stick is just about as well-made as any peripheral can get, modeled on a real flight stick and with the performance to match. However, if we're honest we think this could be a little too complex and involved for most people's needs.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.