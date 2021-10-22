Whether a game is good or not is often down to personal opinion, but we've crafted this list of fantastic PC games we've enjoyed that you might too.
We've played and reviewed a range of games so you're bound to find something to suit. Whether you're looking for free-to-play Battle Royale, deeply engrossing RPGs or tactical shooters, we've got a bit of everything here for you.
Here then is our list of the best PC games you can get from a range of platforms, presented in no particular order.
Index
Best Battle Royale games
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Type: Free-to-play Battle Royale
- What makes it interesting? A more serious Battle Royale with cross-platform play
- Publisher: Bluehole/Kakao Games
- Developer: Bluehole/PUBG Corporation
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, AKA PUBG, is perhaps the game that kick-started the love for the Battle Royale genre of games that's now turning up in droves. It's far more serious than Fortnite and doesn't have any base-building elements, but the people love it.
PUBG started its life on PC and has since been released on console and mobile too. If you're serious about winning chicken dinners, then this is the game to play. It's been updated a fair bit since it launched too so there's plenty of fun to be had for new players and old alike.
Best Role Playing Games (RPG)
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Type: Open-world atmospheric RPG
- What makes it interesting? An incredibly rich story with gruesome and exotic monsters, beautiful wenches and more besides
- Publisher: CD PROJEKT RED
- Developer: CD PROJEKT RED
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite possibly one of the best PC games of all time. It's been about since 2015, but still plays marvellously. We've sunk around 150 hours into this stunning RPG and loved every minute.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an extraordinary feat in game design, with a massive breath-taking world for you to get lost in. From slaying monsters to laying with wenches, the Witcher 3 has it all.
If you haven't already played it, then now is the time to try because The Witcher 3 has had a next-gen overall to make it look even better on PC.
Monster Hunter: World
- Type: Open-world action adventure RPG
- What makes it interesting? The "ultimate hunting experience" that's playable with friends
- Publisher: Capcom
- Developer: Capcom
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
Monster Hunter: World is one of those games that PC gamers had to wait for. It released on console in early 2018 and we loved it, but had to wait until August to get stuck in on PC.
Monster Hunter World allows you to play the "ultimate hunting experience" either on your own or with friends. The result of which is a gloriously addictive and endlessly charming game we're sure you'll love.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Type: Open-world realistic RPG
- What makes it interesting? An insanely difficult realistic combat system and masses of quests to get stuck into
- Publisher: Deep Silver
- Developer: Warhorse Studios
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a fantastically challenging, often frustrating, always enjoyable open-world RPG set in the Holy Roman Empire. You play Henry, a blacksmith's son who finds himself thrust into the chaos of war as his friends and family are slaughtered when a mercenary raid descends on his peaceful village. Henry then sets off on an adventure to aid the locals, fight off the bandits and help fight for the future of Bohemia.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a brilliant RPG for those who love the idea of messing about in medieval times. But don't expect to win every battle as you'll need to learn how to fight first and to earn enough money for good weapons, armour and a decent horse. You're only a blacksmith after all, so being surrounded by knights in heavy armour often results in a painful and messy death. We utterly love this game and all the challenges it throws at us.
PC gamers will also enjoy the fact that this game is challenging for your system. Try running it on ultra settings and you'll be warned those visuals are only intended for future hardware. It's like Crysis but for the new age.
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
- Type: Open-world action-adventure RPG
- What makes it interesting? A massive map to explore and the most RPG-like elements ever seen in the franchise
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Developer: Ubisoft
- Platform: Uplay
- See offers at Fanatical
Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is undeniably spectacular. We thought Origins and Odyssey were great but Valhalla is something new and refreshing. Now we're in the boots of a Viking warrior on the shores of ancient England wreaking havoc.
It's a fantastic outing in the series, with a reworked skills system and awesome RPG elements that make it incredibly enjoyable for hours and hours. One highlight is the ability to call your fellow Vikings in to help you raid nearby monasteries and enemy bases to find resources to build your own as well.
Path of Exile
- Type: Action RPG
- What makes it interesting? The best Diablo type game out there? Plus it's free?
- Publisher: Grinding Gear Games
- Developer: Grinding Gear Games
- Platform: Steam
- Download it from Steam
Path of Exile is one of those games that was great when it first released and has continued to get better ever since. It's an Action RPG set in a dark fantasy world with a heavy emphasis on visceral combat, deep character customisation and good, old-fashioned fun. This is game is also not only free-to-play but also supports singleplayer, multiplayer and co-op gameplay too.
Best First Person Shooters (FPS)
Doom Eternal
- Type: Single-play/Multiplayer shooter
- Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
- Developer: id Software
- Platform: Steam
- See the official site
- See it on Battlenet
Doom has finally made it to Earth and the planet is rife with all manner of demonic hordes that need slaying. It's your mission to mash.
We've smashed, torn and dashed our way through Doom Eternal and found it to be a whole lot of frantic fun. You know what you're getting with Doom and the latest outing is a highly polished, visceral thrill-ride of demon-slaying chaos. If you enjoy playing your shooters at full-tilt then Doom Eternal is a perfect choice. It's intense, fun and oh-so-satisfying too. Certainly not for the young ones though.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Type: Single-play/Co-op/Multiplayer military shooter
- Publisher: Activision
- Developer: Infinity Ward
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 follows on from the previous Modern Warfare outing from 2019 with a gripping single-player campaign, co-op gameplay and, of course, multiplayer mode.
Once again, the COD team have delivered a real winner with a game that feels very much like the original Modern Warfare did back in 2007. Fans of the older Call of Duty games will enjoy this one for sure.
Metro Exodus
- Type: Apocalpytic FPS
- What makes it interesting? Brilliantly story-led post-apocalyptic adventure with stunning graphics and Mad Max feel
- Publisher: Deep Silver/Koch Games
- Developer: 4A Games
- Platform: Epic
- See offers at CD Keys
- See official site/Epic Store
Metro Exodus is the third outing in the series and another return to brilliance from 4A Games. You take on the role of Artyom who is desperately in search of signs of life beyond the irradiated and desolate ruins of Moscow. Battling for survival against the harsh climate and a wealth of baddies that include everything from bandits, to winged beasts, belligerent mutants and venom spitting spiders.
There's a real sense of misery and hard times here as you're constantly forced to forage for ammo, gear and supplies to keep your guns firing or stalk through the shadows carefully avoiding death. Later on, a serious Mad Max vibe eeks into the game too and we can't say much without spoiling it, but we loved it. If you enjoyed the previous games, this one is bound to be a hit as well. And on PC it looks absolutely stunning.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Type: Team-based tactical shooter
- What makes it interesting? Class-based co-op action with intense close-quarters battles
- Publisher: Ubisoft
- Developer: Ubisoft Montreal
- Platform: Uplay
- See offers at Fanatical
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege originally appeared on the scene in 2014. But it's by no means an old game as it's constantly being updated, reworked and refreshed with new content, characters and maps.
This game is, in essence, an online tactical shooter which pits one small team of players against another. These teams are split into attackers and defenders who have different objectives - defend/defuse the bomb, hold onto or rescue the hostage or simply eliminate the other team. Each "operator" in the game has a different play style with weapons and gadgets to help them complete their mission. What happens in the game will depend heavily on which characters are being played, so there's plenty of variety and a lot of fun too.
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege can also be purchased as a base game for a very reasonable sum - allowing you to work your way through the main operators or you can pay for the complete editions and get access to even more.
Hell Let Loose
- Type: WW2 team-based shooter
- Publisher: Team 17
- Developer: Black Matter Pty Ltd
- Platform: Steam
- See the official site
- See it on Steam
Developed by a small independent team, crafted in Unreal Engine 4 and built with a focus on realistic gameplay, Hell Let Loose is another WW2 game full of promise. This game reminds us of Post Scriptum and certainly seems like a full-on tactical military simulator.
Although currently in early access, Hell Let Loose is certainly well worth looking at. If you're a fan of more serious military sim style shooters (like ARMA or Squad) then this will certainly tick your boxes. There's a lot of humping around the map, accidental team kills and frustrating moments where you've no idea who killed you, but there's also a lot of fun to be had, especially when playing with friends.
Teamwork is key not only to your team winning but also to your enjoyment of this one. Get three gamers together and hop in a tank - with one carefully driving, one manning the main gun and one commanding and you'll soon smash your way through enemy lines. You'll also find how tough the WW2 battles were though, when it takes an age to turn your turret or you can barely see a thing through the tiny vision slits in the front.
Escape From Tarkov
- Type: Looter shooter
- Publisher: BattleState Games
- Developer: BattleState Games
- Platform: Other
- See the official site
If you're after something different then Escape from Tarkov may be the game to turn to. It's an unusual one as it's essentially an MMO. You are dropped into a map where you then need to gather gear and loot and extract again. If you die during the "raid" you lose your gear and have to buy more but if you get out then you can profit and load into the next game with better gear and weapons.
It's intense with hectic PVP and AI combat and it also has a steep learning curve but is thoroughly addictive and rewarding too.
Valorant
- Type: Team-based multiplayer FPS
- What makes it interesting? Hero classes, slow gameplay but fast TTK and plenty of fun.
- Publisher: Riot Games
- Developer: Riot Games
- See the official site
Valorant feels like an interesting cross between CS:Go and Overwatch. A competitive shooter that pitches two small teams against one another.
Hero classes have their own special abilities and can make or break the game depending on how they're used. Valorant isn't exactly fast-paced but it is tricky to master, just like the other competitive shooters out there. It's also a lot of fun and it's free too - which is the best price for anything.
Superhot
- Type: Bullet-time FPS
- What makes it interesting? Fantastic use of bullet-time and time-manipulation gaming mechanics
- Publisher: SUPERHOT Team
- Developer: SUPERHOT Team
- Platform: Steam
- See offers on Fanatical
Superhot is a brilliantly crafted first-person shooter where time moves only when you move. This makes for some really interesting game mechanics and thoroughly immersive gameplay.
This is certainly an FPS that requires some thought while you play. You'll need to suss out the situation every time you spawn, but even turning to look around moves time forward and brings on the horde of enemies hell-bent on killing you. Superhot is fantastic and it's even better in VR.
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)
- Type: Free-to-play team-based tactical shooter
- What makes it interesting? Twitch shooting with a lack of aim down the sight gun mechanic
- Publisher: Valve
- Developer: Valve/Hidden Path Entertainment
- Platform: Steam
- Download it on Steam
CS:GO is serious business. This is the most recent outing in the Counter-Strike series - a franchise which has always been synonymous with competitive FPS gameplay. It's a popular eSports game and highly thought of too.
If you love team-based shooters, then this is the one for you. It's also entirely free now, so what's not to love?
Insurgency: Sandstorm
- Type: Team-based tactical shooter
- What makes it interesting? Modern combat with an old-school FPS feel
- Publisher: Focus Home Interactive
- Developer: New World Interactive
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical shooter with brutal and lethal close quarters combat. This is a modern combat FPS with an old-school feel. None of the nonsense of modern triple-A shooters, just good old fashioned gunplay and teamwork.
If you're after a hardcore FPS then this one is for you. Deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery and incredible audio too make Insurgency: Sandstorm a seriously fun shooter.
Best open-world/survival games
Valheim
- Type: Open-world survival
- What makes it interesting? A procedurally generated viking purgatory that can be played with up to 9 friends
- Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing
- Developer: Iron Gate AB
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Valheim is an early access, indie survival game that's inspired by Viking culture. Its launch was incredibly popular and with good reason. This is a brilliant open-world survival and crafting game with a wonderful vibe and brilliant Viking theme setting. It has both single-player and co-op PvE (player vs environment) mechanics, satisfying building physics and a punishing combat system. You battle bosses to progress through the game while also building all manner of things including imposing Viking warships.
Valheim is best played with friends and you can have a lot of fun doing so as well.
Satisfactory
- Type: Open-world space exploration/building
- What makes it interesting? Super satisfying building mechanics and intrigue
- Publisher: Coffee Stain Publishing
- Developer: Coffee Stain Studios
- Platform: Steam/Epic
- See it on Steam
Satisfactory lives up to its name in so many different ways. This is a fantastic early access game that puts you on a distant planet gathering resources and building factories. Working your way through tech trees, from coal power to nuclear while avoiding being eaten by alien spiders and angry fire-spitting creatures.
Satisfactory can also be played with friends in co-op mode for upto four people, though we managed to get six people playing with a few game file tweaks. Just be warned though, once you get building and producing, it soon becomes incredibly addictive.
No Man's Sky
- Type: Open-world space exploration/survival
- What makes it interesting? A procedurally generated universe where no two games are the same
- Publisher: Hello Games
- Developer: Hello Games
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
No Man's Sky first launched in the hazy days of 2016 and, despite the pre-release hype, left many feeling underwhelmed and upset at the lack of multiplayer options.
Several updates later and No Man's Sky is a superb space adventure with improved space stations, enhanced freighter and frigate systems and a multiplayer mode to boot.
- No Man's Sky tips for beginners: Essential things to know to get ahead in the space race
- Amazing photos of space as captured in No Man's Sky
At its core, No Man's Sky is fantastic anyway as it boasts 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets to explore, ensuring that no one journey of exploration is the same as another.
Rust
- Type: Open-world survival
- What makes it interesting? The freedom to scavenge, forage and build a magnificent base or just create weird and wonderful traps to torment your enemies
- Publisher: Facepunch Studios
- Developer: Facepunch Studios
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
There are many survival games available for PC gamers, but Rust continues to be the most popular. This is an online survival game where you can build magnificent bases, make new friends, explore and survive against a harsh environment and more. There are plenty of play options and regular updates too. Smash some rocks, chop down a tree, craft some weapons to defend yourself and enjoy everything there is on offer. If you hate people spoiling your fun, there's always the option of PVE.
Rust is being regularly updated with new content to keep it fresh and interesting. Simple additions can make big differences to the game, like electricity for example. Rust has a massive community following and there is no end of videos on YouTube with Rust-based hilarity to enjoy.
Subnautica
- Type: Open-world underwater survival
- What makes it interesting? It's set underwater on a distant alien world
- Publisher: Unknown Worlds Entertainment
- Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Another open-world survival game to add to your list. Only this time it's set underwater on an alien planet. Explore the depths of the oceans, craft new gear, mess about in submarines and enjoy the wondrous sights while trying to survive.
Not convinced? How about base building under the sea? Or free VR support for both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive?
Grounded
- Type: Base building and survival
- What makes it interesting? Quaint adventure from a new perspective
- Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
- Developer: Obsidian Entertainment
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Imagine if Honey I Shrunk the Kids had a video game and you've got an idea of what this one is like. It's a quaint, fun and weirdly addictive base-building survival game. One where you play as one of four kids who have been shrunk down to minute size and are trying to survive in the backyard. Doesn't sound too bad, until you realise that nearly every insect in the surrounding garden is a threat. You can of course kill them and wear their body parts as body armour and weapons or cook them up for a snack. Survival is tough, but adventuring around the garden opens up a world of discovery that's undeniably fun.
Best action-adventure games
God of War
- Type: Action adventure
- What makes it interesting? PlayStation's highly-acclaimed game has finally made it to PC
- Publisher: PlayStation PC LLC
- Developer: Santa Monica Studio
- See it on Steam
God of War whipped up a storm of positive reviews (including ours) when it was released on PlayStation back in 2018. Now it's finally on PC and with a number of enhancements that make it interesting including enhanced 4K graphics, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, both Nvidia Reflex and DLSS support and more. It also supports 21:9 widescreen views and with the help of Flawless Widescreen, we also got it running at 32:9. Some incredible views and a wonderfully immersive game await PC gamers who have missed out until now.
Control
- Type: Sci-Fi action adventure
- What makes it interesting? Remedy's fantastic story-telling and brilliant physics-gameplay
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Developer: Remedy Studios
- See it on Steam
We've always been big fans of the games from Remedy Entertainment and Control continues the trend of utter classics from that studio. This is a brilliant sci-fi action game with a strong female lead, stunning gameplay, excellent narrative and plenty of really wild times. Weird sci-fi happenings, destructive environments and telekinetic powers make the game intriguing but for us it's the atmosphere that the visuals, storyline and audio creates. Control is a work of art.
Red Dead Redemption 2
- Type: Wild west action adventure
- What makes it interesting? The last game never made it to PC, but finally, we can enjoy another Rockstar masterpiece
- Publisher: Rockstar Games
- Developer: Rockstar Studios
- See it on Rockstar Games Launcher
We've been waiting a long time, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally on PC. It's also been enhanced and improved too - with graphical improvements and technical overhauls. Other bonuses for PC gamers include more content including new bounty hunting missions, treasure maps, trinkets, weapons and more.
RDR 2 is glorious on PC, especially in 4K with HDR visuals. There's also a lot to be said for aiming your six-shooter with a mouse and keyboard or more accurately hunting wildlife while taking careful aim with your bow.
This gamer has hours and hours of gameplay and even more to enjoy when you've finished the main story and get stuck into the online universe. We loved Red Dead Redemption 2 when it first appeared on console and we love it even more on PC.
Death Stranding
- Type: Walking simulator
- What makes it interesting? Death Stranding was received with general praise when it released on PS4 back in 2019, now it's come to PC with enhancements that include widescreen support, improved visuals and Half-Life crossovers
- Publisher: 505 Games
- Developer: Kojima Productions
- See it on Steam
Death Stranding sees stars Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen and others helping tell a rich Kojima story. The game centres around Sam Porter who is out to save humanity from impending annihilation as supernatural events and otherworldly creatures spring up around the world. He's basically a porter, out on the largest fetch quest you've ever undertaken.
On PC, Death Stranding really shines, with beautiful landscapes, staggering visuals and some incredibly chilled out vibes (as long as you're not being terrorised by BTs or toppling over from carrying too much weight). As you'd expect from a Hideo Kojima game it's a bit bonkers in places with a weird and wonderful backstory and oodles of interesting narrative. There's a lot of walking and mountain climbing involved in this one and you'll need to learn to take your time or risk tumbling down the environment destroying your precious load, but there's something satisfying about arriving at your destination with a job well done.
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated
- Type: 3D platformer
- What makes it interesting? This is a remaster of a game that originally launched back in 2003 and a wonderful one at that.
- Publisher: THQ Nordic
- Developer: Purple Lamp Studios
- See it on Steam
Are you ready, kids? I can't hear you? The classic 3D platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom has been remade by Purple Lamp Studios and it's something special.
Not just a remake but a wonderful update that's true to the SpongeBob universe. Colourful, visually pleasing graphics, enjoyable level design and quirky audio make this a great game for SpongeBob fans. Kids and adults alike.
You can play as SpongeBob himself, as well as Patrick, Sandy and more. The platforming is tough, but there's a lot to love about this game if you're into that sort of thing.
Trover Saves the Universe
- Type: Comedy action/adventure
- What makes it interesting? All the hilarity of Rick and Morty but in game form with plenty of swearing and chaos
- Publisher: Squanch Games, Inc.
- Developer: Squanch Games, Inc.
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
- Official site
If the graphical styling and audio of this game look familiar, it's because it comes from the co-creator of Rick and Morty. Trover Saves the Universe is an action adventure game that's compatible with both standard desktop play and virtual reality using HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.
As you might expect, this game includes incredible amounts of space-based weirdness, vulgar language and weird and wonderful hilarity. It's likely the most bonkers action adventure game you're likely to come across but it's a total blast if you're a fan of the humour of Rick and Morty.
It only takes around six hours to complete, but then you're not paying the price of a triple-a game and with plenty of characters to talk to, power babies (upgrade boosters) to collect and dense baddies to smash there's a lot of fun to be had.
We found Trover Saves the Universe to be a refreshing change from the norm. It's also certainly a challenge, whether getting stuck trying to suss out the various puzzles or just trying to get along while characters inanely ramble at you with unnecessary insight into their lives, there's plenty to keep you engaged.
Batman: Arkham Knight
- Type: Open-world superhero action adventure
- What makes it interesting? You play as Batman, what more do you need?
- Publisher: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment
- Developer: Rocksteady Studios
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
The very best of the Batman games and a real looker too, Batman: Arkham Knight is the final game in the trilogy and it's fantastic.
Scarecrow has returned to wreak havoc on the city of Gotham and it's Batman's job to stop him and his cronies. With an upgraded Batmobile, as well as enhancements to combat, stealth, forensics and navigation this Batman game has it all.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- Type: Action adventure
- What makes it interesting? Fantastic graphics and stunning locations to explore, loot and admire
- Publisher: Square Enix
- Developer: Eidos-Montréal, Crystal Dynamics
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the final part of Lara Croft's origin trilogy. We also thought it was the best so far. As you'd expect, it's bigger and better than her previous two outings. It has a more in-depth and immersive storyline and certainly no shortage of tombs to raid and explore.
On PC, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is stunning and we've made much use of the brilliant and hilarious photo mode as we've played too. Because even Lara Croft is a fan of selfies apparently.
Quantum Break
- Type: Sci-fi action adventure with time manipulation
- What makes it interesting? Brilliant time manipulation gameplay mechanics with masterpiece cinematics
- Publisher: Microsoft Studios
- Developer: Remedy Entertainment
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
We thoroughly enjoyed Quantum Break which came as no surprise as we pretty much adore everything Remedy Entertainment does. Alan Wake, Max Payne, Control, the list goes on.
Quantum Break might be older than other games on this list, but it's still worth a look. Another cinematic masterpiece that's described as "part game, part live action show" - but don't worry it's not one of those awful games that's more cutscenes than fun. It's just a brilliant romp of time-manipulation, gunplay and good times.
Grand Theft Auto V
- Type: Open-world action adventure
- What makes it interesting? Another fantastic GTA adventure with endless online fun available
- Publisher: Rockstar Games
- Developer: Rockstar North
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
With Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar continued the trend of creating fantastic open-world action with stunning visuals, a brilliant storyline, engaging characters and much more besides.
Of course, we PC gamers had to wait for the game to release as Rockstar also continued the trend of serving console first, but it was worth the wait. With a whole new first-person mode and a massive, ever-expanding online mode too, GTA V is a real treat.
A great swathe of regular updates and content to GTA Online, ensure that GTA V is the gift that keeps giving and no doubt will continue to do so.
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Type: Psychological action-adventure
- What makes it interesting? An incredibly atmospheric experience with haunting visions of insanity
- Publisher: Ninja Theory
- Developer: Ninja Theory
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a critically acclaimed masterpiece which plays out a fantastic story with an atmospheric journey into mental illness and psychosis. Set during the Viking age, it puts you in the shoes of the Senua, a broken Celtic warrior who's on a journey into hell to save the soul of her beloved.
If you enjoy enthralling, atmospheric and staggeringly beautiful action adventures, then you'll love this one. We thought it was utterly sublime. If being this good wasn't good enough, it's also been recently updated with VR support to - which means you can play the game on both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.
Hitman 3
- Type: Single-player stealth
- What makes it interesting? Sandbox assassination with lots of choice on how to play and lots of replayability
- Publisher: IO Interactive
- Developer: IO Interactive
- Platform: Epic Games
- See offers Epic Games
Hitman 3 is the final part of the current trilogy and a brilliant end to that series. Like Hitman 2, the third game, offers loads of replayability, with a satisfying number of ways to complete your missions have fun doing so.
Hitman 3 is also further improved if you've played the previous games or purchase the Deluxe package as you can not only replay the previous games but you can also carry over unlocks from one game to another. Using Hitman 3 gadgets and gizmos in Hitman 2 or vice versa. We just love getting that classic Silent Assassin rating though.
Dishonored 2
- Type: Single-player first-person stealth action adventure
- What makes it interesting? A rich story with fantastic game-changing powers to explore
- Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
- Developer: Arkane Studios
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
Dishonored 2 is the second game in the award-winning series by Arkane Studios. A fantastic first-person stealth game which allows you to choose to play as either Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano. Supernatural assassination fun abounds, with a brilliantly brutal combat system and a selection of fantastic powers to choose from.
We thoroughly enjoyed Dishonored 2 when we played it back in 2016 and it's still fantastic now. Once you get stuck in, you'll soon fall in love. Once you've completed it you have the option of replaying or investing in the standalone follow-up Death of the Outsider.
Bioshock Infinite
- Type: Single-player first-person action adventure
- What makes it interesting? A brilliantly told story backed by stunning and atmospheric visuals
- Publisher: 2K
- Developer: Irrational Games
- Platform: Steam
- See offers at Fanatical
Bioshock Infinite is a fantastically enjoyable addition to the Bioshock franchise and not a game to be overlooked. Superhuman abilities to play with, alongside fantastic characters and an amazing storyline make this game a real treat.
It's not the biggest game, but it's certainly not one to miss. It's also regularly on sale for bargain basement prices too, so snap it up.
Devil May Cry 5
- Type: Action adventure/Hack-n-slash
- What makes it interesting? A return to form for Dante with over-the-top hack-n-slash battles, stunning graphics and hours of fun
- Publisher: Capcom
- Developer: Capcom
- Platform: Steam
- View offers at Fanatical/See it on Steam
The devil you know returns in Devil May Cry 5. With a story set several years after the previous game, the new DMC promises all the sword-wielding gun-toting action you know and love but with even more style. If you enjoy third-person brawlers, then this game is almost certainly a must-buy.
Best Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)
Dota 2
- Type: Free-to-play MOBA
- What makes it interesting? It's a free-to-play game with a heavy eSports following and VR support
- Publisher: Valve
- Developer: Valve
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Dota 2 is another eSports favourite and also one of the most-played games on Steam. It regularly tops the Steam Charts for most current players and is a true PC gaming love affair.
This is a free to play, PVP MOBA that originally released in 2013 but has seen plenty of updates in the months and years that followed. Select your hero and battle it out with friends versus bots or take your skills online and face-off against players from across the world.
Best simulations
Tropico 6
- Type: City building/strategy simulation
- What makes it interesting? An interesting and incredibly detailed simulation mechanic, happy-vibe soundtrack and endless choice in how to play
- Publisher: Kalypso Media
- Developer: Limbic Entertainment
- Platform: Steam
- View offers at Fanatical/See it on Steam
Tropico is back and bigger and better than ever! This is a fantastically detailed and intricate city building simulator that lets you decide the fate of your people and how you behave while ruling them.
You may choose to become the feared dictator or the adored statesman and shape the fate of the world as you go.
We thoroughly enjoy this outing of the series. It's incredibly detailed and allows you to dabble in every possible aspect of society right down to the management of individual businesses including the hiring and firing of staff.
Of course, all the usual city-building fun is here - including lovingly crafting your towns, building the infrastructure and engaging finances, but there's much more to Tropico 6. Whether you're sending pirates out to steal the Statue of Liberty or preparing for war with other nations, there's plenty of different ways to play. You can also dive in on your own or with friends in either co-op or competitive mode. Hours and hours of fun to be had and a cheerful Carribean soundtrack to keep you entertained too.
Two Point Hospital
- Type: Management simulation
- What makes it interesting? A hilarious and modern re-imagining of the classic Theme Hospital
- Publisher: SEGA
- Developer: Two Point Studios
- Platform: Steam
- See it at Fanatical
If Two Point Hospital looks familiar, that's because it is. This game is a wonderful modern re-imagining of 1997 classic Theme Hospital. It's even built by some of the same developers, so it really is a corker.
Two Point Hospital puts you in charge of running a full-blown health care facility with all the fun and headaches that come with such a job. Build and maintain your hospital while dealing with masses of patients with all kinds of horrible diseases and illnesses. The pressure is on. You'll soon have a new found respect for all healthcare professionals if nothing else.
PC Building Simulator
- Type: Building simulation
- What makes it interesting? Build your own dream PC without the expense of actually buying parts
- Publisher: The Irregular Corporation
- Developer: Claudiu Kiss, The Irregular Corporation
- Platform: Steam
- See it at Fanatical
PC gamers love a good simulator and there are plenty of them - everything from girlfriend simulators to bus driving simulations. But what's more fitting than a game that lets you simulate building a fantastic new gaming PC?
If you can't afford to build your own or want to know how to do it, this game might be the perfect buy.
Human: Fall Flat
- Type: Co-op physics puzzle game
- What makes it interesting? Hilarious physics game with cheerful graphics and fun with friends
- Publisher: Curve Digital
- Developer: No Brakes Games
- Platform: Steam
- See it at Fanatical
Human: Fall Flat is something special. At its core, it's a quirky puzzle platformer, but it's much more than that. This is a hilarious physics game with cheerful graphics and a simple, yet interesting premise. Playing this game, your goal is to find the exit to each of the weird and wonderful levels by solving puzzles in a variety of different ways while trying not to crease up at the ensuing hilarity. Playing with friends is highly recommended here, as it's even more amusing with company.
Best Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games
Sea of Thieves
- Type: Pirating MMO
- What makes it interesting? An action-adventure MMO set on the high seas with plenty of grog, cannon-based battles and sea shanties
- Publisher: Perfect World Entertainment
- Developer: Microsoft Studios
- Platform: Windows Store/Steam
- See it at Microsoft/See it on Steam
Sea of Thieves might not be for everyone, but it's certainly got a lot going for it. Put on your pirate hat and sail the seas looking for treasure, grog and really good times. There's plenty of fun to be had if you can find it - fighting it out with swashbuckling skeletons, battling it out with other pirate players or just ramming your ship into someone else's in an attempt to board and steal all their loot.
The game has had a fair bit of new content added since it first launched, so it's now well worth considering. Even more fun can be had if you have some pirating happy pals you can play with.
World of Warcraft
- Type: MMO
- What makes it interesting? The most well-known MMO around?
- Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment
- Developer: Blizzard Entertainment
- Platform: Battlenet
- See on Battlenet
World of Warcraft is perhaps the most well-known MMOs of all time. Many a PC gamer has sunk a multitude of hours into this game and have stories to tell because of it.
WoW is also one of the best selling PC games of all time and despite being released in 2004, it's still very much alive and kicking. The game is getting a reboot in the form of World of Warcraft Classic at some point, but in the meantime, you can try the game for free.
Guild Wars 2
- Type: MMO
- What makes it interesting? There is no dedicated healing class which is fairly unusual for this type of game
- Publisher: NCSOFT
- Developer: ArenaNet
- See the official site
Guild Wars 2 is an online MMO with fast-paced combat and a rich and a detailed universe to explore. It's packed full of awe-inspiring breath-taking landscapes to adventure in as well as challenging PVP modes. Unlike other MMOs, Guild Wars 2 has no subscription fees, it's also free to play.
Guild Wars 2 allows a player to create a character from five different races and eight different professions, these attributes also determine the skills players can access and thus their experiences. The ability to use construct and use siege weapons is a real highlight for us.
Best atmospheric/horror games
Outlast 2
- Type: Psychological survival horror
- What makes it interesting? A terrifying psychological horror where a video camera is your only tool for survival
- Publisher: Red Barrels
- Developer: Red Barrels
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
If you enjoy your games with an unhealthy dose of terror then Outlast 2 is probably your bag. A dark foreboding town in the middle of the wilderness provides the backdrop to a psychological survival horror that will have you running for the hills.
You take on the role of Blake Langermann, an investigative journalist on a mission to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch. A video camera with night vision mode is basically your main tool for survival and the only thing between you and a horrible death. This game is certainly not for the timid.
Alien: Isolation
- Type: Sci-fi Survival horror
- What makes it interesting? An atmospheric horror game set in the Alien universe with plenty of stealth-based action
- Publisher: SEGA
- Developer: Creative Assembly
- Platform: Steam
- See it at Fanatical
Terrifying back-water towns not your thing? How about a survival horror set in the Alien universe. The constant threat of death and an utter lack of resources to help you defend yourself make Alien: Isolation a real thrill ride. As long as you can cope with the pressure.
Best racing games
Dirt Rally 2.0
- Type: Rally/racing sim
- What makes it interesting? Off-road racing with authentic racing mechanics and awesomely fun cars
- Publisher: Codemasters
- Developer: Codemasters Racing Studio
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
DiRT Rally is back with another heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat racing sim. DiRT Rally 2.0 offers a selection of iconic rally locations, with some of the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made available to race.
We loved the original DiRT rally and this new game is equally as awesome. It's a more immersive experience this time around too with authentic handling, real-life locations and an intense driving experience that you'll love.
With over 50 cars available to tune, drive and race, DiRT Rally 2.0 is a blast. VR support is also coming soon.
Project Cars 2
- Type: Racing/driving sim with VR support
- What makes it interesting? Over 180 cars to race on a variety of surfaces with dynamic surface and weather effects
- Publisher: Bandai Namco
- Developer: Slightly Mad Studios
- Platform: Steam
- See it at Fanatical
If you're a committed motor-racing enthusiast then Project Cars 2 is almost certainly a must-buy. It's bristling with cars, tracks and really great design that includes dynamic surface and weather effects that result in a thrilling driving experience.
Project Cars 2 has 180 cars and more to play around with. It also boasts VR support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality headsets and the ability to support up to 12K visuals too. Superbly stunning.
Forza Horizon 5
- Type: Racing
- What makes it interesting? Tearing up the countryside in all manner of cars with fantastic progression and all manner of race types
- Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
- Developer: Playground Games
- Platform: Xbox store
- See it at Xbox
There's a lot of fun to be had in Forza Horizon 5. Not only is it beautiful, it's also packed full of cars, all manner of different races, progression trees and much more besides. We also like how forgiving this game is. It's somehow amazingly satisfying to smash your way through fences, cacti, road signs and more. Tearing across the landscape, slipping and sliding and just having loads of fun. The Mexican locale is massive and wonderfully varied, providing hours and hours of fun.
Best Real-Time Strategy (RTS)
Company of Heroes 2
- Type: WW2 military RTS
- What makes it interesting? A fantastic military RTS with a variety of forces to play around with
- Publisher: SEGA
- Developer: Relic Entertainment
- Platform: Steam
- See it at Fanatical
Company of Heroes 2 might be getting on in years, but it's still one of our favourite RTS games. This is a brilliant military real-time strategy game with plenty of fun to be had.
Play alone or with friends against bots or real opponents, using a variety of armies on various battlefronts. Employ your favourite commanders and assault forces and push your way to victory.
We'll be adding to this list in future, so let us know in the comments any of your favourites we might have missed.
Total War: Warhammer II
- Type: Fantasy RTS
- What makes it interesting? Turn-based fun in the Warhammer universe from the masterful Total War series
- Publisher: SEGA
- Developer: Creative Assembly
- Platform: Steam
- See it at Fanatical
Total War is a name that's synonymous with incredible RTS games. This is a franchise with some serious muscle. Throw in some Warhammer myth and magic, epic real-time battles and world-spanning conquest and you've got some seriously good gameplay. If you're a fan of RTS games, but haven't yet dipped your toe into the Total War franchise, this may well be the place to start.
Best Co-op games
Ready or Not
- Type: First-person co-op shooter
- What makes it interesting? Intense room clearing with danger around every corner
- Publisher: Void Interactive
- Developer: Void Interactive
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
Ready or Not is a lot of intense fun. This is a tactical first-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of SWAT police officers, raiding buildings to deal with bomb threats, hostages, active shooters and more.
Expect plenty of danger (and fun) with booby-trapped doors, uncooperative civilians, incredibly dangerous enemies and more. Ready or Not is superb fun with friends. You will die a lot, but you will love every minute of it.
Dying Light 2
- Type: Co-op open-world zombie action-adventure
- What makes it interesting? Insanely well-polished parkour and satisfying zombie-slaying action.
- Publisher: Techland
- Developer: Techland
- Platform: Steam
- See it on Steam
We've played a bit of Dying Light 2 already and thoroughly enjoy it for a multitude of reasons.
There's lots to love with Dying Light 2 - it's an open-world survival game that pits you against all sorts of zombie menaces. But this isn't your average shooter as it features awesome parkour mechanics that sees you running and jumping across rooftops, scrambling up buildings and dashing across the sprawling landscape to stay alive.
Throw in a crafting system that lets you make awesome weapons including attaching batteries, acid and more to knives, machetes, baseball bats and other vicious death-dealers and you're bound to have a really good time.
As if that all wasn't good enough, you can also team up and have a group of up to four people playing co-op. What's more fun than bashing zombies and playing chase with your pals?
Best slashers
Chivalry 2
- Type: Multiplayer slasher
- What makes it interesting? A medieval setting with utterly brutal and unforgiving combat systems
- Publisher: Tripwire Interactive, Deep Silver
- Developer: Torn Banner Studios
- Platform: Epic
- See it on Epic
Chivalry 2 is utter madness and that's why we love it. This is a multiplayer slasher that puts you into a fictional world on a bloodied battlefield facing off against a mass of other players baying for your blood.
Select your character class, grab your gear and charge into war with a blood-curdling battle cry. Swing a long sword and lop off someone's noggin or batter their brains with a massive axe, the choice is yours.
Chivalry 2 is an absolute hoot. Carnage and chaos await in an unforgiving slasher that's as hilarious as it is satisfyingly beautiful.
