Whether a game is good or not is often down to personal opinion, but we've crafted this list of fantastic PC games we've enjoyed that you might too.

Whether a game is good or not is often down to personal opinion, but we've crafted this list of fantastic PC games we've enjoyed that you might too.

We've played and reviewed a range of games so you're bound to find something to suit. Whether you're looking for free-to-play Battle Royale, deeply engrossing RPGs or tactical shooters, we've got a bit of everything here for you.

Here then is our list of the best PC games you can get from a range of platforms, presented in no particular order.

Best Battle Royale games

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Type: Free-to-play Battle Royale

Free-to-play Battle Royale What makes it interesting? A more serious Battle Royale with cross-platform play

A more serious Battle Royale with cross-platform play Publisher : Bluehole/Kakao Games

: Bluehole/Kakao Games Developer: Bluehole/PUBG Corporation

Bluehole/PUBG Corporation Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, AKA PUBG, is perhaps the game that kick-started the love for the Battle Royale genre of games that's now turning up in droves. It's far more serious than Fortnite and doesn't have any base-building elements, but the people love it.

PUBG started its life on PC and has since been released on console and mobile too. If you're serious about winning chicken dinners, then this is the game to play. It's been updated a fair bit since it launched too so there's plenty of fun to be had for new players and old alike.

Best Role Playing Games (RPG)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

SQUIRREL_175213

Type: Open-world atmospheric RPG

Open-world atmospheric RPG What makes it interesting? An incredibly rich story with gruesome and exotic monsters, beautiful wenches and more besides

An incredibly rich story with gruesome and exotic monsters, beautiful wenches and more besides Publisher : CD PROJEKT RED

: CD PROJEKT RED Developer: CD PROJEKT RED

CD PROJEKT RED Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite possibly one of the best PC games of all time. It's been about since 2015, but still plays marvellously. We've sunk around 150 hours into this stunning RPG and loved every minute.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an extraordinary feat in game design, with a massive breath-taking world for you to get lost in. From slaying monsters to laying with wenches, the Witcher 3 has it all.

If you haven't already played it, then now is the time to try because The Witcher 3 has had a next-gen overall to make it look even better on PC.

Monster Hunter: World

SQUIRREL_6960960

Type: Open-world action adventure RPG

Open-world action adventure RPG What makes it interesting? The "ultimate hunting experience" that's playable with friends

The "ultimate hunting experience" that's playable with friends Publisher : Capcom

: Capcom Developer: Capcom

Capcom Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

Monster Hunter: World is one of those games that PC gamers had to wait for. It released on console in early 2018 and we loved it, but had to wait until August to get stuck in on PC.

Monster Hunter World allows you to play the "ultimate hunting experience" either on your own or with friends. The result of which is a gloriously addictive and endlessly charming game we're sure you'll love.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

SQUIRREL_175215

Type: Open-world realistic RPG

Open-world realistic RPG What makes it interesting? An insanely difficult realistic combat system and masses of quests to get stuck into

An insanely difficult realistic combat system and masses of quests to get stuck into Publisher : Deep Silver

: Deep Silver Developer: Warhorse Studios

Warhorse Studios Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a fantastically challenging, often frustrating, always enjoyable open-world RPG set in the Holy Roman Empire. You play Henry, a blacksmith's son who finds himself thrust into the chaos of war as his friends and family are slaughtered when a mercenary raid descends on his peaceful village. Henry then sets off on an adventure to aid the locals, fight off the bandits and help fight for the future of Bohemia.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a brilliant RPG for those who love the idea of messing about in medieval times. But don't expect to win every battle as you'll need to learn how to fight first and to earn enough money for good weapons, armour and a decent horse. You're only a blacksmith after all, so being surrounded by knights in heavy armour often results in a painful and messy death. We utterly love this game and all the challenges it throws at us.

PC gamers will also enjoy the fact that this game is challenging for your system. Try running it on ultra settings and you'll be warned those visuals are only intended for future hardware. It's like Crysis but for the new age.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

SQUIRREL_6964295

Type: Open-world action-adventure RPG

Open-world action-adventure RPG What makes it interesting? A massive map to explore and the most RPG-like elements ever seen in the franchise

A massive map to explore and the most RPG-like elements ever seen in the franchise Publisher : Ubisoft

: Ubisoft Developer: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Platform: Uplay

Uplay See offers at Fanatical

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is undeniably spectacular. We thought Origins and Odyssey were great but Valhalla is something new and refreshing. Now we're in the boots of a Viking warrior on the shores of ancient England wreaking havoc.

It's a fantastic outing in the series, with a reworked skills system and awesome RPG elements that make it incredibly enjoyable for hours and hours. One highlight is the ability to call your fellow Vikings in to help you raid nearby monasteries and enemy bases to find resources to build your own as well.

Path of Exile

Type: Action RPG

Action RPG What makes it interesting? The best Diablo type game out there? Plus it's free?

The Diablo type game out there? Plus it's free? Publisher : Grinding Gear Games

: Grinding Gear Games Developer: Grinding Gear Games

Grinding Gear Games Platform: Steam

Steam Download it from Steam

Path of Exile is one of those games that was great when it first released and has continued to get better ever since. It's an Action RPG set in a dark fantasy world with a heavy emphasis on visceral combat, deep character customisation and good, old-fashioned fun. This is game is also not only free-to-play but also supports singleplayer, multiplayer and co-op gameplay too.

Best First Person Shooters (FPS)

Doom Eternal

SQUIRREL_193446

Doom has finally made it to Earth and the planet is rife with all manner of demonic hordes that need slaying. It's your mission to mash.

We've smashed, torn and dashed our way through Doom Eternal and found it to be a whole lot of frantic fun. You know what you're getting with Doom and the latest outing is a highly polished, visceral thrill-ride of demon-slaying chaos. If you enjoy playing your shooters at full-tilt then Doom Eternal is a perfect choice. It's intense, fun and oh-so-satisfying too. Certainly not for the young ones though.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Type: Single-play/Co-op/Multiplayer military shooter

Single-play/Co-op/Multiplayer military shooter Publisher: Activision

Activision Developer: Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 follows on from the previous Modern Warfare outing from 2019 with a gripping single-player campaign, co-op gameplay and, of course, multiplayer mode.

Once again, the COD team have delivered a real winner with a game that feels very much like the original Modern Warfare did back in 2007. Fans of the older Call of Duty games will enjoy this one for sure.

Metro Exodus

SQUIRREL_175219

Type: Apocalpytic FPS

Apocalpytic FPS What makes it interesting? Brilliantly story-led post-apocalyptic adventure with stunning graphics and Mad Max feel

Brilliantly story-led post-apocalyptic adventure with stunning graphics and Mad Max feel Publisher : Deep Silver/Koch Games

: Deep Silver/Koch Games Developer: 4A Games

4A Games Platform: Epic

Epic See offers at CD Keys

See official site/Epic Store

Metro Exodus is the third outing in the series and another return to brilliance from 4A Games. You take on the role of Artyom who is desperately in search of signs of life beyond the irradiated and desolate ruins of Moscow. Battling for survival against the harsh climate and a wealth of baddies that include everything from bandits, to winged beasts, belligerent mutants and venom spitting spiders.

There's a real sense of misery and hard times here as you're constantly forced to forage for ammo, gear and supplies to keep your guns firing or stalk through the shadows carefully avoiding death. Later on, a serious Mad Max vibe eeks into the game too and we can't say much without spoiling it, but we loved it. If you enjoyed the previous games, this one is bound to be a hit as well. And on PC it looks absolutely stunning.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

SQUIRREL_175220

Type: Team-based tactical shooter

Team-based tactical shooter What makes it interesting? Class-based co-op action with intense close-quarters battles

Class-based co-op action with intense close-quarters battles Publisher : Ubisoft

: Ubisoft Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Platform: Uplay

Uplay See offers at Fanatical

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege originally appeared on the scene in 2014. But it's by no means an old game as it's constantly being updated, reworked and refreshed with new content, characters and maps.

This game is, in essence, an online tactical shooter which pits one small team of players against another. These teams are split into attackers and defenders who have different objectives - defend/defuse the bomb, hold onto or rescue the hostage or simply eliminate the other team. Each "operator" in the game has a different play style with weapons and gadgets to help them complete their mission. What happens in the game will depend heavily on which characters are being played, so there's plenty of variety and a lot of fun too.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege can also be purchased as a base game for a very reasonable sum - allowing you to work your way through the main operators or you can pay for the complete editions and get access to even more.

Hell Let Loose

Type: WW2 team-based shooter

WW2 team-based shooter Publisher: Team 17

Team 17 Developer: Black Matter Pty Ltd

Black Matter Pty Ltd Platform: Steam

Steam See the official site

See it on Steam

Developed by a small independent team, crafted in Unreal Engine 4 and built with a focus on realistic gameplay, Hell Let Loose is another WW2 game full of promise. This game reminds us of Post Scriptum and certainly seems like a full-on tactical military simulator.

Although currently in early access, Hell Let Loose is certainly well worth looking at. If you're a fan of more serious military sim style shooters (like ARMA or Squad) then this will certainly tick your boxes. There's a lot of humping around the map, accidental team kills and frustrating moments where you've no idea who killed you, but there's also a lot of fun to be had, especially when playing with friends.

Teamwork is key not only to your team winning but also to your enjoyment of this one. Get three gamers together and hop in a tank - with one carefully driving, one manning the main gun and one commanding and you'll soon smash your way through enemy lines. You'll also find how tough the WW2 battles were though, when it takes an age to turn your turret or you can barely see a thing through the tiny vision slits in the front.

Escape From Tarkov

Type: Looter shooter

Looter shooter Publisher: BattleState Games

BattleState Games Developer: BattleState Games

BattleState Games Platform: Other

Other See the official site

If you're after something different then Escape from Tarkov may be the game to turn to. It's an unusual one as it's essentially an MMO. You are dropped into a map where you then need to gather gear and loot and extract again. If you die during the "raid" you lose your gear and have to buy more but if you get out then you can profit and load into the next game with better gear and weapons.

It's intense with hectic PVP and AI combat and it also has a steep learning curve but is thoroughly addictive and rewarding too.

Valorant

Type: Team-based multiplayer FPS

Team-based multiplayer FPS What makes it interesting? Hero classes, slow gameplay but fast TTK and plenty of fun.

Hero classes, slow gameplay but fast TTK and plenty of fun. Publisher : Riot Games

: Riot Games Developer: Riot Games

Riot Games See the official site

Valorant feels like an interesting cross between CS:Go and Overwatch. A competitive shooter that pitches two small teams against one another.

Hero classes have their own special abilities and can make or break the game depending on how they're used. Valorant isn't exactly fast-paced but it is tricky to master, just like the other competitive shooters out there. It's also a lot of fun and it's free too - which is the best price for anything.

Superhot

SQUIRREL_175222

Type: Bullet-time FPS

Bullet-time FPS What makes it interesting? Fantastic use of bullet-time and time-manipulation gaming mechanics

Fantastic use of bullet-time and time-manipulation gaming mechanics Publisher : SUPERHOT Team

: SUPERHOT Team Developer: SUPERHOT Team

SUPERHOT Team Platform: Steam

Steam See offers on Fanatical

Superhot is a brilliantly crafted first-person shooter where time moves only when you move. This makes for some really interesting game mechanics and thoroughly immersive gameplay.

This is certainly an FPS that requires some thought while you play. You'll need to suss out the situation every time you spawn, but even turning to look around moves time forward and brings on the horde of enemies hell-bent on killing you. Superhot is fantastic and it's even better in VR.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)

Type: Free-to-play team-based tactical shooter

Free-to-play team-based tactical shooter What makes it interesting? Twitch shooting with a lack of aim down the sight gun mechanic

Twitch shooting with a lack of aim down the sight gun mechanic Publisher : Valve

: Valve Developer: Valve/Hidden Path Entertainment

Valve/Hidden Path Entertainment Platform: Steam

Steam Download it on Steam

CS:GO is serious business. This is the most recent outing in the Counter-Strike series - a franchise which has always been synonymous with competitive FPS gameplay. It's a popular eSports game and highly thought of too.

If you love team-based shooters, then this is the one for you. It's also entirely free now, so what's not to love?

Insurgency: Sandstorm

Type: Team-based tactical shooter

Team-based tactical shooter What makes it interesting? Modern combat with an old-school FPS feel

Modern combat with an old-school FPS feel Publisher : Focus Home Interactive

: Focus Home Interactive Developer: New World Interactive

New World Interactive Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

Insurgency: Sandstorm is a team-based, tactical shooter with brutal and lethal close quarters combat. This is a modern combat FPS with an old-school feel. None of the nonsense of modern triple-A shooters, just good old fashioned gunplay and teamwork.

If you're after a hardcore FPS then this one is for you. Deadly ballistics, light attack vehicles, destructive artillery and incredible audio too make Insurgency: Sandstorm a seriously fun shooter.

Best open-world/survival games

Valheim

Type: Open-world survival

Open-world survival What makes it interesting? A procedurally generated viking purgatory that can be played with up to 9 friends

A procedurally generated viking purgatory that can be played with up to 9 friends Publisher : Coffee Stain Publishing

: Coffee Stain Publishing Developer: Iron Gate AB

Iron Gate AB Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Valheim is an early access, indie survival game that's inspired by Viking culture. Its launch was incredibly popular and with good reason. This is a brilliant open-world survival and crafting game with a wonderful vibe and brilliant Viking theme setting. It has both single-player and co-op PvE (player vs environment) mechanics, satisfying building physics and a punishing combat system. You battle bosses to progress through the game while also building all manner of things including imposing Viking warships.

Valheim is best played with friends and you can have a lot of fun doing so as well.

Satisfactory

Type: Open-world space exploration/building

Open-world space exploration/building What makes it interesting? Super satisfying building mechanics and intrigue

Super satisfying building mechanics and intrigue Publisher : Coffee Stain Publishing

: Coffee Stain Publishing Developer: Coffee Stain Studios

Coffee Stain Studios Platform: Steam/Epic

Steam/Epic See it on Steam

Satisfactory lives up to its name in so many different ways. This is a fantastic early access game that puts you on a distant planet gathering resources and building factories. Working your way through tech trees, from coal power to nuclear while avoiding being eaten by alien spiders and angry fire-spitting creatures.

Satisfactory can also be played with friends in co-op mode for upto four people, though we managed to get six people playing with a few game file tweaks. Just be warned though, once you get building and producing, it soon becomes incredibly addictive.

No Man's Sky

Type: Open-world space exploration/survival

Open-world space exploration/survival What makes it interesting? A procedurally generated universe where no two games are the same

A procedurally generated universe where no two games are the same Publisher : Hello Games

: Hello Games Developer: Hello Games

Hello Games Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

No Man's Sky first launched in the hazy days of 2016 and, despite the pre-release hype, left many feeling underwhelmed and upset at the lack of multiplayer options.

Several updates later and No Man's Sky is a superb space adventure with improved space stations, enhanced freighter and frigate systems and a multiplayer mode to boot.

At its core, No Man's Sky is fantastic anyway as it boasts 18 quintillion procedurally generated planets to explore, ensuring that no one journey of exploration is the same as another.

Rust

Type: Open-world survival

Open-world survival What makes it interesting? The freedom to scavenge, forage and build a magnificent base or just create weird and wonderful traps to torment your enemies

The freedom to scavenge, forage and build a magnificent base or just create weird and wonderful traps to torment your enemies Publisher : Facepunch Studios

: Facepunch Studios Developer: Facepunch Studios

Facepunch Studios Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

There are many survival games available for PC gamers, but Rust continues to be the most popular. This is an online survival game where you can build magnificent bases, make new friends, explore and survive against a harsh environment and more. There are plenty of play options and regular updates too. Smash some rocks, chop down a tree, craft some weapons to defend yourself and enjoy everything there is on offer. If you hate people spoiling your fun, there's always the option of PVE.

Rust is being regularly updated with new content to keep it fresh and interesting. Simple additions can make big differences to the game, like electricity for example. Rust has a massive community following and there is no end of videos on YouTube with Rust-based hilarity to enjoy.

Subnautica

Type: Open-world underwater survival

Open-world underwater survival What makes it interesting? It's set underwater on a distant alien world

It's set underwater on a distant alien world Publisher : Unknown Worlds Entertainment

: Unknown Worlds Entertainment Developer: Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Unknown Worlds Entertainment Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Another open-world survival game to add to your list. Only this time it's set underwater on an alien planet. Explore the depths of the oceans, craft new gear, mess about in submarines and enjoy the wondrous sights while trying to survive.

Not convinced? How about base building under the sea? Or free VR support for both the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive?

Grounded

Type: Base building and survival

Base building and survival What makes it interesting? Quaint adventure from a new perspective

Quaint adventure from a new perspective Publisher : Xbox Game Studios

: Xbox Game Studios Developer: Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Imagine if Honey I Shrunk the Kids had a video game and you've got an idea of what this one is like. It's a quaint, fun and weirdly addictive base-building survival game. One where you play as one of four kids who have been shrunk down to minute size and are trying to survive in the backyard. Doesn't sound too bad, until you realise that nearly every insect in the surrounding garden is a threat. You can of course kill them and wear their body parts as body armour and weapons or cook them up for a snack. Survival is tough, but adventuring around the garden opens up a world of discovery that's undeniably fun.

Best action-adventure games

God of War

Type: Action adventure

Action adventure What makes it interesting? PlayStation's highly-acclaimed game has finally made it to PC

PlayStation's highly-acclaimed game has finally made it to PC Publisher : PlayStation PC LLC

: PlayStation PC LLC Developer: Santa Monica Studio

Santa Monica Studio See it on Steam

God of War whipped up a storm of positive reviews (including ours) when it was released on PlayStation back in 2018. Now it's finally on PC and with a number of enhancements that make it interesting including enhanced 4K graphics, the addition of GTAO and SSDO, both Nvidia Reflex and DLSS support and more. It also supports 21:9 widescreen views and with the help of Flawless Widescreen, we also got it running at 32:9. Some incredible views and a wonderfully immersive game await PC gamers who have missed out until now.

Control

Type: Sci-Fi action adventure

Sci-Fi action adventure What makes it interesting? Remedy's fantastic story-telling and brilliant physics-gameplay

Remedy's fantastic story-telling and brilliant physics-gameplay Publisher : 505 Games

: 505 Games Developer: Remedy Studios

Remedy Studios See it on Steam

We've always been big fans of the games from Remedy Entertainment and Control continues the trend of utter classics from that studio. This is a brilliant sci-fi action game with a strong female lead, stunning gameplay, excellent narrative and plenty of really wild times. Weird sci-fi happenings, destructive environments and telekinetic powers make the game intriguing but for us it's the atmosphere that the visuals, storyline and audio creates. Control is a work of art.

Red Dead Redemption 2

SQUIRREL_175227

Type: Wild west action adventure

Wild west action adventure What makes it interesting? The last game never made it to PC, but finally, we can enjoy another Rockstar masterpiece

The last game never made it to PC, but finally, we can enjoy another Rockstar masterpiece Publisher : Rockstar Games

: Rockstar Games Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios See it on Rockstar Games Launcher

We've been waiting a long time, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is finally on PC. It's also been enhanced and improved too - with graphical improvements and technical overhauls. Other bonuses for PC gamers include more content including new bounty hunting missions, treasure maps, trinkets, weapons and more.

RDR 2 is glorious on PC, especially in 4K with HDR visuals. There's also a lot to be said for aiming your six-shooter with a mouse and keyboard or more accurately hunting wildlife while taking careful aim with your bow.

This gamer has hours and hours of gameplay and even more to enjoy when you've finished the main story and get stuck into the online universe. We loved Red Dead Redemption 2 when it first appeared on console and we love it even more on PC.

Death Stranding

Type: Walking simulator

Walking simulator What makes it interesting? Death Stranding was received with general praise when it released on PS4 back in 2019, now it's come to PC with enhancements that include widescreen support, improved visuals and Half-Life crossovers

Death Stranding was received with general praise when it released on PS4 back in 2019, now it's come to PC with enhancements that include widescreen support, improved visuals and Half-Life crossovers Publisher : 505 Games

: 505 Games Developer: Kojima Productions

Kojima Productions See it on Steam

Death Stranding sees stars Norman Reedus and Mads Mikkelsen and others helping tell a rich Kojima story. The game centres around Sam Porter who is out to save humanity from impending annihilation as supernatural events and otherworldly creatures spring up around the world. He's basically a porter, out on the largest fetch quest you've ever undertaken.

On PC, Death Stranding really shines, with beautiful landscapes, staggering visuals and some incredibly chilled out vibes (as long as you're not being terrorised by BTs or toppling over from carrying too much weight). As you'd expect from a Hideo Kojima game it's a bit bonkers in places with a weird and wonderful backstory and oodles of interesting narrative. There's a lot of walking and mountain climbing involved in this one and you'll need to learn to take your time or risk tumbling down the environment destroying your precious load, but there's something satisfying about arriving at your destination with a job well done.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom - Rehydrated

Type: 3D platformer

3D platformer What makes it interesting? This is a remaster of a game that originally launched back in 2003 and a wonderful one at that.

This is a remaster of a game that originally launched back in 2003 and a wonderful one at that. Publisher: THQ Nordic

THQ Nordic Developer: Purple Lamp Studios

Purple Lamp Studios See it on Steam

Are you ready, kids? I can't hear you? The classic 3D platformer SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom has been remade by Purple Lamp Studios and it's something special.

Not just a remake but a wonderful update that's true to the SpongeBob universe. Colourful, visually pleasing graphics, enjoyable level design and quirky audio make this a great game for SpongeBob fans. Kids and adults alike.

You can play as SpongeBob himself, as well as Patrick, Sandy and more. The platforming is tough, but there's a lot to love about this game if you're into that sort of thing.

Trover Saves the Universe

Type: Comedy action/adventure

Comedy action/adventure What makes it interesting? All the hilarity of Rick and Morty but in game form with plenty of swearing and chaos

All the hilarity of Rick and Morty but in game form with plenty of swearing and chaos Publisher : Squanch Games, Inc.

: Squanch Games, Inc. Developer: Squanch Games, Inc.

Squanch Games, Inc. Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Official site

If the graphical styling and audio of this game look familiar, it's because it comes from the co-creator of Rick and Morty. Trover Saves the Universe is an action adventure game that's compatible with both standard desktop play and virtual reality using HTC Vive or Oculus Rift.

As you might expect, this game includes incredible amounts of space-based weirdness, vulgar language and weird and wonderful hilarity. It's likely the most bonkers action adventure game you're likely to come across but it's a total blast if you're a fan of the humour of Rick and Morty.

It only takes around six hours to complete, but then you're not paying the price of a triple-a game and with plenty of characters to talk to, power babies (upgrade boosters) to collect and dense baddies to smash there's a lot of fun to be had.

We found Trover Saves the Universe to be a refreshing change from the norm. It's also certainly a challenge, whether getting stuck trying to suss out the various puzzles or just trying to get along while characters inanely ramble at you with unnecessary insight into their lives, there's plenty to keep you engaged.

Batman: Arkham Knight

SQUIRREL_175228

Type: Open-world superhero action adventure

Open-world superhero action adventure What makes it interesting? You play as Batman, what more do you need?

You play as Batman, what more do you need? Publisher : Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment

: Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

The very best of the Batman games and a real looker too, Batman: Arkham Knight is the final game in the trilogy and it's fantastic.

Scarecrow has returned to wreak havoc on the city of Gotham and it's Batman's job to stop him and his cronies. With an upgraded Batmobile, as well as enhancements to combat, stealth, forensics and navigation this Batman game has it all.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

SQUIRREL_175229

Type: Action adventure

Action adventure What makes it interesting? Fantastic graphics and stunning locations to explore, loot and admire

Fantastic graphics and stunning locations to explore, loot and admire Publisher : Square Enix

: Square Enix Developer: Eidos-Montréal, Crystal Dynamics

Eidos-Montréal, Crystal Dynamics Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the final part of Lara Croft's origin trilogy. We also thought it was the best so far. As you'd expect, it's bigger and better than her previous two outings. It has a more in-depth and immersive storyline and certainly no shortage of tombs to raid and explore.

On PC, Shadow of the Tomb Raider is stunning and we've made much use of the brilliant and hilarious photo mode as we've played too. Because even Lara Croft is a fan of selfies apparently.

Quantum Break

Type: Sci-fi action adventure with time manipulation

Sci-fi action adventure with time manipulation What makes it interesting? Brilliant time manipulation gameplay mechanics with masterpiece cinematics

Brilliant time manipulation gameplay mechanics with masterpiece cinematics Publisher : Microsoft Studios

: Microsoft Studios Developer: Remedy Entertainment

Remedy Entertainment Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

We thoroughly enjoyed Quantum Break which came as no surprise as we pretty much adore everything Remedy Entertainment does. Alan Wake, Max Payne, Control, the list goes on.

Quantum Break might be older than other games on this list, but it's still worth a look. Another cinematic masterpiece that's described as "part game, part live action show" - but don't worry it's not one of those awful games that's more cutscenes than fun. It's just a brilliant romp of time-manipulation, gunplay and good times.

Grand Theft Auto V

SQUIRREL_175230

Type: Open-world action adventure

Open-world action adventure What makes it interesting? Another fantastic GTA adventure with endless online fun available

Another fantastic GTA adventure with endless online fun available Publisher : Rockstar Games

: Rockstar Games Developer: Rockstar North

Rockstar North Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

With Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar continued the trend of creating fantastic open-world action with stunning visuals, a brilliant storyline, engaging characters and much more besides.

Of course, we PC gamers had to wait for the game to release as Rockstar also continued the trend of serving console first, but it was worth the wait. With a whole new first-person mode and a massive, ever-expanding online mode too, GTA V is a real treat.

A great swathe of regular updates and content to GTA Online, ensure that GTA V is the gift that keeps giving and no doubt will continue to do so.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Type: Psychological action-adventure

Psychological action-adventure What makes it interesting? An incredibly atmospheric experience with haunting visions of insanity

An incredibly atmospheric experience with haunting visions of insanity Publisher : Ninja Theory

: Ninja Theory Developer: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is a critically acclaimed masterpiece which plays out a fantastic story with an atmospheric journey into mental illness and psychosis. Set during the Viking age, it puts you in the shoes of the Senua, a broken Celtic warrior who's on a journey into hell to save the soul of her beloved.

If you enjoy enthralling, atmospheric and staggeringly beautiful action adventures, then you'll love this one. We thought it was utterly sublime. If being this good wasn't good enough, it's also been recently updated with VR support to - which means you can play the game on both Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

Hitman 3

Type: Single-player stealth

Single-player stealth What makes it interesting? Sandbox assassination with lots of choice on how to play and lots of replayability

Sandbox assassination with lots of choice on how to play and lots of replayability Publisher : IO Interactive

: IO Interactive Developer: IO Interactive

IO Interactive Platform: Epic Games

Epic Games See offers Epic Games

Hitman 3 is the final part of the current trilogy and a brilliant end to that series. Like Hitman 2, the third game, offers loads of replayability, with a satisfying number of ways to complete your missions have fun doing so.

Hitman 3 is also further improved if you've played the previous games or purchase the Deluxe package as you can not only replay the previous games but you can also carry over unlocks from one game to another. Using Hitman 3 gadgets and gizmos in Hitman 2 or vice versa. We just love getting that classic Silent Assassin rating though.

Dishonored 2

SQUIRREL_175231

Type: Single-player first-person stealth action adventure

Single-player first-person stealth action adventure What makes it interesting? A rich story with fantastic game-changing powers to explore

A rich story with fantastic game-changing powers to explore Publisher : Bethesda Softworks

: Bethesda Softworks Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

Dishonored 2 is the second game in the award-winning series by Arkane Studios. A fantastic first-person stealth game which allows you to choose to play as either Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano. Supernatural assassination fun abounds, with a brilliantly brutal combat system and a selection of fantastic powers to choose from.

We thoroughly enjoyed Dishonored 2 when we played it back in 2016 and it's still fantastic now. Once you get stuck in, you'll soon fall in love. Once you've completed it you have the option of replaying or investing in the standalone follow-up Death of the Outsider.

Bioshock Infinite

SQUIRREL_175232

Type: Single-player first-person action adventure

Single-player first-person action adventure What makes it interesting? A brilliantly told story backed by stunning and atmospheric visuals

A brilliantly told story backed by stunning and atmospheric visuals Publisher : 2K

: 2K Developer: Irrational Games

Irrational Games Platform: Steam

Steam See offers at Fanatical

Bioshock Infinite is a fantastically enjoyable addition to the Bioshock franchise and not a game to be overlooked. Superhuman abilities to play with, alongside fantastic characters and an amazing storyline make this game a real treat.

It's not the biggest game, but it's certainly not one to miss. It's also regularly on sale for bargain basement prices too, so snap it up.

Devil May Cry 5

Type: Action adventure/Hack-n-slash

Action adventure/Hack-n-slash What makes it interesting? A return to form for Dante with over-the-top hack-n-slash battles, stunning graphics and hours of fun

A return to form for Dante with over-the-top hack-n-slash battles, stunning graphics and hours of fun Publisher: Capcom

Capcom Developer: Capcom

Capcom Platform: Steam

Steam View offers at Fanatical/See it on Steam

The devil you know returns in Devil May Cry 5. With a story set several years after the previous game, the new DMC promises all the sword-wielding gun-toting action you know and love but with even more style. If you enjoy third-person brawlers, then this game is almost certainly a must-buy.

Best Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA)

Dota 2

Type: Free-to-play MOBA

Free-to-play MOBA What makes it interesting? It's a free-to-play game with a heavy eSports following and VR support

It's a free-to-play game with a heavy eSports following and VR support Publisher : Valve

: Valve Developer: Valve

Valve Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Dota 2 is another eSports favourite and also one of the most-played games on Steam. It regularly tops the Steam Charts for most current players and is a true PC gaming love affair.

This is a free to play, PVP MOBA that originally released in 2013 but has seen plenty of updates in the months and years that followed. Select your hero and battle it out with friends versus bots or take your skills online and face-off against players from across the world.

Best simulations

Tropico 6

SQUIRREL_175233

Type: City building/strategy simulation

City building/strategy simulation What makes it interesting? An interesting and incredibly detailed simulation mechanic, happy-vibe soundtrack and endless choice in how to play

An interesting and incredibly detailed simulation mechanic, happy-vibe soundtrack and endless choice in how to play Publisher : Kalypso Media

: Kalypso Media Developer: Limbic Entertainment

Limbic Entertainment Platform: Steam

Steam View offers at Fanatical/See it on Steam

Tropico is back and bigger and better than ever! This is a fantastically detailed and intricate city building simulator that lets you decide the fate of your people and how you behave while ruling them.

You may choose to become the feared dictator or the adored statesman and shape the fate of the world as you go.

We thoroughly enjoy this outing of the series. It's incredibly detailed and allows you to dabble in every possible aspect of society right down to the management of individual businesses including the hiring and firing of staff.

Of course, all the usual city-building fun is here - including lovingly crafting your towns, building the infrastructure and engaging finances, but there's much more to Tropico 6. Whether you're sending pirates out to steal the Statue of Liberty or preparing for war with other nations, there's plenty of different ways to play. You can also dive in on your own or with friends in either co-op or competitive mode. Hours and hours of fun to be had and a cheerful Carribean soundtrack to keep you entertained too.

Two Point Hospital

Type: Management simulation

Management simulation What makes it interesting? A hilarious and modern re-imagining of the classic Theme Hospital

A hilarious and modern re-imagining of the classic Theme Hospital Publisher : SEGA

: SEGA Developer: Two Point Studios

Two Point Studios Platform: Steam

Steam See it at Fanatical

If Two Point Hospital looks familiar, that's because it is. This game is a wonderful modern re-imagining of 1997 classic Theme Hospital. It's even built by some of the same developers, so it really is a corker.

Two Point Hospital puts you in charge of running a full-blown health care facility with all the fun and headaches that come with such a job. Build and maintain your hospital while dealing with masses of patients with all kinds of horrible diseases and illnesses. The pressure is on. You'll soon have a new found respect for all healthcare professionals if nothing else.

PC Building Simulator

Type: Building simulation

Building simulation What makes it interesting? Build your own dream PC without the expense of actually buying parts

Build your own dream PC without the expense of actually buying parts Publisher : The Irregular Corporation

: The Irregular Corporation Developer: Claudiu Kiss, The Irregular Corporation

Claudiu Kiss, The Irregular Corporation Platform: Steam

Steam See it at Fanatical

PC gamers love a good simulator and there are plenty of them - everything from girlfriend simulators to bus driving simulations. But what's more fitting than a game that lets you simulate building a fantastic new gaming PC?

If you can't afford to build your own or want to know how to do it, this game might be the perfect buy.

Human: Fall Flat

SQUIRREL_175234

Type: Co-op physics puzzle game

Co-op physics puzzle game What makes it interesting? Hilarious physics game with cheerful graphics and fun with friends

Hilarious physics game with cheerful graphics and fun with friends Publisher : Curve Digital

: Curve Digital Developer: No Brakes Games

No Brakes Games Platform: Steam

Steam See it at Fanatical

Human: Fall Flat is something special. At its core, it's a quirky puzzle platformer, but it's much more than that. This is a hilarious physics game with cheerful graphics and a simple, yet interesting premise. Playing this game, your goal is to find the exit to each of the weird and wonderful levels by solving puzzles in a variety of different ways while trying not to crease up at the ensuing hilarity. Playing with friends is highly recommended here, as it's even more amusing with company.

Best Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games

Sea of Thieves

Type: Pirating MMO

Pirating MMO What makes it interesting? An action-adventure MMO set on the high seas with plenty of grog, cannon-based battles and sea shanties

An action-adventure MMO set on the high seas with plenty of grog, cannon-based battles and sea shanties Publisher : Perfect World Entertainment

: Perfect World Entertainment Developer: Microsoft Studios

Microsoft Studios Platform: Windows Store/Steam

Windows Store/Steam See it at Microsoft/See it on Steam

Sea of Thieves might not be for everyone, but it's certainly got a lot going for it. Put on your pirate hat and sail the seas looking for treasure, grog and really good times. There's plenty of fun to be had if you can find it - fighting it out with swashbuckling skeletons, battling it out with other pirate players or just ramming your ship into someone else's in an attempt to board and steal all their loot.

The game has had a fair bit of new content added since it first launched, so it's now well worth considering. Even more fun can be had if you have some pirating happy pals you can play with.

World of Warcraft

SQUIRREL_175236

Type: MMO

MMO What makes it interesting? The most well-known MMO around?

The most well-known MMO around? Publisher : Blizzard Entertainment

: Blizzard Entertainment Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment Platform: Battlenet

Battlenet See on Battlenet

World of Warcraft is perhaps the most well-known MMOs of all time. Many a PC gamer has sunk a multitude of hours into this game and have stories to tell because of it.

WoW is also one of the best selling PC games of all time and despite being released in 2004, it's still very much alive and kicking. The game is getting a reboot in the form of World of Warcraft Classic at some point, but in the meantime, you can try the game for free.

Guild Wars 2

Type: MMO

MMO What makes it interesting? There is no dedicated healing class which is fairly unusual for this type of game

There is no dedicated healing class which is fairly unusual for this type of game Publisher : NCSOFT

: NCSOFT Developer: ArenaNet

ArenaNet See the official site

Guild Wars 2 is an online MMO with fast-paced combat and a rich and a detailed universe to explore. It's packed full of awe-inspiring breath-taking landscapes to adventure in as well as challenging PVP modes. Unlike other MMOs, Guild Wars 2 has no subscription fees, it's also free to play.

Guild Wars 2 allows a player to create a character from five different races and eight different professions, these attributes also determine the skills players can access and thus their experiences. The ability to use construct and use siege weapons is a real highlight for us.

Best atmospheric/horror games

Outlast 2

Type: Psychological survival horror

Psychological survival horror What makes it interesting? A terrifying psychological horror where a video camera is your only tool for survival

A terrifying psychological horror where a video camera is your only tool for survival Publisher : Red Barrels

: Red Barrels Developer: Red Barrels

Red Barrels Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

If you enjoy your games with an unhealthy dose of terror then Outlast 2 is probably your bag. A dark foreboding town in the middle of the wilderness provides the backdrop to a psychological survival horror that will have you running for the hills.

You take on the role of Blake Langermann, an investigative journalist on a mission to uncover the stories no one else will dare touch. A video camera with night vision mode is basically your main tool for survival and the only thing between you and a horrible death. This game is certainly not for the timid.

Alien: Isolation

Type: Sci-fi Survival horror

Sci-fi Survival horror What makes it interesting? An atmospheric horror game set in the Alien universe with plenty of stealth-based action

An atmospheric horror game set in the Alien universe with plenty of stealth-based action Publisher : SEGA

: SEGA Developer: Creative Assembly

Creative Assembly Platform: Steam

Steam See it at Fanatical

Terrifying back-water towns not your thing? How about a survival horror set in the Alien universe. The constant threat of death and an utter lack of resources to help you defend yourself make Alien: Isolation a real thrill ride. As long as you can cope with the pressure.

Best racing games

Dirt Rally 2.0

SQUIRREL_175238

Type: Rally/racing sim

Rally/racing sim What makes it interesting? Off-road racing with authentic racing mechanics and awesomely fun cars

Off-road racing with authentic racing mechanics and awesomely fun cars Publisher : Codemasters

: Codemasters Developer: Codemasters Racing Studio

Codemasters Racing Studio Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

DiRT Rally is back with another heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat racing sim. DiRT Rally 2.0 offers a selection of iconic rally locations, with some of the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made available to race.

We loved the original DiRT rally and this new game is equally as awesome. It's a more immersive experience this time around too with authentic handling, real-life locations and an intense driving experience that you'll love.

With over 50 cars available to tune, drive and race, DiRT Rally 2.0 is a blast. VR support is also coming soon.

Project Cars 2

SQUIRREL_175239

Type: Racing/driving sim with VR support

Racing/driving sim with VR support What makes it interesting? Over 180 cars to race on a variety of surfaces with dynamic surface and weather effects

Over 180 cars to race on a variety of surfaces with dynamic surface and weather effects Publisher : Bandai Namco

: Bandai Namco Developer: Slightly Mad Studios

Slightly Mad Studios Platform: Steam

Steam See it at Fanatical

If you're a committed motor-racing enthusiast then Project Cars 2 is almost certainly a must-buy. It's bristling with cars, tracks and really great design that includes dynamic surface and weather effects that result in a thrilling driving experience.

Project Cars 2 has 180 cars and more to play around with. It also boasts VR support for Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Windows Mixed Reality headsets and the ability to support up to 12K visuals too. Superbly stunning.

Forza Horizon 5

Type: Racing

Racing What makes it interesting? Tearing up the countryside in all manner of cars with fantastic progression and all manner of race types

Tearing up the countryside in all manner of cars with fantastic progression and all manner of race types Publisher : Xbox Game Studios

: Xbox Game Studios Developer: Playground Games

Playground Games Platform: Xbox store

Xbox store See it at Xbox

There's a lot of fun to be had in Forza Horizon 5. Not only is it beautiful, it's also packed full of cars, all manner of different races, progression trees and much more besides. We also like how forgiving this game is. It's somehow amazingly satisfying to smash your way through fences, cacti, road signs and more. Tearing across the landscape, slipping and sliding and just having loads of fun. The Mexican locale is massive and wonderfully varied, providing hours and hours of fun.

Best Real-Time Strategy (RTS)

Company of Heroes 2

SQUIRREL_175240

Type: WW2 military RTS

WW2 military RTS What makes it interesting? A fantastic military RTS with a variety of forces to play around with

A fantastic military RTS with a variety of forces to play around with Publisher : SEGA

: SEGA Developer: Relic Entertainment

Relic Entertainment Platform: Steam

Steam See it at Fanatical

Company of Heroes 2 might be getting on in years, but it's still one of our favourite RTS games. This is a brilliant military real-time strategy game with plenty of fun to be had.

Play alone or with friends against bots or real opponents, using a variety of armies on various battlefronts. Employ your favourite commanders and assault forces and push your way to victory.

We'll be adding to this list in future, so let us know in the comments any of your favourites we might have missed.

Total War: Warhammer II

SQUIRREL_175241

Type: Fantasy RTS

Fantasy RTS What makes it interesting? Turn-based fun in the Warhammer universe from the masterful Total War series

Turn-based fun in the Warhammer universe from the masterful Total War series Publisher : SEGA

: SEGA Developer: Creative Assembly

Creative Assembly Platform: Steam

Steam See it at Fanatical

Total War is a name that's synonymous with incredible RTS games. This is a franchise with some serious muscle. Throw in some Warhammer myth and magic, epic real-time battles and world-spanning conquest and you've got some seriously good gameplay. If you're a fan of RTS games, but haven't yet dipped your toe into the Total War franchise, this may well be the place to start.

Best Co-op games

Ready or Not

Type: First-person co-op shooter

First-person co-op shooter What makes it interesting? Intense room clearing with danger around every corner

Intense room clearing with danger around every corner Publisher : Void Interactive

: Void Interactive Developer: Void Interactive

Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

Ready or Not is a lot of intense fun. This is a tactical first-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of SWAT police officers, raiding buildings to deal with bomb threats, hostages, active shooters and more.

Expect plenty of danger (and fun) with booby-trapped doors, uncooperative civilians, incredibly dangerous enemies and more. Ready or Not is superb fun with friends. You will die a lot, but you will love every minute of it.

Dying Light 2

Type: Co-op open-world zombie action-adventure

Co-op open-world zombie action-adventure What makes it interesting? Insanely well-polished parkour and satisfying zombie-slaying action.

Insanely well-polished parkour and satisfying zombie-slaying action. Publisher : Techland

: Techland Developer: Techland

Techland Platform: Steam

Steam See it on Steam

We've played a bit of Dying Light 2 already and thoroughly enjoy it for a multitude of reasons.

There's lots to love with Dying Light 2 - it's an open-world survival game that pits you against all sorts of zombie menaces. But this isn't your average shooter as it features awesome parkour mechanics that sees you running and jumping across rooftops, scrambling up buildings and dashing across the sprawling landscape to stay alive.

Throw in a crafting system that lets you make awesome weapons including attaching batteries, acid and more to knives, machetes, baseball bats and other vicious death-dealers and you're bound to have a really good time.

As if that all wasn't good enough, you can also team up and have a group of up to four people playing co-op. What's more fun than bashing zombies and playing chase with your pals?

Best slashers

Chivalry 2

Type: Multiplayer slasher

Multiplayer slasher What makes it interesting? A medieval setting with utterly brutal and unforgiving combat systems

A medieval setting with utterly brutal and unforgiving combat systems Publisher : Tripwire Interactive, Deep Silver

: Tripwire Interactive, Deep Silver Developer: Torn Banner Studios

Torn Banner Studios Platform: Epic

Epic See it on Epic

Chivalry 2 is utter madness and that's why we love it. This is a multiplayer slasher that puts you into a fictional world on a bloodied battlefield facing off against a mass of other players baying for your blood.

Select your character class, grab your gear and charge into war with a blood-curdling battle cry. Swing a long sword and lop off someone's noggin or batter their brains with a massive axe, the choice is yours.

Chivalry 2 is an absolute hoot. Carnage and chaos await in an unforgiving slasher that's as hilarious as it is satisfyingly beautiful.

Codemasters dirt rally 2.0 If you love driving, there's nothing quite like the DiRT series to get your blood pumping. $29.99 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_175238





DiRT Rally is back with another heart-pounding, edge-of-your-seat racing sim. DiRT Rally 2.0 offers a selection of iconic rally locations, with some of the most powerful off-road vehicles ever made available to race.

We loved the original DiRT rally and this new game is equally as awesome. It's a more immersive experience this time around too with authentic handling, real-life locations and an intense driving experience that you'll love.

With over 50 cars available to tune, drive and race, DiRT Rally 2.0 is a blast. VR support is also coming soon.

CD Projekt RED / The Witcher III: Wild Hunt The Witcher 3 It might just be the best RPG of all time, and The Witcher 3 is also a perfect game to test your machine. It looks stunning on high settings. $14.29 at Amazon (GB) $39.97 at Amazon (US) $28.04 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_175213





The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is quite possibly one of the best PC games of all time. It's been about since 2015, but still plays marvellously. We've sunk around 150 hours into this stunning RPG and loved every minute.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an extraordinary feat in game design, with a massive breathtaking world for you to get lost in. From slaying monsters to laying with wenches, the Witcher 3 has it all.

Ubisoft Assassin's Creed: Odyssey Ubisoft is probably the master of open world games at the moment, and the world it crafted for Odyssey is a living, breathing beauty. $61.99 at Amazon (GB)

SQUIRREL_175216





Assassin's Creed: Odyssey is undeniably spectacular. We thought Origins was great and that Ubisoft would have trouble topping it, but we were wrong. This game is the best and the biggest game in the franchise and the most in-depth as well.

This isn't just another run-of-the-mill addition, but a brilliant open-world outing which is now more RPG-like than ever before. It's also stunning and has no end of places to explore. You'll no doubt sink tens, if not hundreds of hours into this one so it represents excellent value for money, if nothing else.

Ubisoft Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Kinetic, competitive action comes to the fore in Siege, a tense and brilliant multiplayer shooter. $75.65 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_175220





Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege originally appeared on the scene in 2014. But it's by no means an old game as it's constantly being updated, reworked and refreshed with new content, characters and maps.

This game is, in essence, an online tactical shooter which pits one small team of players against another. These teams are split into attackers and defenders who have different objectives - defend/defuse the bomb, hold onto or rescue the hostage or simply eliminate the other team. Each "operator" in the game has a different play style with weapons and gadgets to help them complete their mission. What happens in the game will depend heavily on which characters are being played, so there's plenty of variety and a lot of fun too.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege can also be purchased as a base game for a very reasonable sum - allowing you to work your way through the main operators or you can pay for the complete editions and get access to even more.

SQUIRREL_175221





Overwatch is essentially an online-only first-person shooter-slash-brawler with colourful, cartoon graphics and enormously enjoyable gameplay.

It's a popular eSports game but great for casual gamers too. We thought it was utterly brilliant when we reviewed it in 2016 and it still keeps bringing joy to the masses even now. Overwatch is almost certainly another game design triumph from Blizzard and well worth playing.

EA battlefield Battlefield looks and sounds powerful, and offers endlessly challenging team battles in huge arenas from WWII. $14.95 at Amazon (GB) $40.34 at Amazon (AU)

SQUIRREL_175223





After Call of Duty returned to its roots and revisited WWII, Battlefield followed suit.

There were mixed feelings in the community, but there's no denying that Battlefield 5 is stunning and features numerous improvements which make it an interesting option for fans of the series or online shooters in general. If you want to try before you buy, there's always the option of a subscription to Origin Access which lets you play a wide collection of games for a small monthly fee.

Warner Bros Entertainment / Batman Arkham Knight A gorgeous excursion to a classically gothic city, with the bonus of being able to beat up thugs and dispense justice as only Batman can. $70 at Amazon (US) $175.34 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_175228





The very best of the Batman games and a real looker too, Batman: Arkham Knight is the final game in the trilogy and it's fantastic.

Scarecrow has returned to wreak havoc on the city of Gotham and it's Batman's job to stop him and his cronies. With an upgraded Batmobile, as well as enhancements to combat, stealth, forensics and navigation this Batman game has it all.

Blizzard world of warcraft Every gamer should play World of Warcraft at some point — dipping your toes into Azeroth is a rite of passage of sorts. $17.09 at Amazon (US) $77.27 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_175236





World of Warcraft is perhaps the most well-known MMOs of all time. Many a PC gamer has sunk a multitude of hours into this game and have stories to tell because of it.

WoW is also one of the best selling PC games of all time and despite being released in 2004, it's still very much alive and kicking. The game has had a reboot in the form of World of Warcraft Classic, but despite that you can try the game for free.

SQUIRREL_175231





Dishonored 2 is the second game in the award-winning series by Arkane Studios. A fantastic first-person stealth game which allows you to choose to play as either Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano. Supernatural assassination fun abounds, with a brilliantly brutal combat system and a selection of fantastic powers to choose from.

We thoroughly enjoyed Dishonored 2 when we played it back in 2016 and it's still fantastic now. Once you get stuck in, you'll soon fall in love. Once you've completed it you have the option of replaying or investing in the standalone follow-up Death of the Outsider.

Rockstar Grand Theft Auto V Rockstar's monster success is a seriously fun game that looks great on PC, with limitless fun to be had online. $29.83 at Amazon (US) $74.47 at Amazon (CA)

SQUIRREL_175230





With Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar continued the trend of creating fantastic open-world action with stunning visuals, a brilliant storyline, engaging characters and much more besides.

Of course, we PC gamers had to wait for the game to release as Rockstar also continued the trend of serving console first, but it was worth the wait. With a whole new first-person mode and a massive, ever-expanding online mode too, GTA V is a real treat.

A great swathe of regular updates and content to GTA Online ensure that GTA V is the gift that keeps giving and no doubt will continue to do so.

The Creative Assembly Total War: Warhammer II Battle your foes at huge scale and with fantastical creatures with this strategic success.

SQUIRREL_175241





Total War is a name that's synonymous with incredible RTS games. This is a franchise with some serious muscle. Throw in some Warhammer myth and magic, epic real-time battles and world-spanning conquest and you've got some seriously good gameplay. If you're a fan of RTS games, but haven't yet dipped your toe into the Total War franchise, this may well be the place to start.