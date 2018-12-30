10 best gaming gifts 2019: Great gifts for gamers

What do you get the gamer in your life? Buy them a game and it's either the wrong one, they've already got it, they've completed it, or it's just so last month.

But a gaming accessory can not only add hours of enjoyment, it can make them better too. So here, are our favourite picks of some of the best gaming accessories around that make perfect gifts without breaking the bank.

All the gifts for gamers on this list are under £200, but will certainly bring hours of entertainment in the months ahead.

To be fully immersed in gaming you need a decent set of gaming headphones that can not only cope with the action, but allow you to talk to your fellow gamers at the same time. Regular music headphones just don't really cut it. Give the gift of better sound with the RIG500 Pro Series from Plantronics. Different models are available for different consoles or PC.

Let them relive the glory days of PlayStation with the PlayStation Classic, an all-in-one console that come with 20 classic games like Metal Gear Solid, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six, and Destruction Derby. Old School.

If they were more a SNES gamer then you can relive those years too with the Nintendo Classic Mini Console. They'll be able to plug it straight into their TV via a HDMI socket and play classics like Super Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, and F-Zero. Nostalgia never looked so good.

The Switch is one of the most popular consoles around, but unless you put it in a case or get a screen protector that lovely large screen is going to get beaten up quick. Then there's the question of where do you put the extra Joy-con, the games, the cables. Oh dear. If the lucky Switch owner is fretting, get them this simple and well organised case. They'll love you for it.

This mini Pac-Man retro arcade measures 6-inches tall and comes with a full version of the original Pac-Man game for those that want to play to enjoy hour after hour. Think ultimate exec toy for that gamer that needs to get their fix and is bored of all those modern day murder death kill options.

The Poke Ball Plus device can be used with Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let's Go, Eevee! for Nintendo Switch. Instead of using the Joy-Con, you can use Poke Ball Plus to navigate in-game menus, explore the world and battle with Pokemon. Gotta catch 'em all.

If they're a PC gamer this is the way to really show you care. Having a good mouse is important, and you can't just get away with the one that came with the PC an eon ago. This Combo delivers an ultra-fast low-latency mouse that can wireless charge and store profiles for different games and settings, and the multiple buttons can be programmed any way they want with macros or simple actions making it fully customisable to personal preference. The charging mat, doubles as a charging mat for your phone while you're playing.

PC gaming isn't just about having a fast mouse, it's about having a great keyboard too. This state-of-the-art keyboard features an aircraft-grade aluminium frame, storage to store profiles and dynamic lighting to make everything more "wow". Oh and while you might not understand, they'll love the 100 per cent CHERRY MX Speed RGB mechanical key switches.

Nanoleaf is a fully-customisable smart lighting system featuring wall-mounted triangular lighting panels that snap together with simple connectors to create whatever shape you can imagine. The starter pack is expandable with extra panels that can be bought and combined to create bigger and bolder designs in future too. The Nanoleaf starter pack also includes the Rhythm Module though - which transforms the light panels into a dancing light show that reacts to surrounding sound. This is bound to make any gaming area stand out.

Made by gaming hardware maker Razer, these speakers deliver plenty of punch immersing gamers into the worlds they are playing. Coming with custom woven glass fibre 3-inch drivers, a wide sound field with high positional accuracy, dedicated rear-facing firing bass ports and bass control with automatic gain control technology, gamers can also choose from 16.8 million colours and pre-set lighting effects to personalize their listening experience, or take immersive gameplay up a notch with ambient lighting that reacts to your every move.