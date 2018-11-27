If you just bought a Nintendo Switch for either yourself or a loved one, your next step should be to look at accessories.

Nintendo's portable console comes with a few goodies inside the box, but there's a whole ecosystem of first- and third-party add-ons available that'll provide the Switch with added protection, more juice for playtime, and expanded functionality. From cases to adaptors, here are the must-have accessories for your Switch. Most of them are super cheap, and all of them have exceptional reviews.

Many people love glass screen protectors. If you're one of them, consider getting this $10 protector for your Switch. It is clear, bubble-free, and scratch-resistant. Two protectors come in the box, however, just in case you need a spare.

If you own a Switch, you need a microSD card for storage. This $20-$30 one has super fast random-read speeds, and it's not crazy expensive.

The $60 Switch Pro Controller is a lot like the Xbox One controller in terms of shape, and it supports motion controls and Amiibo scanning. It's perfect if you're a gamer who tends to use the Switch for long sessions.

The $10 PowerA Comfort Grip converts your Joy-Cons into a typical controller. It's large, ergonomic, and easier to grip than the Switch's own one.

If you want to steer with tilt controls while racing, consider the official Nintendo Joy-Con Wheel. It's $14 and makes the Joy-Cons easier to hold.

The $13 FastSnail grips are pretty basic. They are for those of you who want something more comfortable to hold than the Joy-Cons themselves.

This $17-$28 dock keeps your controllers charged. It supports two Joy-Con sets and plugs directly into your Switch dock.

Hori's $13 Playstand is exactly what you think it is: a portable stand that securely holds and props up the Switch and is very lightweight.

If you want to use your Switch in handheld mode but don’t actually want to hold it, you need a table-side stand like this $20 gooseneck model.

Cases are the worst. We like slim, sleek ones for our phones and for our Switch. We rather enjoy this $20 option that offers pretty great protection.

This $20 case can store your Switch, plus a few accessories and cards. It has good construction and is available in black, red, or blue trim.

Looking for a larger case with room for the dock? This $30 option features places for each component of the Switch system and up to 28 cards.

Avantree's $30 USB dongle plugs into your Switch dock in order to let you use wireless headphones with the system.

The $22 Mumba Nintendo Switch case is a sturdy, rubber case with good grips and a bumper made of shock-resistant thermoplastic polyurethane.

The $37 Antank Portable Switch Battery Case offers 6,500mAh of juice, doubling your portable playtime while adding some extra protection.

This $20 AmazonBasics kit is the ultimate starter pack. It includes a carry case, two Joy-Con grips, a screen protector, and a screen cloth.

This $12 Switch Cover Stand isn't perfect, but it protects your screen and doubles as a kickstand if you want to play with your Switch on a table.

Those of you who mostly use the Switch in handheld mode will want to get a cheap case that adds durability and extra grip, such as this $16 one.

This can charge your Switch while you play it. For $80, it offers 30W via USB Power Delivery and has other ports for charging additional devices.

Yes, you can get a $25 GameCube third-party controller for the Switch. Why not? It's a popular controller, and it adds a bit of nostalgia.

If you already own the classic controller, get a $20 adapter to make it work with the Switch. Or, if you have a Wii U adapter, that'll work, too.

This $50 controller has every button on a Pro controller, but it brings the classic look and feel of the SNES pad with motion control.

For $20, this AmazonBasics USB-C car charger offers a year warranty and is six feet long, so you should be able to charge from the backseat, too.

These DIY cardboard gadgets expand what you can do with the Switch. They range in price and do a variety of different things.

The Joy-Con Grip in the box doesn't charge your controllers. For that, you need this $27 Charging Grip directly from Nintendo.

Your Switch comes with a black controller strap, but Nintendo sells different coloured ones for added personalisation. They cost $10 each.

The Nintendo Switch only comes with one of these $25 adapters. It's a good idea to get a spare if you have some extra cash.

If you want a fast internet connection, or if your wireless is useless, this $28 adaptor will solve your woes (but only when your Switch is docked).

