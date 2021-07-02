Upcoming new PC games to get excited about exclusives, incoming releases and the best games to look for on Steam, Epic and more. Trailers included.

There are plenty of incredible games coming to PC this year and beyond. From upcoming triple-A games to highly hyped gems, there's plenty to look forward to, whatever your gaming passion.

Whatever your platform of choice - Steam, Epic, Ubisoft Connect or Origin, there are loads of new PC games to add to your wishlist as well. These new games include bleeding-edge titles with ray tracing capabilities, as well as updates to your favourite RPGs, shooters and co-op masterpieces.

The following is a hand-picked selection of games we've seen and are excited about. We're sure you will be too.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: 10 February 2023

10 February 2023 Type: Action RPG

Action RPG Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment See the official site/See it on Steam

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action role-playing video game. It is set in the late 1800s in and establishes itself in the Wizarding World set by the Harry Potter books. As you'd expect you'll be casting spells, discovering fantastic beasts and generally wizarding about the place.

Atomic Heart

Release date: 21 February 2023

21 February 2023 Type: FPS action-adventure

FPS action-adventure Publisher: Mundfish

Mundfish See it on Steam

A quirky, gory and fairly awesome-looking FPS set in an alternative universe in the heart of the Soviet Union. Players will take on the role of a special agent who has been sent a highly secret object and is desperately trying to investigate what's going on. Weird creatures, robots and a multitude of customisable weapons certainly make this one appear intriguing if nothing else.

Company of Heroes 3

Release date: 23 February 2023

23 February 2023 Type: Turned-based RTS

Turned-based RTS Publisher: SEGA

SEGA See it on Steam

Company of Heroes is coming back. This time with a Mediterranean campaign where you'll be commanding ground, air and naval forces too. This new addition to the series promises authentic new gameplay features as well as everything you know and love from Company of Heroes including skirmishes, a campaign and multiplayer. New soldier animations, enhanced AI, realistic squad reactions and a destructible environment should make Company of Heroes 3 a joy for any fan of the series.

A recent cinematic trailer shows the African campaign and there's an in-depth look into gameplay too.

Kerbal Space Program 2

Release date: 24 February 2023

24 February 2023 Type: Space simulation/sandbox

Space simulation/sandbox Publisher: Private Division

Private Division See the official site/See it on Steam

Kerbal Space Program is back, with a sequel to the highly thought of space-flight simulation game coming some time in 2020. If you enjoyed the sandbox fun of the first game, then you're bound to found the new game a blast. There's the promise of exciting new parts, colony building, interstellar travel and enhanced modding along with breath-taking visuals and a multiplayer system too.

The Last of Us Part 1

Release date: 3 March 2023

3 March 2023 Type: Action

Action Publisher: Sony Entertainment

Sony Entertainment See official site/See it on Steam

Sony is doing it again. The company has revealed that another of its popular PlayStation games is making its way to PC. The Last Of Us Part 1 is a remake that's coming to PC at some point and will give PC gamers access to another classic.

Skull & Bones

Release date: Spring 2023

Spring 2023 Type: Multiplayer pirate adventure

Multiplayer pirate adventure Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft See the official site

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag proved incredibly popular and spiked interest in pirating based-shenanigans on the high seas. Since then, we've seen Sea of Thieves and the hilarity of Blackwake but Ubisoft's Skull & Bones is making waves in the build-up to launch.

The latest trailer shows the customisation options for the ships and all sorts of unbridled chaos too.

Become the pirate captain you've always wanted to be and battle on the high seas on your own or with up to five other players. Grease the gangplank and ready the mainsail, this is surely going to be a glorious grog-swilling romp.

Ubisoft has announced that it's pushing back the release date of Skull and Bones to give it some more polish.

Crime Boss: Rockay City

Release date: 28 March 2023

28 March 2023 Type: Action

Action Publisher: 505 Games

505 Games See it on Epic Games

Crime Boss: Rockay City is an organised crime game with an all-star cast that includes Michael Madsen, Michael Rooker, Kim Basinger, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, Danny Trejo, Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice. It's a first-person shooter with PVE co-op multiplayer options and an awesome 90s vibe.

System Shock

Release date: March 2023

March 2023 Type: Sci-fi action adventure

Sci-fi action adventure Publisher: Nightdive Studios

Nightdive Studios See it on Steam

Nightdive Studios is set to remake and reboot the classic sci-fi adventure System Shock sometime in the near future. The developers are promising a new game that's true to the original while being given a refresh with modern visuals and gameplay.

Fans of the series will be pleased to hear the original voice actor is returning too. The original game released in 1994, so this reboot is a long time coming and should certainly be an interesting one. System Shock 3 is also being developed, so we've got that to look forward to as well.

Dead Island 2

Release date: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 Type: Survival horror action RPG

Survival horror action RPG Publisher: Deep Silver

Deep Silver See official site/See it on Epic Games

Dead Island 2 is finally coming and it looks like a rip-roaring romp of zombie-slaying chaos. As you can imagine there's going to be all sorts of brutal combat, with exploding zombie faces and gory mess.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release date: 28 April 2023

28 April 2023 Type: Sci-fi action adventure

Sci-fi action adventure Publisher: Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts See it on Steam

Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, this game continues the story of Cal Kestis in a game that promises galaxy-spanning adventures with all the usual cinematic combat and good times.

Star Trek: Resurgence

Former Telltale Games developers are crafting a narrative adventure game in the Star Trek universe. Set in the era of Star Trek: The Next Generation it's bound to appeal to Star Trek fans.

Street Fighter 6

Release date: 2 June 2023

2 June 2023 Type: Arcade fighter

Arcade fighter Publisher: CAPCOM Co., Ltd.

CAPCOM Co., Ltd. See it on Steam

With Street Fighter 6 Capcom is seemingly trying to re-invigorate the series. At launch, there will be 18 characters to fight with including classics like Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly and more. But this latest outing in the series there's also going to be a fully-fledged single-player campaign. Plenty to keep fans happy.

Diablo 4

Release date: 6 June 2023

6 June 2023 Type: Action

Action Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard Entertainment See official site

Diablo 4 has been in the works for quite some time. Now we're seeing a tease of more to come. Diablo 4 will feature fully customisable characters and classes that include a druid, barbarian, sorceress, rogue and necromancer.

Starfield

Starfield was teased by Bethesda in June 2018 as the first new franchise in 25 years. But that's not the exciting part, Starfield is set to be a space-based RPG with plenty of glorious fun in the depths of space. Beyond that, we don't know much other than we're excited. It is now available to wishlist on Steam though but the release date is marked as "coming soon" which changed from 2023 suggesting we might be waiting longer than hoped.

Forza Motorsport

Release date: 2023

2023 Type: Racing sim

Racing sim Publisher: Turn 10 Studios

Turn 10 Studios See official site

Five years after the release of Forza Motorsport 7 the next game in the franchise is appearing. This is essentially Forza Motorsport 8 but by another name. Fans of the series will be pleased to hear that several tracks are making a comeback including Maple Valley, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Laguna Seca Raceway. The new Motorsport release is also promising dynamic lighting and weather conditions as well, so that should keep things interesting.

Ark 2

Release date: 2023

2023 Type: Open world survival

Open world survival Publisher: Studio Wildcard

Studio Wildcard See it on Steam

ARK 2 is pitched as a "definitive next-gen survival experience". It's a follow-on from Ark: Survival Evolved and stars Vin Diesel fighting for survival in a primal world filled with dinosaurs and danger.

Payday 3

Release date: 2023

2023 Type: Crime FPS

Crime FPS Publisher: Prime Matter

Prime Matter See it on Steam

One of the most intense co-op shooters we've played is finally getting a new sequel. Payday 3 is a high-octane. co-op heist experience where you're robbing banks (and more) with friends. If it's anything like the last two games, it should be a blast.

Dark and Darker

Release date: Q4 2023

Q4 2023 Type: PVP Dungeon Crawler

PVP Dungeon Crawler Publisher: Ironmace

Ironmace See it on Steam

Dark and Darker is pitched as an "unforgiving" hardcore fantasy game which brings the Escape From Tarkov loot logic to the dungeons where you're fighting so survive and to keep your gear too.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Release date: December 2023

December 2023 Type: Post-apocalyptic open-world shooter

Post-apocalyptic open-world shooter Publisher: GSC Game World

GSC Game World See official site/See it on Steam

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is making a return with a promise of being "one of the biggest seamless open-worlds to date." - a blend of horror, FPS and atmospheric sim, it's also said to have an epic story with multiple endings. Awesome stuff.

The latest gameplay shows a staggeringly beautiful view of a horrific world. You'll have over thirty weapons at your disposal, to deal with all manner of horrifying mutated monsters and there's a multiplayer too. The good news is this one will be included on Game Pass from launch.

The Crew Motorfest

Release date: 2023

2023 Type: Open world driving

Open world driving Publisher: Ubisoft

Ubisoft See official site

The next outing in The Crew series will drop drivers into the new open world inspired by the Hawaiian island of O'ahu. The Crew Motorfest is set to be a celebration of the best of car culture with a vibe that's very similar to Forza Horizon and that's no bad thing.

Blight: Survival

Release date: "soon"

"soon" Type: Medieval souls-like horror

Medieval souls-like horror Publisher: Haenir Studio

Haenir Studio See it on Steam

"Blight: Survival is a 4-player co-op action-horror roguelite set in the unforgiving no man’s land between two desperate states at a ceaseless war. "

Medieval times were already pretty rough, but what if people in those times also had to deal with zombies? That seems the premise of Blight: Survival and we love it.

State of Decay 3

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Zombie shooter

Zombie shooter Publisher: Xbox Games Studios

Xbox Games Studios See official site

State of Decay 3 has been revealed, though we're only really seeing a tease of it at the moment. Still we're pleased to see another outing in the series is on the horizon.

Nightingale

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Open world survival

Open world survival Publisher: Inflexion Games

Inflexion Games See it on Steam

Nightingale is set to be a stunning open-world adventure with mysterious lands and weird and wonderful creatures. This game promises "endless adventures" thanks to the procedural generation of the realms you're exploring and co-op gameplay too.

The First Descendant

Release date: Coming soon

Coming soon Type: Looter shooter

Looter shooter Publisher: NEXON Games Co., Ltd.

NEXON Games Co., Ltd. See it on Steam

The First Descendant is a third-person cooperative action RPG shooter that puts you in the shoes of a special breed of people with special powers. With these powers, they're fighting invaders and protecting humans.

The Outlast Trials

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Survival Horror

Survival Horror Publisher: Red Barrels

Red Barrels See it on Steam

If you played and enjoyed the horrific thrills of Outlast and Outlast 2, then buckle up for more. The Outlast Trials is a survival horror that you can play alone or with up to four other people. Set during the Cold War in a place of distrust, fear, and violence you're thrust into a world where people are being subjected to brainwashing and mind control. All sorts of terror ensue.

Dead Matter

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Zombie shooter

Zombie shooter Publisher: QI Games

QI Games See it on Steam

Dead Matter is in the very early stages but appears to be an interesting concept that takes the Escape From Tarkov gameplay style and throws it into a zombie-infested world. This should certainly make for some interesting and intense gaming and a fresh twist on the zombie genre.

Warhammer 40,000: SPACE MARINE 2

Another Warhammer game in the pipeline. This time you'll be taking on the role of a Space Marine, holding off the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles. The latest trailer shows off the Defenders of Mankind and loads of combat with skeletons, demons and all manner of other monsters.

Gord

Release date: Coming soon

Coming soon Type: RTS

RTS Publisher: Team17

Team17 See it on Steam

Gord is a single-player, adventure-strategy game that's inspired by Slavic folklore rich with eerie forbidden lands and mythical creatures. Your mission will be to grow a settlement and keep it safe in this harsh world.

Perfect Dark

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Shooter

Shooter Publisher: The Initiative/Xbox

The Initiative/Xbox See the official site

The original Perfect Dark has a special place in the hearts of gamers who can still remember Goldeneye 007 fondly. It was a great game for that era and we're excited to see it returning.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Adventure game

Adventure game Publisher: Telltale games

Telltale games See the official site

Telltale Games is working with Deck Nine, creators of Life is Strange: True Colors on a game set in The Expanse universe. Set before the TV series, you'll be playing Camina Drummer (voiced by actress Cara Gee from the show) and dealing with mutiny, treasure hunts and more.

The Outer Worlds 2

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Open world RPG

Open world RPG Publisher: Private Division

Private Division See official site

The sequel to the superb space-based RPG The Outer Worlds has been teased. We have no details on when it'll be available but we're excited!

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Publisher: Ninja Theory

Ninja Theory See the official site

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the follow up to 2017's fantastic Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. A psychological action-adventure with a rich and dark story that was essentially a dive into insanity via Viking Hell. The first game was utterly sublime, so we're expecting more of the same from the sequel. This time it's exclusive for PC and Xbox Series X.

Transformers: Reactivate

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Publisher: Splash Damage

Splash Damage See the official site

Decepticons are threatening to cause harm to Earth and humans have reactivated Autobots to protect them. This is an up to four-player action game by Splash Damage that's going into beta in 2023. Beyond that we know very little.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2

The follow-up to 2004's awesome Vampire: The Masquerade - The Bloodlines is coming in 2021. The previous game was an utter RPG masterpiece packed full of vampires, dark alleyways and rich characters. The new game is written by the same creative genius behind that game, so we're expecting more of the same here.

Sadly it's not looking good for this game at the moment after Paradox Interactive pulled Hardsuit Labs from the development and has postponed pre-orders.

Phantom Brigade

Release date: TBD

TBD Type: Turn-based tactical RPG

Turn-based tactical RPG Publisher: Brace Yourself Games

Brace Yourself Games See it on Steam

Phantom Brigade is a turn-based tactical RPG, that promises a cinematic spin on the genre. This game will also have a focus on in-depth customisation and player-driven stories. It will be your mission to lead The Brigade through a hard-fought campaign to retake their homeland.

Death Stranding 2

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Action-adventure

Action-adventure Publisher: 505 Games

Death Stranding 2 is returning. It was shown off at The Game Awards with an appropriately vague trailer which nicely teased the project and confirmed the return of Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges.

Last Man Sitting

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Early access Battle Royale

Early access Battle Royale Publisher: PixelPizza Games

PixelPizza Games See it on Steam

Last Man Sitting is probably the most ridiculous Battle Royale game you're ever likely to see. Smartly dressed sit in green office chairs armed to the teeth. Shotguns, ragdoll psychics and a slippery floor are bound to make for plenty of shenanigans and much hilarity.

The Elder Scrolls VI

Release date: TBC

TBC Type: Open world RPG

Open world RPG Publisher: Bethesda

Bethesda See the official site

Elder Scrolls fans have been waiting impatiently for a sequel to Skyrim for what might seem like forever. Now we finally have proof that The Elder Scrolls VI is coming at some point, we just don't know much beyond that. Exciting times lie ahead though.

Smalland

Release date: Coming soon

Coming soon Type: Action-adventure/RPG

Action-adventure/RPG Publisher: Merge Games

Merge Games See it on Steam

What would you if you found yourself shrunk down to a minute size where trees were suddenly the size of skyscrapers and even simple blades of grass tower overhead? That's the world of Smalland and wonderful adventures await including running from packs of rats, trying to survive in a strange new world and even riding wasps as mounts.

Smalland promises multiplayer survival like no other, with a wonderful sandbox, hidden quests and NPCs to meet and much more besides. Sounds amazing.

Manor Lord

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Medieval strategy

Medieval strategy Publisher: Slavic Magic

Slavic Magic See it on Steam

Manor Lords is an indie medieval strategy game with "realistic" city building, battles and the promise of a full building freedom which should be thoroughly enjoyable.

Everything is medieval too. Youll need oxen to plough the fields, you'll have to herd sheep and fight battles too. Looks like fun.

Alan Wake 2

Release date: 2023

2023 Type: Survival Horror

Survival Horror Publisher: Epic Games Publishing/Remedy Entertainment

Epic Games Publishing/Remedy Entertainment See it on Epic Games/See official site

Alan Wake 2 is being teased and we're beyond excited. It looks like the new addition to the series lives up to the classic Remedy Entertainment masterpiece with an intense atmospheric experience and a wonderful psychological story too.

Crysis 4

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: First Person Shooter

First Person Shooter Publisher: Crytek

Crytek See the official site

Crytek has announced that it's working on Crysis 4. It's in the early stages of development at the moment but is promising to be "a truly next-gen shooter". What that means we'll have to wait and see.

Project 007

Release date: TBA

TBA Type: Stealth shooter?

Stealth shooter? Publisher: IO Interactive

IO Interactive See the official site

If you enjoy Bond, then this is bound to thrill. From the creators of the Hitman series is coming a James Bond game which is said to feature not only a "...wholly original Bond story" but an origin one at that. Count us in.

Kingpin: Reloaded

If, like us, you're old enough to remember 1999's Kingpin: Life of Crime, then you might be pleased to hear that the controversial game is getting a remaster later this year. This reboot will add 4K and ultrawide support, as well as rebalanced gameplay, yet keeps the same classic aesthetic. We're looking forward to reliving the hazy days.

Splinter Cell Remake

Release date: TBC

TBC Type: Action Stealth

Action Stealth Publisher: Ubisoft

A Splinter Cell Remake is in development. It's early days, but if you've been waiting to jump back into the shoes of Sam Fisher then this is bound to get you excited. We certainly are!