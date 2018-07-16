Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond

There are plenty of incredible games coming to PC in the next few months and beyond.

From triple-A titles to highly hyped gems, there's plenty to look forward to, whatever your gaming passion.

We've hand-picked some of the best, including trailers for you to enjoy - so prepare your wallet and your wishlist.

From the same team that bought us Sniper Elite, comes something a little different. Strange Brigade promises a rip-roaring third-person thrill ride for up to four co-op players taking on danger and adventure at every turn. Set in the 1930s, this game departs from historic accuracy with joyful battles against everything from the undead to armoured minotaurs and more besides.

Release date: 09 August 2018

Post Scriptum is a first-person WWII shooter promising "authentic" large-scale battles, a steep learning curve and a strong focus on teamwork. Players will be parachuting right into the action with 40 v 40 multiplayer battles that include vehicle warfare, historically accurate weaponry and even a base-building system.

Release date: 13 November 2018

Hitman 2 carries on where the last game finished. Unlike the last outing, Hitman 2 will include the full game on release - no more episodic content. Once again, you'll travel the globe as Agent 47, tracking and assassinating targets in a multitude of exotic locations. Become the world's most creative assassin and decide the fate of your victim in the newest Hitman outing.

Release date: August 2018

SCUM is an online multiplayer survival game that's been in the works since 2016. Described as a "Supermax Open World Survival", SCUM puts players in the shoes of prison inmates who are given the chance of escape, if they can survive.

A complex and intricate play system apparently includes unprecedented levels of character customisation, control and progression. There's also all the usual survival mechanics including the need to eat to stay alive and healthy. Cunning, stealth and scavenging skills will be essential. It's due for release as early access soon and should be an interesting outing into the survival game world.

Release date: 14 November 2018

Release date: 2019

The studio behind Max Payne, Alan Wake and Quantum Break are set to release a new third-person action adventure with a supernatural vibe. An "otherworldly threat" has invaded New York and it's your job to regain Control. You will play Jesse Faden, an operative with supernatural abilities and special weaponry forced to fight her way through weirdly reactive environments in a suddenly unpredictable world. From the looks of the trailer, this new game promises the same vibe we've come to know and love from Remedy Entertainment games.

Release date: Unknown

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has been in the works for a fairly long time now and there's still no official release date, but fans of the series are still waiting with bated breath. This new sequel promises siege gameplay, an updated game engine, immersive and realistic combat and much more besides.

Release date: 4 December 2018

Once again, rogue agent Rico Rodriguez is out to blow up everything in sight, waging a one-man-war against oppression while he searches for the truth about his past. As in previous games, we're expecting the next instalment to be an absolute blast.

Just Cause 4 is promising all the usual fun and frolics of wing-suiting, grappling hooking and blasting your way across a tropical paradise. Just Cause fans will be pleased to hear the enemy AI is getting an overhaul and the mayhem will be just as incredible as before with an even bigger map to explore.

Release date: 8 August 2018

Capcom's action RPG Monster Hunter: World is finally making its way onto PC after being released on PS4 and XBox One back in January 2018. The company has promised the PC version will be as optimised and fine-tuned as is possible for launch. Hopefully, that will make it worth the extra wait.

The game itself is pretty self-explanatory. Your job is to hunt monsters, either alone or in co-op mode with up to three other players. We found the console version to be gloriously addictive and endlessly charming, so we fully expect the PC version to be just as fantastic.

Release date: 6 November 2018

From the team that bought us the incredibly-popular bank-heist simulator Payday 2 comes a four-player co-op FPS imaging of the Walking Dead universe. This is by no means the first Walking Dead game, but it's likely to be a doozy. Players are set to band together to carry out a variety of different missions with all the usual scavenging for supplies, fighting off hordes of walkers and unlocking skills to help stay alive. Gruesome, thrilling and packed-full of zombie slaying fun.

Release date: 27 November 2018

Darksiders returns with a brand new outing on an apocalyptic Earth with a hack-n-slash action adventure that'll be immediately familiar to fans of the franchise. This time players will become FURY - the most enigmatic of the Four Horsemen - whose mission it is to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Using her whip, magic and monster slaying skills, FURY will no doubt be a lot of fun to play with.

This new game promises to be a brilliant update to an already critically-acclaimed series.

Release date: September 2018

Insurgency Sandstorm is the follow-up to the tactical FPS shooter Insurgency. Fans of the series will be expecting more of the same from this release - an intense, realistic tactical shooter with an extreme focus on teamwork. The new game also includes a single-player campaign, which will be a welcome addition.

Insurgency Sandstorm promises to be bigger, better and bolder in every way. With deadly close-quarter battles, destructive ballistics and HDR audio to boot. 8-player co-op mode, 16-vs-16 player on player battles and more will have the pulse racing and adrenaline pumping.

Release date: 25 January 2019

Resident Evil 2 is a remake from the ground up with an improved narrative, overhauled graphics and more besides. Plunging back into the depths of Raccoon City, 1998, players will be forced to fight off the unrelenting hordes of flesh-eaters while reliving the story of yesteryear.

Release date: 22 February 2019

Stealth, exploration, survival horror, Metro Exodus promises to have it all. Set in 2036, after a nuclear war has devastated the earth and people are clinging on to life. Survivors are forced to battle against poisoned surroundings, fight off mutated creatures and deal with paranormal horrors too.

Once again, you'll take on the role of Artyom and battle it out through the vast Russian wilderness, following a thrilling story-line through the depths of nuclear winter. If the previous games were anything to go by, Metro Exodus will be an incredibly beautiful, immersive and atmospheric adventure that everyone will enjoy.

Release date: Late 2018

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag proved incredibly popular and spiked interest in pirating based-shenanigans on the high seas. Since then, we've seen Sea of Thieves and the hilarity of Blackwake but Ubisoft's Skull & Bones is making waves in the build-up to launch. Become the pirate captain you've always wanted to be and battle on the high seas on your own or with up to five other players. Grease the gangplank and ready the mainsail, this is surely going to be a glorious grog-swilling romp.

Release date: 15 March 2019

The sequel to one of Ubisoft's biggest military-styled shooters since Rainbow Six Siege. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is set in Washington DC and uses the similar duck and cover, multiplayer shoot-out system as before. With some solid foundations, we'd assume the new game will be a hit among fans of the original game.

Release date: 2019

Release date: TBC

Release date: TBC

Release date: TBC

Cyberpunk 2077 is the next open-world RPG from the incredible CD Projekt Red - the team behind the awesomely popular Witcher 3. The new game has plenty of promise and when we saw it at E3 2018, we were utterly blown away. Nothing to do now but wait impatiently for it to arrive.

Release date: TBC

Release date: TBC

Release date: TBC

The Quiet Man promises to blend an immersive story-driven experience with high-end video production to bring a movie like experience to its gameplay. Not an original idea necessarily - we've seen other games blending video with action gameplay, but from the looks of this trailer, it's going to be pretty special. Watch this space as more is due to be revealed in August.

Release date: TBC

Release date: 14 September 2018

Croft is back in the final part of her origin story - racing to save the world from the Maya apocalypse while mastering the deadly jungles, overcoming terrifying tombs and battling for her life at every turn. From what we've seen so far, Shadow of the Tomb Raider of more of the same, but that's no bad thing.