21 best Nintendo Switch games every gamer should own

The Nintendo Switch has been a massive success story for a company previously rocked by the poor sales of the Wii U.

It's easy to see why. It's an amazing games console for starters, able to be played on a big screen at home when docked and out and about thanks to its built-in 6.2-inch HD display.

It also combines motion gaming and multiplayer, same-screen action without needing an additional controller thanks to the two, clever Joy-Cons.

It is, quite simply brilliant, and will continue to sell in bucket-loads, we have no doubt.

So if you've joined the Switch revolution, you'll no doubt want some games to play on it. Here (in no particular order) are our choices for the must-haves for the Nintendo console.

It was considered that Zelda: Breath of the Wild would be far and away the best game of 2017, but then Super Mario Odyssey arrived.

Not only is the 3D platformer one of the best games on any console around today, it's one of the best Mario games too - high praise indeed. It owes more to Super Mario 64 than more recent efforts and is so full of secrets and surprises that you'll be playing it long after the story is complete. Every second is a joy.

There couldn't have been a better launch game to sell Switch consoles than Link's latest outing. A long time in the making and more than a year delayed, Breath of the Wild was well worth the wait.

The massive, open-world RPG has many facets. Every nook and cranny of the marvellous game world is filled with adventure and puzzles. And while it adds crafting to the well-trodden themes, it's not obtrusive and fits in beautifully. The game won the coveted Pocket-lint Gadget Award for best game in 2017 as Super Mario Odyssey wasn't released in time for consideration, but it was a worthy winner nonetheless.

Sweet and simple in graphical style, this part RPG, part farm simulation indie game has won hearts and minds on every platform on which it has been released.

It seems perfect for the Nintendo Switch too, thanks to the console's portability and the casual nature of dipping in and out of the game. There is plenty of depth in Stardew Valley, but it's a game you can play your way, whenever you fancy. And that's the mantra for the Switch too.

Previously release for the Wii U, Mario Kart 8 gets a graphical update for the Deluxe version on Switch, which runs at 60 frames per second even when in portable mode.

You also get a few gameplay bonuses, such as an extra weapon slot for pick-ups during races and additional karters. It is easily one of the best Mario Karts in many years and an essential purchase for any Switch owner.

Although it's not exactly groundbreaking if you played the original Splatoon, the third-person, paint-splatting sequel is a fun multiplayer blast.

It looks superb on the Nintendo Switch - even better than the Wii U predecessor, which we loved. And the single-player campaign is vastly improved. There are also new multiplayer modes and everything seems better tweaked than before, giving the best Splatoon experience yet.

Not everyone's cup of tea, perhaps, but this motion-controlled beat-em-up is great fun if you've got a few friends round and additional Joy-Cons to compete with.

You hold a Joy-Con in each hand and use them to control the arms of your fighter, hence the name. Fighters are bionic, however, and have many properties and as the whole thing is very Nintendo-esque, it's harmful fun, even for kids.

Created in homage to 3D platformers of the past - such as Banjo Kazooie - Yooka-Laylee was a particular fave when it came out on PS4 and Xbox One earlier this year. It suits the Nintendo Switch even more.

There are plenty of puzzles and interesting denizens to meet and complete, while the Switch version benefits from numerous updates and patches that appeared on the other consoles over the last few months. In addition, you can play multiplayer using just one Joy-Con each, so two can play from the off without any other accessories needed.

Who doesn't love Worms (apart from dogs)? The franchise has been going for almost a quarter of a century and Worms W.M.D. is one of the best we've had in years.

There are plenty of weapons to blast other teams' worms with plus vehicles and other tools of destruction that have been added this time around. It plays brilliantly on the Switch and is a game almost perfectly suited to a Tube or bus ride.

Not only is L.A. Noire a great game on the Switch, it shows the console's potential for other big open world games in future. Rockstar's PS3 and Xbox 360 hit was also remastered for PS4 and Xbox One, including 4K visuals on PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, but the Switch version is perhaps the most technically impressive considering it's on a portable platform.

The entire L.A. Noire experience, including all the original criminal cases and downloadable content, is included and while some graphical compromises have had to have been made, it is a game that every owner over a certain age should get.

Rocket League has been a huge success story, with kids of all ages getting hooked on its bizarre mix of car racing and football. And the Switch version is a remarkable port that sticks to 60fps throughout, albeit at a slight drop in resolution.

You don't care though, as you can compete from anywhere with a Wi-Fi signal. It also links with other versions of the game, so you don't have to just compete against players on their own Switch devices.

While FIFA 18 on Switch is not as feature-rich as other console variants, with no The Journey story mode, it plays an excellent game of football. There's also Ultimate Team on a portable platform and the option to play as a career in manager or player mode.

Graphics are decent if not spectacular, but for a portable football game, there is no better alternative.

Of all the remastered or remade games for Nintendo Switch, Doom is possibly the most impressive. It plays just like the PS4 and Xbox One equivalents, even looks just like them.

It's clearly not as sharp - which you notice more when played on a TV in docked mode - but the authentic Doom visuals and action are all there. It's not one for the faint hearted, but older Switch owners will love this hardcore FPS.

Thimbleweed Park harks back to an age when point and click adventures ruled. Indeed, it is the brainchild of Ron Gilbert and Gary Winnick - the duo behind LucasArts classics such as The Secret of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion.

Expect then a cross between some tricky puzzles and laugh out loud moments. What really make the adventure are the weird and diverse characters you meet as you try to solve a murder mystery. It all adds up to a wonderful change of pace from most console games on the platform.

Coming out around the same time as Odyssey, this Mario game is rather different. Don't expect a platformer. Instead, you get a turn-based X-Com style strategy game, but featuring the eponymous plumber and Ubisoft's crazy Rabbids characters.

Not only does the game look fantastic, it plays well and different levels can be tackled in your own time. Ideal, therefore, for commuting - just make sure you take your thinking cap with you.

Skyrim is one of the largest, most highly revered role-playing games of all time and to release the entire game, DLC and more, on a portable platform is nothing short of a miracle.

What's more, it is the remastered version that appeared on the latest generation consoles so you get so much more for your bucks. It is a true technological marvel and something you will find yourself still playing many months on.

We loved the Wii U exclusive when it came out a few years ago, but as the console and, thus, game didn't sell so well it's great to see it given a lick of paint and a new lease of life.

Lego City Undercover takes the Lego platform gameplay, pops it into an open world setting and sort of results in a kid-friendly Grand Theft Auto. It is also very very funny, and in Chase McCain, an anti-hero worthy of a sequel or even future movie.

While it's not the best Bomberman game ever - that honour goes to Super Bomberman 2 on the SNES, we reckon - it is great to see the explosion happy, bobble-hatted imps back in action.

The game offers some of the best same-screen multiplayer action around and as each player case use a single Joy-Con to play, you can have two-players battle right from the off.

Its Minecraft innit? On Switch,

It essentially gives you the Minecraft: Pocket Edition version of the game, but with console-style controls and split-screen, same console multiplayer for home and away. Bizarrely, you can't use the touchscreen to choose items in your inventory, but it's an authentic Minecraft experience in all other regards.

Both Resident Evil Revelations and its sequel have been remastered and ported to the Switch and while we like both, the first game just shades it.

The survival horror is creepy, cleverly paced and works well both in docked and portable mode. Our only suggestion is you don't play it on a late, fairly empty Tube home. If so, you might have to change your trousers when you get back.

Rebellion's old shooter based on one of our favourite 2000AD characters returns with a graphical make-over and all-new portable version.

You play as Rogue and his dead buddies, who aid you in the form of Biochips slotted into your gun, helmet and backpack. The scene is excellent and we hope lays the foundation for many more 2000AD licensed games to come.

A simply huge Japanese role-playing game, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 offers more than 70 hours of gameplay and a combat system that is as robust as it is tricky to master.

The game is splendid looking too, with sumptuous landscapes. And the voice acting is excellent throughout. If you want a game that will last a while, this is surely it.