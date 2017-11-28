Best Xbox One Black Friday UK deals: Great bundles for Xbox One X

It's an exciting time for Microsoft and, specifically, the Xbox team. Not only is Christmas hurtling towards us, and therefore an ideal opportunity to entice more gamers with cheap Xbox One S deals, the Xbox One X only recently launched - the machine the company calls the "world's most powerful console".

And even with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales now finishing, you can still grab yourself a console for a real bargain. Here are the best deals we've found so far and some tips on what to look for when buying an Xbox One S, Xbox One X or even an original Xbox One.

Deals on the 500GB and 1TB Xbox One S models are perhaps the best right now, you can get yourself a console for under £200 or with games for just a little more. Here are some of the best we've found so far.

Amazon has some great deals often. Here are the best at the moment.

Xbox One S 500GB with Forza Horizon 3 and Hot Wheels DLC for £204 - click here to see this deal

Xbox One controller official (white) for £39.99 - click here to see this deal

Xbox One S (500GB) plus Forza Horizons 3 + Hot Wheels, Fallout 4, Doom for £229.98 - click here to see this deal

Xbox One S (500GB) with Rocket League, Forza 7 and Now TV 2 Month Entertainment Pass for £169.99 - click here to view this deal

The Xbox One X is a brand new console, capable of 4K gaming. As it's new, you might not get many bargains on the hardware, but you will get a bundled game or two.

The Scorpio Edition of the Xbox One X was a limited run of the new console that was put up for pre-order. It's something a little special - with Project Scorpio lettering on the console and controller - and while we expected it to sell out, it keeps reappearing. If you want to buy one, it's available on Amazon.

Xbox One X Scorpio Edition 1TB limited edition console for £449 - click here to see this deal

Xbox One X with Assassin's Creed Origins, Doom, Fallout 4, Forza 7 for £469.99 - click here to see this deal

Xbox One X with Assassin's Creed Origins and Forza 7 for £449.99 - click here to see this deal

Xbox One X with Minecraft + Super Lucky's Tale and NOW TV 2 Month Entertainment Pass for £499.99 - click here to view this deal

The original Xbox One has been effectively discontinued. It isn't as powerful as either the One S or One X, can't play 4K video or games, but can still play all Xbox One games in Full HD and is a great, cheap machine if you can find a good pre-owned bargain.

Pre-owned original Xbox One console for £129.99 - click here to view this deal

The Xbox One originally launched in the winter of 2013, first in a massive, slab-like form factor but later refreshed to be smaller, a touch more powerful and with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player on board. The Xbox One S, as the replacement was dubbed, is still the standard version of the machine and can be sourced for as little as £200. And while games are limited to 1080p (Full HD) it is also a great player for 4K media, as both Netflix and Amazon Video offer Ultra HD content with high dynamic range (HDR) colours and contrast.

The original 2013 model is now discontinued, although the family has expanded recently to include a premium model, the Xbox One X. Much more powerful, it adds 4K gaming to the mix and while all Xbox One games work across all the consoles, it plays a large number of them with enhancements in some form or another.

As a powerhouse of a machine, the Xbox One X is not only the most expensive Xbox ever, it's the most expensive games console. So what do you get for your money? Or is the cheaper Xbox One S better for you?

The biggest different between the two, currently available Xbox Ones is that the One X is capable of playing games in up to 4K resolutions (2160p). Its power under the hood is also capable of running games at 60 frames per second, even with the highest resolutions. The Xbox One S can achieve a maximum of 1080p for gaming.

Both consoles support high dynamic range (HDR) visuals, which means they can adopt a wider colour gamut, greater contrast and higher brightness. The Xbox One X though can play games with HDR and in 4K, however, and is therefore the best partner for a 4K HDR TV.

All Xbox One games work on either console, but those marked as "enhanced" have built-in improvements for Xbox One X. That can be 4K, better frame rates, faster loading times or a combination of the three.

Both the Xbox One S and Xbox One X are capable of playing streamed 4K video and 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. They both have Netflix, Amazon Video and YouTube in 4K, with high dynamic range (HDR) on the former two. And they can play 4K Blu-rays with HDR too.

They also both support Dolby Atmos audio for those with a compatible system or soundbar, through a free, downloadable Dolby Access application.

However, they do not support the Dolby Vision HDR format at present, just HDR10.

Where the two consoles differ is that the Xbox One X is a lot faster and more accessible for all 4K video playback. It locks onto the 4K video streams on Netflix and Amazon a tad quicker, and it starts up 4K Blu-rays much more swiftly. Indeed, the One X will play all 4K Blu-rays almost instantly, where the One S even struggles to recognise them at times.

The standard Xbox One S comes with a 500GB hard drive, which is enough to store around 15 decent-sized games. However, there are a fair few top titles that weigh-in around the 40-50GB mark, so if you want to keep them on your internal hard drive you'll only have space for around 10 of them.

The step-up Xbox One S has a 1TB drive, so double the storage, as does the Xbox One X. In the latter's case, however, you have to consider that enhanced games require extra storage. A One X enhanced title can even top 100GB in size, so again, you'll only be able to store up to 10 of those.

Luckily, no matter which Xbox One you choose, you can increase the storage space with the addition of an external USB 3.0 hard drive, such as the Seagate game Drive. That's available in sizes up to 8TB and you can install games, save games and anything else the Xbox One requires on one.

There are thousands of Xbox One accessories available from third-party manufacturers, plus Xbox itself. They work across all Xbox One machines, even the new Xbox One X. Microsoft also runs a scheme known as Design Lab, where you can design your own Xbox One controller from multiple colours and styles.

You can find out more here: How to make your own Xbox One Design Lab controller: From idea to hands-on in easy steps.

Controllers, headsets and other third-party accessories can be bought from retailers such as Amazon.co.uk.

Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass and EA Access are all subscription based schemes that reward you in slightly different ways for a monthly, three-monthly or yearly fee.

You need Xbox Live Gold if you ever plan to play games online, but it also gives you several free games to download and play each month. Xbox Game Pass gives you unrestricted access to more than 100 catalogue titles to download and play as often as you like, as long as you continue to subscribe. And EA Access is similar but with games from Electronic Arts. It also offers trial periods on its latest games, often a week before the actual game has been released.

All three can be acquired through your Xbox One, but can also be bought from online and high street retailers. You buy a code that you redeem on your console.

Amazon.co.uk always has great deals on games memberships, some of which are available on the site right now: