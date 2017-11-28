Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK deals: Console and game deals

When the Nintendo Switch launched earlier this year, it sold out everywhere and has since been so popular that few deals or offers have been available for the console or its games.

The Nintendo Switch is a different kind of console to its peers. Launched in spring 2017, it is both a home games console and a portable one, with a tablet-like screen and attachable Joy-Con controllers for play when out and about. It has a dock to plug it into your home TV when not.

The same games can either be played on the 6.2-inch built-in display or any HDMI-enabled TV, with graphics switching from 720p to up to 1080p respectively.

The clip-on Joy-Con controllers can also be attached to the sides of a Grip accessory to make a gamepad or you can buy a Pro controller separately.

What makes the Nintendo Switch attractive is that it is completely different to all the other games consoles out there. It is equally at home at, er, home as it is when in travel mode. And because the same games work no matter which form of play you adopt, you can carry on where you left off wherever you go.

In addition, the Joy-Con controllers have motion capabilities, so you can use them for motion games, much like the Wii Remotes on Wii and Wii U. That adds an element to play that other games machines don't offer. And finally, each Joy-Con even doubles as a mini controller in its own right, so you can play two-player games without having to buy any additional accessories.

Like Nintendo consoles in general, the best games are usually exclusive to the platform. Super Mario Odyssey has wowed us here at Pocket-lint recently, for example, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is also considered by many to be one of the games of the year. Both are only available for Switch.

There are plenty of third-party accessories for the Nintendo Switch that are great to expand the experience.

There are plenty of carry cases available for the Switch, for example.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, when played on Joy-Cons, also lends itself well to steering wheel controls, which work even better when housed in an official wheel accessory.

It's worth checking retailers for any price drops on the Pro Controller. Considering Nintendo's own wireless version costs £59, any bargain in this area is well worth seeking out.

Amiibo deals can be found if you shop around too.

Considering the Nintendo Switch requires the use of a microSD card if you want to store several games on your console, you should look out for any great deals on cards.

MicroSD cards are often included in sales, including Black Friday, especially on Amazon.

The Switch is compatible with microSD, microSDHC and microSDXC cards up to UHS-I in spec. That covers many of the cards already available and if you aren't too worried about the maximum speeds, you can get a real bargain.

Indeed, you can currently get a microSDXC card with 64GB of storage.

The best deals could come with 128GB microSD cards, however.