Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond

This generation of gaming has, by far and away, been the most exciting, with some awesome games released in the last few years. But when you look at the schedules for the next 12 months, it seems that things will get even better.

You might have an Xbox One S, 4K-ready Xbox One X or even an original Xbox One. But, no matter which version, there will be something spectacular for you to get your teeth into in 2018 or beyond.

We've rounded up the Xbox One games we're looking forward to the most and hopefully they'll be on your wish lists too. There are release dates where possible and a trailer for each. We'll also be updating the round-up throughout the year so come back wherever possible.

On with the show.

Release date: TBC 2018

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows 10)

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

Pushed back from a late 2017 release date and subsequently also shifted from an expected spring 2018 launch, Crackdown 3 is now more likely to hit the stores in the summer. It will be fully 4K and in 60fps on Xbox One X, which explains some of the release slippage. One thing that's very exciting though is that it will be part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription scheme, so anybody with monthly membership will get it for free when it finally does arrive.

Release date: TBC

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

It's been more than 15 years since the original game, so when Ubisoft pulled this one out of the bag at its E3 2017 pre-show conference it was one of those fuzzy stomach, happy moments. The game's other-world setting - where multiple species communicate and interact - is quirky, cheeky and stunning. Think The Fifth Element in video game form and you're half way there.

Release date: 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

If there's a game to starkly contrast the jovial pirates of the recently released Sea of Thieves then, well, Ubisoft has hit the nail on the head with Skull & Bones. This multiplayer battle game takes you to the seas where you'll need to use co-operative play to sink your competitors' ships and get the best loot possible. With Assassin's Creed: Black Flag already under its belt, Ubi is no stranger to the world of pirates - which gives us more than an inkling that this is going to be one very well received game indeed.

Release date: TBC

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows 10)

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

The visual style of the original Ori was simply gorgeous, a trait which is carried forward into the sequel, The Will of the Wisps. Also, that owl, it makes us want to cry.

Release date: 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Deep Silver

The follow-up to Metro: Last Light proves that we can't keep our gaming hands off the post-apocalyptic future. First shown at the E3 2017 Xbox pre-show conference, Metro: Exodus looks stunning - while ensuring its fair share of frightening scares too.

Release date: Early 2019

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: EA / BioWare

Perhaps the first "wow" game to be unveiled at E3 2017, the new IP from BioWare mixes robots and monsters together in a third-person mission-based adventure which looks like a mixing pot of Fallout 4, Titanfall 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn and Mass Effect. And we mean that in a good way. Just watch the trailer and try to keep your jaw closed.

Release date: 22 May 2018

Xbox One exclusive: Yes (also on Windows 10)

Publisher: Undead Labs

We loved the original State of Decay and its Xbox One remaster and cannot wait for the sequel. Like Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3, it'll even be part of Xbox Game Pass - so a day and date release to monthly members means they will be able to play it from the bat as part of their subscriptions.

Release date: TBC

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4 and PC

Publisher: Rebellion

With its lick of British charm, Strange Brigade introduces an "exotic safari" of forgotten lands in a way that only publisher Rebellion could deliver. It's tongue-in-cheek 1930s-style trailer shifts direction not long in, introducing a rosta of enemy types - from the undead to armoured minotaurs - which look like they'll ensure it's no picnic.

Release date: 26 October 2018

Xbox One exclusive: No, also on PS4

Publisher: Rockstar/Take-Two

We already had an inkling Red Dead Redemption 2 was on the cards before the official reveal at the end of 2016. And, considering what we've seen of it so far, it's looking every bit the game we've wanted for years. The only issue is that it has been delayed a couple of times; this time to 26 October 2018. Rockstar is keeping us sure a-waiting.