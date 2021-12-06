We look at each of their features and benefits to help you choose which is best for you.

So, you want a new games console but don't want to go next-gen quite yet. Well, there is still plenty of choice away from the allure of the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 - especially if you're willing to go second-hand.

There's the groundbreaking Nintendo Switch (plus the Switch OLED or Switch Lite), which is still readily available, plus the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One S that you can find for a bargain on sites like eBay. For those with a larger budget, there are the 4K upgrades, the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, which have also been discontinued but still available from many resellers.

That's why we're running through the major last-gen games consoles right here, to see which would best suit you.

Hardware

The Nintendo Switch is markedly different from its rivals in hardware terms. It has a modified Nvidia Tegra X1 platform - that's an ARM-based mobile device processor similar to the chips in high-end phones and tablets - while the PlayStation and Xbox consoles all opt for more conventional computing power.

While the Switch has a 6.2-inch screen, the Switch OLED's is bigger at 7-inches (and uses a higher-quality OLED panel), and the Switch Lite downsizes this to 5.5-inches. The key difference is the Lite doesn't have removable Joy-Con controls, unlike the other two. It's also a permanent handheld - there's no dock to enable you to connect it to a TV as with the other Switches.

On the Switch, games have the potential of running in 1080p 60fps when in docked mode and fed to a TV, 720p 60fps on the integrated screen when on the move. Most Xbox One S and standard PS4 games run at 1080p, with some achieving 60fps.

The PS4 Pro and Xbox One X are capable of stretching that resolution up to 4K at 60fps. All the Xbox and PlayStation consoles are capable of high dynamic range (HDR) graphics too. The Switch can't match this, nor can it really hold a proper candle to the graphical performance these consoles can manage.

Where the bigger Nintendo Switches have a distinct advantage over its direct rivals is in portability. It doubles as both a home console and handheld games machine so is the only one you can take on your travels with you, to play the exact same games on its built-in 6.2-inch screen. And, as we mentioned, the Lite is for handheld use only.

Disc drives and storage

The Xbox One S, Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and PS4 have physical disc drives, with the Xbox One consoles also able to play 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays. Sony, even as a founding member of the Blu-ray Disc Association, decided against adding a 4K Blu-ray deck to either PS4. They are still able to play conventional 1080p Blu-rays, but not Ultra HD discs.

The Nintendo Switch can do neither. The Japanese firm opted to dispense with discs altogether, with games coming on cartridge instead, much like the 3DS and Nintendo consoles of yore.

Games are also available via download stores, but considering how stingy Nintendo has been with on-board storage, you'll have to invest in a microSD card to store more than a couple at a time.

The Xbox One S was originally available in a 500GB size, although the 1TB version is more standard. The Xbox One X also sports a 1TB drive.

The PS4 was released in 500GB and 1TB sizes, while the PS4 Pro is a 1TB console. All Xbox and PlayStation machines have the ability to increase the storage through third-party hard drives - via external USB 3.0 HDDs. In addition, all PS4 models can be expanded through swapping the internal 3.5-inch internal drives.

The Switch, on the other hand, comes with 32GB of built-in storage. Big-name games, especially those from Nintendo itself, often take up at least half of that.

Games

When it comes to quantity of games, the Xbox One and PS4 consoles might win for some thanks to being around for many years. The Nintendo Switch is younger by comparison.

The Switch's line-up is still very healthy though. That's thanks to great support from developers and publishers.

Quality is more subjective. Nintendo has some bone fide triple-A titles you won't find on any other platform, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Of course, both Xbox and PlayStation have their own exclusives.

The area where Nintendo Switch would hope to improve is in having some of the same big, multi-platform games as the others.

On the other hand, the Switch does trump its rivals in motion gaming. While the other two have largely shunned the format, the Switch embraces its Wii heritage with its clip-on Joy-Con controllers also doubling as motion remotes. This has brought families back to Nintendo in their droves.

Media

All Xbox One and PS4 consoles are great media streamers as well as games machines. They each have Netflix and Amazon Video apps, with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X offering both in 4K HDR - even Dolby Vision on some compatible TVs. The PS4 Pro offers Netflix in 4K HDR too.

BBC iPlayer and other terrestrial TV catch-up services can be found on the consoles too. Apple TV is now available on the Xbox One.

The Nintendo Switch doesn't have any of these services available. It does have a YouTube app, but there's no Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

Conclusion

It's clear that the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite are very different games consoles to the other machines. In many ways, the Switch could be seen as a second, portable, console for hardcore gamers.

The motion gaming could be a big draw for families too. This is an area where Nintendo excelled with the Wii and it therefore offered something different to the Xbox 360 and PS3 of the time. The same is true again.

However, if you're only looking for a home console and willing to make your budget stretch a little, maybe you should consider the Xbox Series S. It can be found at under £200 / $250 these days, so not far off a second-hand Xbox One or PS4, and is compatible with all the latest next-gen games.