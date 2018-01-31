Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond

You're the proud owner of a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro, or getting one soon. Either way, you'll find our list of tantalising gaming treats enough to have you excited for the months ahead.

There are plenty of amazing PS4 games on the horizon, coming throughout 2018 and beyond, so we've chosen the best of those coming up - both exclusive and cross-platform releases - for you to pop on your wish lists.

We've included release dates where possible and a trailer for each. And we'll be updating this round-up regularly - as new trailers are released - so check back often.

Release date: 2018

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Saber Interactve/Paramount Pictures

Based on the film rather than the books, World War Z will be one of many zombie games out in 2018 but promises four-player co-op in the third-person shooter style. We don't know that much about the gameplay, but you can be assured of one thing: there will be thousands of undead denizens trying to eat your face off.

Release date: 6 February 2018

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Shadow of the Colossus was a cult hit back in the days of the PlayStation 2, and got a graphical remaster for a release on PS3. However, the PS4 version is almost a completely remade game. The same colossi are there to fight, with the same gameplay at heart, but it looks like a brand new title in 60fps - stunning. The control method has also been tweaked, as has some of the shonkier camera angles from before.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: TBC

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Kicking off the PlayStation Paris Games Week 2017 event in November was Ghost of Tsushima, an all-new intellectual property being developed by the team behind the Infamous series, Sucker Punch. We're not entirely sure of the gameplay yet, considering the trailer is more scene setting, but this samurai tale is definitely on our radar now.

Release date: TBC

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Another PS4 exclusive to be announced at Paris Games Week 2017 was Concrete Genie, an interesting game that reminds us a bit of Scribblenauts. That's because you can create graffiti on walls that comes to life and helps with gameplay. We'll be following this one closely in the coming months.

Release date: 2018

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

Announced during E3 in June, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is long overdue, considering the first was released over 15 years ago. The game's other-world setting - where multiple species communicate and interact - is quirky, cheeky and stunning. Think The Fifth Element in video game form and you're half way there.

See it on Amazon UK

Release date: Fall 2018

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Deep Silver

The follow-up to Metro: Last Light proves that we can't keep our gaming hands off the post-apocalyptic future. Not that we're complaining, Metro: Exodus looks stunning - while ensuring its fair share of frightening scares too. Monsters versus man, with limited supply of ammo, this first person shooter looks as though it could be a genuine thrill.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: Spring 2019

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: EA

This new IP from Bioware mixes robots and monsters together in a third-person mission-based adventure which looks like a mixing pot of Fallout 4, Titanfall 2, Horizon: Zero Dawn and the studio's own Mass Effect. And we mean that in a good way. The vast open-world format and the way it can be flown through is a spectacle to behold. Unfortunately, it has been pushed back to an early 2019 release to avoid clashing with EA's latest Battlefield game.

See it on Amazon UK

Release date: 2018

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony has followed its initial teaser trailer with something far more dark and disturbing, showing the sequel to Naughty Dog's superlative horror game will not be for the faint hearted. Be wary when watching the above, it's full of some extreme violence. But it does its job well in making us want to play The Last of Us 2 even more - if that was indeed possible.

See it on Amazon UK

Release date: TBC

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

How do you follow up the Metal Gear Solid series now you're no longer involved? By making the oddest, most disturbing survival horror game on the planet, that's how. Or, at least, that's what we think Hideo Kojima is up to. We can't really make heads nor tails of the gameplay at the moment. Needless to say, the first game from his newly formed Kojima Productions has the entire world's attention. We just have no idea when it might be released.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: 2018

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Days Gone was the surprise reveal at the 2016 Sony E3 pre-show conference and it's looking better and better each time we see it. The story, set in a seemingly post-apocalyptic world, follows a badass biker trying to survive in a zombie-laden land. Cue interspersed sections of his past playing on his mind and there's the crucial balance of story and third-person shoot-'em-up. The real standout tech in the game, though, is just how many zombies are depicted on screen.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: 20 April 2018

PS4 Exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

The infamous lead character of the God of War series, Kratos, now has a son, melding the typical smash-'em-up gameplay of old with a more heartfelt storyline. The game follows on from its previous Greek Mythology setting, moving into Norse Mythology, but doesn't hold back on the giant beasts and battles. From trolls to dragons, there's going to be plenty of bone-crunching fights to satisfy fans both old and new.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: 2018

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

One of Marvel's best-loved characters is coming to PS4 in all his web-slinging glory. The gameplay we've seen so far is partly reminiscent of the Batman Arkham series, with open-world settings and fluid combat. We also love Spidey's new outfit, which was created especially for the new game universe - how long until we see it in the comics though?

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: Fall 2018

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Ubisoft

With Assassin's Creed: Black Flag already under its belt, Ubisoft is no stranger to the world of pirates - which gives us more than an inkling that this is going to be one very well received game indeed. Skull & Bones is a multiplayer game which takes you to the seas - where you'll need to use co-operative play to sink your competitors' ships and get the best loot possible.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: Spring 2018

PS4 exclusive: Yes

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

David Cage, founder of development studio Quantic Dream, is well known for lifelike gaming experiences. His forthcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Detroit: Become Human, plays upon android co-inhabitants on earth, their (dis)obedience of their human commanders, and the inevitable fallout that such a power balance entails.

As with all Quantic Dream games, the hyper-real visuals are wrapped around a point-and-click style adventure, with a decision-based storyline and consequential actions based on your choices. We must point out that the trailer above shows depictions of domestic violence and child abuse, so don't watch it if that could leave you distressed.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: TBC

PS4 exclusive: No, also on Xbox One and PC

Publisher: Rebellion

With its lick of British charm, Strange Brigade introduces an "exotic safari" of forgotten lands in a way that only publisher Rebellion could deliver. It's tongue-in-cheek 1930s-style trailer shifts direction not long in, introducing a rosta of enemy types - from the undead to armoured minotaurs - which look like they'll ensure it's no picnic.

Release date: 27 March 2018

Exclusive: No, also on Xbox One

Publisher: Ubisoft

After the stripped back sticks 'n' stones Far Cry: Primal, the forthcoming outing in the series, Far Cry 5, looks to be a far more current political missile. Set in a fictional United States, the story follows a preacher whose rise to prominence is more gang-like in style than religious. Throw in the usual array of hunting, shooting, flying and general disarray and it looks to be a return form for the series.

See it on Amazon US - Amazon UK

Release date: 26 October 2018

Exclusive: No, also on Xbox One

Publisher: Rockstar/Take-Two

We already had an inkling Red Dead Redemption 2 was on the cards before the official reveal at the end of 2016. And, considering what we've seen of it so far, it's looking every bit the game we've wanted for years. The only issue is that it has been delayed a couple of times; this time to 26 October 2018. Rockstar is keeping us sure a-waiting.