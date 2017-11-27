Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK games deals: Forza, Uncharted, Mario and more
The Black Friday sales are continuing and Cyber Monday is underway, which means there are lots of games and console bundle bargains to be had for PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.
If you're after a console bundle, follow the links below. If it's individual games bargains that you seek, take a look at our by-retailer breakdown of the best bargains we've found so far.
- Best Black Friday UK PS4 console bundle deals
- Best Black Friday UK Xbox One console bundle deals
- Best Black Friday UK Nintendo Switch console bundle deals
Best PS4 exclusive games
- Bloodborne (GOTY Edition) for £15.99 - click here to view this deal
- Gran Turismo Sport for £18.99 - click here to view this deal
- Horizon: Zero Dawn for £18.99 - click here to view this deal
- Knack 2 for £14.99 - click here to view this deal
- The Last Guardian for £12.99 - click here to view this deal
- The Last of Us Remastered for £12.99 - click here to view this deal
- No Man's Sky for £12.99 - click here to view this deal
- Ratchet & Clank for £12.99 - click here to view this deal
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End for £12.99 - click here to view this deal
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for £14.99 - click here to view this deal
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for £12.99 - click here to view this deal
- Until Dawn for £12.99 - click here to view this deal
Best Xbox One exclusive games
- Forza Motorsport 7 for £24.49 - click here to view this deal
Best Nintendo Switch exclusive games
- Super Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £41.99 - click here to view this deal
- Super Mario Odyssey for £41.99 - click here to view this deal
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday games deals (all platforms)
- Agents of Mayhem: Day One Edition for £12.79 - see this deal for PS4 | see this deal for Xbox One
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection for £14.99 - see the deal for Xbox One
- Battlefield 1 Revolution (complete game) for £22.85 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Call of Duty: WW2 + Digital Zombies Weapon Camo + Zombies Prima Strategy for £39.99 - see the deal for Xbox One
- Dead by Daylight for £15.99 - see the deal for Xbox One
- Destiny 2 for £29.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Destiny 2 with Salute remote for £28.99 - see this deal for PS4 | see this deal for Xbox One
- DiRT 4 Special Edition for £22.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Dishonored 2 for £9.99 - see the deal for Xbox One
- The Evil Within 2 for £19.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Far Cry 4 & Far Cry Primal for £29.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- FIFA 18 for £36.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Minecraft Story Mode: The Complete Adventure for £15.49 - see the deal for Xbox One
- L.A. Noire for £29.99 (PS4), £32.99 (Switch) - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Nintendo Switch
- Lego City Undercover for £24.99 - see the deal for Nintendo Switch
- Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition for £24.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Prey for £11.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Tekken 7 for £29.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Titanfall 2 for £15.49 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (GOTY Edition) for £16.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus for £21.99 (save £23) - see this deal for PS4 | see this deal for Xbox One
- WWE 2K18 for £26.99 - see the deal for PS4 | see the deal for Xbox One
Best PlayStation Store deals
- 12-month PlayStation Plus membership voucher for £36.85 - click here to view this deal
- Batman: Arhkam VR for £9.59 - click here to view this deal
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for £14.99 - click here to view this deal
- F1 2017 for £27.49 - click here to view this deal
- Grand Theft Auto V for £21.99 - click here to view this deal
- Nioh for £20.99 - click here to view this deal
- Sniper Elite 4 for £14.99 - click here to view this deal
Best Microsoft Store deals
- Agents of Mayhem for £20.99 (save £14) - click here to view this deal
- Assassin's Creed Origins for £43.99 (save £11) - click here to view this deal
- Batman: The Telltale Series for £10 (save £14) - click here to view this deal
- Battleborn for £8.25 (save £16.74) - click here to view this deal
- Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle for £47.99 (save £32) - click here to view this deal
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Launch Edition for £22 (save £33) - click here to view this deal
- Dark Souls III for £25 (save £20)- click here to view this deal
- Dead Rising 4 for £25 (save £25) - click here to view this deal
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War - including 'Forge Your Army' DLC for £29.99 (save £30) - click here to view this deal
Other console and games deals
- Sega Mega Drive With 81 Games for £34.99 (save £25) - click here for this deal
- Atari Flashback 8 Standard Console with 105 Games for £44.99 - click here for this deal
- Atari Portable Game Console with 70 Games for £49.99 - click here for this deal
More Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK deals
- Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK phone deals: Huawei, Nokia and HTC sales
- Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK TV deals: 4K, HDR, OLED TVs and more
- Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK fitness tracker deals: Polar, Samsung and more
- Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK laptop deals: Cheap laptop deals online
- What is Black Friday and what are the best UK Black Friday deals?
