EE Pocket-lint Gadget Awards 2018 nominees: Best Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

AC Odyssey is so much more than another excuse to freerun across the rooftops of yet another historical location. It is involving, in-depth and a new direction for a franchise that showed a promising resurgence with Origins. It is now firmly back at its best.

It is graphically stunning too, much like the last outing, in both 1080p and 4K HDR on Xbox One S and One X respectively. And even its one caveat - shonky facial animation during moments of dialogue - is entirely forgivable when its sheer size is taken into consideration. In Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Ubisoft has created a genuine contender for game of the year. It's a Greek classic in every sense. Sparta-cular indeed.

Forza Horizon 4

It would be near impossible to list all the things and features we like about Forza Horizon 4. If you like driving games, it is a must. If you even just admire technical achievements in gaming, there are few examples that look or move better.

It is the pinnacle of arcade racers, considering it marries the simulation style control with madcap action beautifully. Forza Horizon 4 is a must-buy for existing Xbox One owners and a jolly good reason to become one for those who aren't already.

God of War

To reinvent such a well-known game series is brave, but this new God of War is both a modern masterpiece and a love letter to existing fans. It brings the combat system bang up to date while slapping on a dose of some of the best visuals we've seen in this generation – especially in 4K HDR on PS4 Pro.

Then, of course, there is the relationship between a father and his boy, which underpins the entire experience and has the emotional impact of some of the best Oscar winners. The fact that the parent is none other than former rage-filled brute Kratos, yet still pulls at the heart strings is nothing short of magnificent.

Marvel's Spider-Man

Insomniac's take on Spider-Man is a refreshing return to the days of Ultimate Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 on the PS2. Its open-world setting feels like a living, breathing city – and the feeling of swinging around it is exhilarating.

The story is captivating enough to also counteract the more mundane moments, and there is enough lip service to the history of Spider-Man to satisfy dedicated fans. Sony really has pulled a masterstroke having such an important licence as an exclusive. And by giving it the right amount of reverence and respect, it has started a new franchise that we hope will proffer many sequels in time.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile

PUBG Mobile's success very much comes down to playability on mobile devices. The fact that you can login on your phone or tablet and play across whichever device, largely irrelevant of its specification, is why this free-to-play game has been able to thrive. It sees updates pretty much every month, bringing additions and improvements.

We've been playing since it launched on Android and we've not managed to get bored yet, which is a rare and great result. Importantly, we're not tempted to switch to a bigger platform: PUBG Mobile feels and plays like a native mobile game with every bit the AAA feel, and we can't ask for more than that.

Super Mario Odyssey

We like Super Mario Odyssey. A lot. It is a wonderful game that dispenses with the need for fancy 4K HDR visuals and Dolby Atmos. It is instantly pick-up-able and a devil to put down again. And what's more, you can play it on the Tube.

There's a reason why, no matter how many slip-ups it makes in hardware terms, Nintendo is always one of the most loved gaming brands around. It makes some of the greatest games on the planet and in Super Mario Odyssey it has done just that yet again. If Zelda: Breath of the Wild wasn't enough to convince you to get a Switch, then this outing of the diminutive, rotund tradesman must surely be.

