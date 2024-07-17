Key Takeaways Switch OLED's OLED screen offers perfect blacks, enhancing visuals in games.

Some games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Doom 3 benefit from OLED display.

Games like Transistor, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, and Hollow Knight look stunning on Switch OLED.

Since I became the proud owner of a Switch OLED at the end of last year, I’ve made it my personal quest to find the games that look better on an OLED screen.

For the uninitiated, OLEDs offer a few advantages over their LCD counterparts. Most notably, they feature near infinite contrast ratios since each diode is self-emissive. An OLED screen can individually dim and turn off every pixel you see. In practice, this means OLEDs can produce perfect blacks, and every game looks better as a result.

Additionally, OLED panels typically feature faster pixel response times than their LCD counterparts. That’s true of the Switch OLED, which has a more responsive screen than the IPS LCD found on the original Switch. The new model isn’t perfect in this respect, but with games that run at a consistent 60 frames per second, there’s noticeably less smearing.

With those in mind, there are certain games that -- either due to their art style or technical implmentation -- look and play better on the Switch OLED. I’m here to highlight those for you. So if you’re looking for a new game recommendation, or want to an excuse to revisit an old classic, this list will help you do exactly that.

7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo

I knew I had to include at least one Nintendo game in this list, but deciding on the top pick turned out harder than I anticipated. Put in the same situation, I know a lot of people would choose Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom. I don’t disagree with those picks, but I also don’t think either game looks dramatically better on an OLED screen. Metroid Dread is another obvious choice, but then I would argue it’s not even the best example of its genre on the system.

In the end, I settled on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for a couple of reasons. As of 2024, the original Wii U release of the game is a decade old, yet it’s still one of the best-looking games on the Switch, thanks to a colorful art style.

It’s also the perfect tablet mode game. When you’re playing split screen with other one person, Mario Kart 8 renders at 60 frames (with two and three other players, the frame rate drops to 30). In a game where split-second decisions can mean the difference between beating a friend and ending up in last place, the motion clarity offered by the Switch OLED is a game changer.

6 Doom 3

The best way to play a classic

id Software

DOOM 3 Developer(s) id Software Publisher(s) Activision , Aspyr ESRB M For Mature 17+ due to Blood and Gore, Intense Violence Platform(s) PC , PS1 , Switch , Xbox (Original) $9.99 at Nintendo eShop

If you missed Doom 3 back in 2004, the Switch OLED is the best place to play this piece of video game history. Like a lot of games from that era, Doom 3 was designed to be played on a CRT monitor or TV. In fact, I would argue it’s hard to appreciate the game if you try to play it on a LCD. Doom 3 is very dark, and so much of its atmosphere is lost when every shadow is washed out, like they are by an LCD backlight. If I had to guess, I think that’s part of the reason Doom 3 isn’t remembered as fondly as its predecessors.

Thankfully, the Switch OLED allows you to get pretty damn close to the original Doom 3 experience, thanks to that OLED screen. Dark scenes are properly dark and scary. The fact you can grab Doom 3 for just $10 is even more reason to revisit this gem.

5 Transistor

Supergiant at its best

Supergiant Games

Transistor Developer(s) Supergiant Games Publisher(s) Supergiant Games ESRB T For Teen due to Violence Genre(s) Action RPG , Strategy $19.99 at Nintendo eShop

Let’s be honest, this list wouldn’t be complete without at least one entry from Supergiant Games. If you own a Switch OLED, you probably don’t need me to recommend Hades; everyone knows it’s a great game. Instead, let me point you to a lesser known Supergiant release: Transistor. Like all of the studio’s projects, Transistor features a stunning art style that looks as great now as it did at release exactly 10 years ago. I also like that you can plan out your attacks in Transistor. It makes the game perfect for handheld play.

4 Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Switch's best impossible port

Team Moon

Ori and the Will of the Wisps Developer(s) Moon Studios Publisher(s) Xbox Game Studios Genre(s) Platformer , Adventure ESRB E For Everyone due to Mild Fantasy, Violence $29.99 at Nintendo eShop

Among the Switch’s best 'impossible ports,' none feels more magical than Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The fact Moon Studios got an Xbox One game to run on Nintendo’s handheld at all is an achievement in itself. Then you add in the fact Ori renders at a consistent 60 frames per second without any noticeable compromises to the game’s visual fidelity, and you have what is easily one of the system’s best-looking games.

Even if you’ve already played Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Xbox or PC, you should revisit it on the Switch OLED. The screen makes Ori’s already stunning art style pop, and for a game that involves as much platforming as Ori does, you’ll appreciate how responsive the OLED makes everything feel.

3 Gris

A dreamy watercolor

Nomada Studio

GRIS Publisher(s) Devolver Digital Developer(s) Nomada Studio Genre(s) Platformer , Adventure , Indie Games , Puzzle $16.99 at Nintendo eShop

With a painterly art style that combines vibrant water colors and delicate linework, Gris looks incredible on any display, but it’s on an OLED screen that this game’s visuals truly sing. Due to the intimacy of its story and themes, I also think it’s the perfect game to play in handheld mode. It's even better if you own a great pair of headphones to enjoy the game's soundtrack. Do yourself a favor and block out an evening to play Gris from start to finish on your Switch OLED. You won’t regret it.

2 Sea of Stars

A pixel art masterclass

Sabotage Studio

Sea of Stars Developer(s) Sabotage Publisher(s) Sabotage ESRB E10+ For Everyone 10+ Due To Fantasy Violence, Mild Blood, Mild Language Genre(s) RPG $34.99 at Nintendo eShop

A game with a pixel art style might seem like an odd inclusion, but Sea of Stars is easily one of the best-looking games of 2023, and I would argue it looks best on the Switch OLED. The screen makes the game’s already vibrant art style pop even more, and like Gris above, I think it’s the sort of game that benefits from the intimacy of a smaller screen. Playing Sea of Stars on the Switch OLED, I certainly felt like I was revisiting games like Pokémon Fire Red.

1 Hollow Knight

The best Switch OLED game

Team Cherry

Hollow Knight Developer(s) Team Cherry Publisher(s) Team Cherry ESRB E10+ for Everyone 10+: Fantasy Violence, Mild Blood Genre(s) Metroidvania $15 at Nintendo eShop

I can’t think of a game that has done more to sell me on the strengths of OLEDs than Hollow Knight. Like a lot of the games on this list, Team Cherry’s debut features a stunning art style that looks great no matter where you play it. However, the world of Hallownest feels more alive on Switch OLED, and it’s all thanks to that OLED screen. There’s just something about how the system’s display elevates all of the best aspects of Hollow Knight’s art style to create something transformational. I spent 100 hours playing Hollow Knight on PC, and I’m well on my way to doubling my playtime after picking up the game for Switch.