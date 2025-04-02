Summary In a major Nintendo Direct presentation, Japanese gaming giant Nintendo unveiled the who, what, where, when, and why of its next-generation Switch 2 console.

The Switch 2 Direct live stream lasted approximately 60 minutes, and a number of upcoming first-and-third-party games were showcased for the system.

Here's a breakdown of all the new titles confirmed to be launching on Nintendo's much-hyped Switch successor.

After what feels like a lifetime of leaks and rumors, Nintendo has formally taken the wraps off its next-generation hybrid gaming console, the Switch 2. Aside from a short glimpse of Mario Kart gameplay seen during the Switch 2 first-look trailer back in January, much of the software side of the equation has been left to open speculation.

Thankfully, Nintendo didn't hold back during today's Switch 2 Direct. Without further ado, here are all the titles now officially confirmed to be heading to the much-hyped platform, which is set to launch on June 5.