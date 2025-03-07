Summary Multiple apps offer a way to log, review, and collect the video games you're playing.

GG and IGN Playlist get the closest to matching the feature-set of Letterboxd.

But apps like Gamepal, Gamery, and GameTrack offer their own unique takes, too.

The world has largely coalesced around using Goodreads for keeping track of the books you’ve read and Letterboxd for logging the movies you’ve seen, but the answer is a lot less clear for video games. You can leave reviews on Steam , and organize your game library in a way that gives you some sense of what you played when, but it's not the main feature of what’s ultimately a game launcher and marketplace.

Luckily, third-party developers have made a concerted effort to fill in the gaps, with apps that let you log what you’re playing, build a wishlist of what you want to play next, and even share reviews with friends and followers. If you’re looking for a tool to organize your gaming life, here are seven options worth trying out.

Related How StoryGraph works and why it's my favorite Goodreads alternative As a librarian, my go-to Goodreads alternative is StoryGraph. Here's how the book tracker won me over with data visualizations and personalized recs.

1 GG

A stripped-down Letterboxd for games

GG The GG app is a capable alternative to Goodreads or Letterboxd if you're looking for a way to list, log, and review your favorite video games. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

GG gets close to being the platonic ideal of a Letterboxd for video games. You’ll need an account to use the platform, but once you make one, you’ll be able to build lists and log games via a mobile app or GG’s website. At its most basic, you can edit lists collecting the games you’re playing, beaten, or want to get next. Individual games have pages that collect the entire network’s reviews and lists where the games appear, just like movies on Letterboxd.

GG doesn’t have the cleanest or slickest interface, but it works well on your phone and the web, and most importantly covers all the basics you might expect from a “Goodreads for games.” Plus, if you’re willing to subscribe, you can get extra features, like more customization options, statistics, and better control of the lists you build in GG.

Related Why Letterboxd is the perfect app for movie lovers Letterboxd is a place where movie lovers like myself can come together to praise or hate on what they’re watching.

2 IGN Playlist

A curated, feature-packed tool for game logging

IGN Playlist IGN's Playlist app features game tracking features and curated lists created by IGN staff. See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

IGN Playlist is, as its name suggests, created and run by popular gaming site IGN. Because of that, it offers a more curated and editorial take on game tracking, with public lists built by the publication around specific themes, consoles, and gaming events. Like the other apps and services on this list, you can create a library of games you own or have played, sorting them by things you’ve beaten, given up on, and more. Metacritic and IGN scores are integrated into each game’s page, along with reviews written by other people using Playlist.

IGN is trying to create a culture around playing games and building playlists, not unlike Letterboxd. It’s great if you feel like you need to immerse yourself in the popular “canon” of a game series or console, and most importantly, it’s free. That includes the ability to connect to your Steam account to automatically import your library and check the HowLongToBeat estimate of how long a game will take to play (IGN parent company Ziff Davis purchased HowLongToBeat in 2017).

3 Sofa

A multipurpose media-tracking tool

Sofa Sofa is a multipurpose media tracking tool that can keep track of games you want to play just as easily as it can movies or TV shows. See at Apple App Store

Sofa isn’t exclusively focused on games, and not really designed around sharing or acting as a social network, but it’s exceedingly well-designed and well-supported by its developers, making it a great option on this list. The app is meant to be used to keep a record of the media you’ve experienced or want to experience, covering everything from books to apps. Sofa is split into several different sections: “The Pile” for things you quickly add that you want to sort through later, a logbook that tracks what you experience when, and individual collections for types of media.

You have to pay to get access to direct links to buy or stream the things you add to Sofa, customize your lists, and add notes to each entry (the closest the app comes to reviews). It’s a very focused app, but worth c