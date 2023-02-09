Switch Online and Expansion Pack members get to relive the greatest moments in handheld gaming.

Rumours that Game Boy games would be added to Switch Online have been circulating since late 2021, but they are rumours no more. Nintendo has added a selection of Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its paid subscription service for download now.

And, Nintendo Switch owners who subscribe to Switch Online + Expansion Pack can get Game Boy Advance games too.

The games are emulated and come in different language options (when the originals were released in different territories separately) and Nintendo promises to add many more to each lineup regularly.

The Game Boy and Game Boy Color games are available in the same package, which is available to download in the Switch Online section of the Store. There's a selection of each, although if a game was upgraded to colour after the refreshed console was launched back in the late 90s, the collection might favour that version over the original.

Here's a list of the Game Boy and Game Boy Color titles available now:

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle's Quest

Kirby's Dream Land

Metroid II - Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Wario Land 3

The Game Boy Advance collection is exclusive to members who pay extra for the Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Here's the list of games that are available:

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

WarioWare, Inc.: Minigame Mania

Nintendo's Switch Online membership is required to play the vast majority of online multiplayer games available on the console. It also offers several other benefits, including access to a growing library of classic games (SNES, NES and now Game Boy). It costs £3.49, €3.99, $3.99 per month although there are also 3-month, yearly and family membership plans.

Switch Online + Expansion Pack is a bit more expensive, at £34.99, €39.99, $49.99 per year. However, in also includes downloadable content for popular games, such as the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. And, members to this plan get access to additional N64, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, and now Game Boy Advance games.