Key Takeaways The Galaxy Z Fold SE is lighter and thinner, with more memory than the Z Fold 6.

The phone is set for release on October 25th in South Korea only.

The Galaxy Z Fold SE has a larger 8-inch screen.

Samsung's often-rumoured Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (SE) is here. The new foldable phone is lighter and thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and has more memory for Galaxy AI.

Samsung officially announced the phone in a Korean press release. Currently, it has only been announced for release in South Korea for 2,789,699 KRW (about $2,025 USD). There's no word on whether the phone will eventually come to North America.

The Galaxy Z Fold SE is set to be released on October 25th.

The Galaxy Z Fold SE looks to be a refinement of the Z Fold 6

Lighter, thinner, with maybe a visible crease

The Galaxy Fold ZE is 0.05-inches (1.5 mm) thinner and 0.1oz (3g) lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which launched just a few months ago in the U.S. It also has 16GB of RAM, 4GB more than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. The new foldable phone is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.

The Galaxy Fold SE's display features an 8-inch internal display and a 6.5-inch outer display. This is a slight increase from the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which features a 7.6-inch internal display and a 6.3-inch outer display.

Galaxy Z Fold SE Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold SE features a slightly larger interior display than the Galaxy Fold 6, more RAM and a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera Brand Samsung SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display 6.3-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2520 x 1080 pixels, 8-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2184 x 1968 pixels RAM 16GB Storage 512GB Battery 4400 mAh Front camera f/2.2 4-megapixel (under-screen), 10-megapixel Rear camera f/1.8 200-megapixel main, f/2.4 10-megapixel telephoto, f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide Dimensions 6.04 x 5.22 x 0.22-inches (157.9 x 142.6 x 4.9mm) IP Rating IP48 Expand

The Galaxy Z Fold SE has also received a camera upgrade, including a 200-megapixel wide-angle camera. This is significantly more than the 50-megapixel wide-angle camera the Galaxy Fold Z 6 features.

In-hand images of the Galaxy Z Fold SE posted on X by Ice Universe also show that the phone appears to have less of a foldable display crease line than the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

In our Pocket-link review of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Patrick O'Rourke noted the flagship foldable's visible crease line as a con.

It will be interesting to see how the Galaxy Z Fold SE directly compares to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 once consumers get both in their hands in South Korea. It's unclear if Samsung plans to bring the Galaxy Z Fold SE to North America in the future.