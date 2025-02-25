Summary The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 could launch in July and be just 4.5mm thick, slightly wider than the Oppo Find N5.

Renders based on leaked CADs of the device have been released, showcasing the phone's sleek profile and larger display.

Unlike the Oppo Find N5, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be available in the US.

Following the launch of Oppo's Find N5 , new leaks have surfaced about Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it seems the competition in the foldable market is about to heat up.

According to Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be announced in July. When unfolded, it is reportedly around 4.5mm thick, making it slightly wider than the Oppo Find N5, which measures just 4.2mm thick. However, unlike the Find N5, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will actually be available for purchase in the US.

Additionally, renders of the device based on leaked CADs have been revealed by OnLeaks, showcasing the Galaxy Z Fold 7's sleek profile and larger display. You can watch a video of the renders from Android Headlines below.

The Z Fold 7 looks to be a solid upgrade

A larger display and slimmer profile, but the same old battery

Android Headlines / OnLeaks

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 seems to be a promising upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . According to the leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may feature an 8.2-inch inner display and a 6.5-inch outer display. This size would be slightly larger than the 8.12-inch inner display of the Oppo Find N5 . If the leaks are accurate and the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.5mm in thickness, it will be 1.1mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and 0.4mm thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition , which was launched exclusively in South Korea.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is rumored to feature a customized Snapdragon 8 Elite processor . Unfortunately, the battery may remain unchanged from last year, with a rumored capacity of 4,400mAh. However, this might not be entirely negative considering the enhancements Samsung has made to battery performance with the Galaxy S25 series thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite's power efficiency. Camera-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could have the same rear camera configuration as the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, featuring a 200-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 definitely seems poised to compete well against the Oppo Find N5, and the best part is that you'll actually be able to purchase the Z Fold 7 in the US. Overall, it appears to be a modest upgrade from the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition. OnePlus recently announced that it is not releasing a foldable phone this year, so the Z Fold 7 could very well be the most significant foldable launch in the US this year, especially since Apple isn't expected to release its foldable iPhone until 2026.