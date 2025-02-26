Summary A new leak from Android Headlines shares new details about the Galaxy Z Flip 7, including a slightly larger display with a less visible crease.

Renders based on leaked CAD drawings have been revealed by OnLeaks, showing off the phone from several different angles.

The Galaxy Flip 7 is expected to be priced the same as the Flip 6 and launch in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Right after a major leak about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 , new details are emerging about Samsung's other new foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which will be released later this year.

The leak comes from Android Headlines, which has shown off several new renders of the phone and shared a potential release date of July, the same time as the Fold 7. Unlike the Fold, which opens like a book, Samsung's Flip series uses a clam-shell folding design.

OnLeaks has shared new renders of the phone based on leaked CAD drawings, which show off several different angles of the device, including its more prominent display. You can check them out in the video below.

The Flip 7 may have a larger display, but otherwise it looks the same

The Flip 7 could be priced at $1,099, the same as the Flip 6 at launch

Looking at the leaked renders, it's hard to tell any major differences between the Flip 7 and last year's Flip 6. However, the Flip 7 may feature a 3.6-inch cover display and a 6.8-inch inner display, slightly larger than both of the Flip 6's displays. If these numbers are accurate, they suggest that last year's Motorola Razr+ will boast a larger cover display than the Flip 7. Additionally, the Flip 7's display is rumored to have a less visible crease line, an improvement also suggested for the Fold 7.

There is also good news regarding the phone's price. The Flip 7 is not expected to see a price increase compared to last year's Flip 6, indicating it could start at $1,099. That would make sense, considering Samsung didn't raise the price of the Galaxy S25 series .

Under the hood, the Flip 7 may still have 12GB of RAM and be available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants. However, the chipset that will power the flip phone remains uncertain. Some reports indicate it could be equipped with an Exynos 2500, while others suggest Samsung is considering other options. So far, the Flip 7 seems like a modest upgrade from the Flip 6, and design-wise looks identical. There is still lots of time until July, so it's possible things could change between now and then.