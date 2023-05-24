Fresh Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic render leaks have landed, giving us a really detailed, close-up look at the rotating bezel that's rumoured to be making a return. In fact, the leaks show more than just the bezel, they give us a look at the full watch in a lot of detail, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination.

Rotating bezel returns for Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

Long-time Galaxy Watch fans were disappointed not to have the rotating bezel on any of the Galaxy Watch 5 models, and so it seems Samsung has heard their cries and opted to introduce a 'Classic' version this year which - just like the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic - will have a bezel that can rotate 360-degrees and control elements of the user interface.

Onleaks/MySmartPrice

With previous models, this control would typically be used for scrolling through lists on the screen, reading messages or just switching between the various information widgets. It made the watches really simple to control and - crucially - meant you could interact with the watch without having to touch the display.

Otherwise, the design is very much as you'd expect and seems to be something of a blend between the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It has that raised, angled bezel with the white index printed on the inside from the Watch 5 Pro, as well as the silicone strap with the magnetic clasp system that made the 2022 flagship watch so easy to put on and take off. It also features the same two-button system on the side.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic specs

Although the leak hasn't brought with it any new specifications, there have been plenty of rumours about what exactly the Watch 6 series will feature. It's been suggested that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will feature a bigger display than its predecessor. A 1.47-inch Super AMOLED screen has been touted, with a pixel-dense 470 x 470 resolution panel delivering sharp visuals.

OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

Other expected components include a capacious 425mAh battery, plus the usual suite of high-end fitness tracking abilities like all-day heart rate, ECG, sleep tracking and everything else you'd expect from a flagship health-tracking smartwatch. The underside looks very much like the current models, and so it's almost guaranteed to feature the same wireless charging ability too.

When will the Galaxy Watch 6 launch?

As well as posting detailed 5K renders of the watch, Onleaks and MySmartPrice have suggested that we'll likely see the Galaxy Watch 6 launch at some point this summer, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Specifically, it's claimed we'll see the new wearables and foldable land at some point in July, which would fit in with the launch cycles of the past few years. Samsung typically launches the S-series standard smartphones at the start of the year, with new foldable phones and smartwatches in July/August.