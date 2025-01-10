Summary A new leak suggests the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen will lack Bluetooth connectivity, potentially losing gestures and remote control features.

Downgrading the S Pen could be a cost-saving move by Samsung, and is unlikely to improve the phone's battery life.

Despite the downgrade, the S Pen remains useful for note-taking, doodling, and signing PDFs, with rumors hinting at other significant upgrades to the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to reveal its highly-anticipated Galaxy S25 series at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. While there are a lot of rumored upgrades to the lineup this year, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could have one disappointing downgrade in-store.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal posted on X that the S Pen that comes with the Galaxy S25 Ultra will no longer feature Bluetooth connectivity, citing "retail sources." This means the gestures and remote control features you can do with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's S Pen may not be available on the Galaxy S25 Ultra's.

Agarwal suggests that downgrading the S Pen is a likely cost-saving measure for Samsung and that he doubts it will improve the phone's battery life.

The S Pen is still useful without Bluetooth

Hopefully, this doesn't mean the end of the S Pen is near

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is the only flagship smartphone on the market with a stylus. Thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity, you can use the S Pen to take photos remotely and use gestures with it to navigate the phone's user interface. If this leak is accurate, it will be disappointing to lose these capabilities on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the move could signal that the S Pen will no longer be a priority for Samsung in the future.

Even without Bluetooth, the S Pen is still useful for note-taking, doodling, and signing PDFs. This is the first rumor about the Galaxy S25 Ultra that hints at a downgrade from its predecessor. Most of the rumors have hinted at significant upgrades and design changes for the device, such as a larger display, more rounded corners, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, Qi2 magnetic charging, and Qualcomm's new top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

This news about the Galaxy S25 Ultra's S Pen is just a leak and has not been confirmed by Samsung, so take it with a grain of salt. All will be revealed soon about the Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. You can watch the event live at 10am PST/1pm ET on Samsung's website or YouTube channel. Samsung is offering early deals on the devices before the launch. However, the Canadian promotion is far better than the US deal.