Summary New images have leaked showing off what could be official renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25.

The Galaxy S25 series may see a price increase compared to the previous model, but the extent remains unclear.

Samsung is expected to reveal its new lineup of phones at its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22.

The official reveal of the Galaxy S25 series is only a week away at Samsung's Unpacked event on January 22. However, that isn't stopping a flood of new leaks about the phones from pouring in.

Evan Blass, a reliable leaker, has shared what appears to be official promotional imagery for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy 25 (via Ice Universe). The image for the Galaxy S25 Ultra shows off the front and back of the phone, featuring the device's quad camera setup, S Pen stylus, thin bezels, and a new AI feature called "Now Brief."

I'm really hoping these photos are legit, because the phones look super sleek. Given the source of the leak, and how close Galaxy Unpacked event is, there's a good chance these renders could be the real deal. Check them out below yourself.

The S25 series could be getting a price increase

It remains unclear how significant it could be

WinFuture.de / Pocket-lint

While most recent leaks about the Galaxy S25 series have been positive -- except for the S Pen -- a new report suggests the new phones could be in for a price increase. According to the South Korean site FNN News (via tipster @Jukanlosreve), the Galaxy S25 series will cost "slightly" more than the Galaxy S24 series.

FNN News reported in December that Samsung was considering a price hike for the Galaxy S25 series, but with the launch event now just a week away, the South Korean tech giant has potentially made up its mind. How much the price hike will be remains unclear. Judging by the look and leaked specs of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a slight price increase might be worth it, especially if the phone features Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of RAM, and worthwhile Bixby AI features.

The wait for the Galaxy S25 series is nearly over. Samsung is expected to reveal everything at its Galaxy Unpacked event in San Jose, California, on January 22. You can watch the event live that day at 1pm EST/10am PST on Samsung's website or YouTube channel. The company is also running a special reservation promotion ahead of the event.