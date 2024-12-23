Summary The Galaxy S25 series will launch in South Korea (and likely the U.S., too) on February 7.

It's possible the phones could get a minor price hike due to the increased Won-USD currency exchange.

Additionally, the S25 Ultra may feature 16GB of RAM in the 512GB and 1TB storage variants.

The highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to arrive early next year, and thanks to a new report, we might know exactly when.

Known tipster Jukanlosreve posted on X that the Galaxy S25 series will officially launch on February 7 in South Korea. Plus, the long-rumored Galaxy S25 Slim could be shown off at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in the new year. The tipster says their source, FNN News in South Korea, is "very reliable." Based on how the release dates played out for the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy S25 series will likely arrive in the U.S. around the same time as Korea.

If true, pre-orders could begin a week or two before February 7, likely just after the lineup is fully revealed at Samsung Unpacked. It's interesting to hear that the Galaxy S25 Slim might be shown at the event, as past rumors have speculated that the device would launch later in the year, possibly in the spring.

The Galaxy S25 series could get a price increase

Though it may not be very big, so Samsung doesn't lose sales

Another tidbit from this news is that the Galaxy S25 series could get a slight price hike. FNN News (translated via Google Translate) says a price increase is possible because the South Korean Won to U.S. dollar exchange rate has risen since the martial law incident in South Korea earlier this month. This has caused prices domestically for Samsung to rise.

However, if there is a price increase, it's reported to be minor, as Samsung fears losing out on sales if the price rises too much. For reference, the Galaxy S24 Ultra costs $1,300 in the U.S. for the 256GB base model. So, a small price hike for the base model Galaxy S25 Ultra would be slightly more than that.

Nevertheless, if there is a price hike, it might be worth it, especially on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which reportedly features 16GB of RAM in the phone's 512GB and 1TB storage variants. The Ultra variant of the phone hasn't had 16GB of RAM since the Galaxy S21 Ultra came out in 2021. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and could support Qi2 magnetic charging. Thankfully, all this speculation will end soon when Samsung officially reveals and launches the phones in the new year.