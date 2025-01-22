This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Galaxy S25 The base model of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.2-inch display panel, and a triple camera array. Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.2-inch RAM 12GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI 7 Front camera 12-megapixel f/2.2 Rear camera f/1.8 50-megapixel wide,f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and f/2.4 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2x Weight 5.7oz Charge speed 25w Super Fast Charging Price $800 Release 2025 Expand $800 at Samsung

Galaxy S25+ The middle child of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25+ features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6.7-inch display panel, and a triple camera array. Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.7-inch RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,900mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI 7 Front camera f/2.2 12-megapixel Rear camera f/1.8 50-megapixel wide,f/2.2 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and f/2.4 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom Colors Silver Shadow, Navy, Icy Blue, Mint Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2x Weight 6.7oz Charge speed 45w Super Fast Charging 2.0 Price $1000 Release 2025 Expand $1000 at Samsung

Galaxy S25 Ultra The highest-end variant of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup for 2025, the S25 Ultra ships with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a massive 6.9-inch display, and a quad camera setup. Brand Samsung SoC Snapdragon 8 Elite Display 6.9-inch RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Battery 5,000mAh Ports USB-C Operating System One UI 7 Front camera f/2.2 AF 12-megapixel Rear camera f/1.7 200-megapixel wide, f/1.9 50-megapixel ultra-wide, f/2.4 10 megapixel 3x telephoto, f/3.4 50-megapixel 5x telephoto Colors Titanium Black, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Silverblue Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2x Weight 7.7oz Charge speed 45w Super Fast Charging 2.0 Price $1,300 Release 2025 Expand $1300 at Samsung

Samsung 's latest lineup of flagship Android phones -- the Galaxy S25 series -- assumes the position of being a direct replacement for the outgoing S24 line . This includes matters of pricing and availability, of which the company's latest handsets echo last year's offerings largely to a tee.

The base model in this year's lineup, the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25, starts at an MSRP of $800, and ships with 12GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. A more expensive 256GB storage variant is also available for a price tag of $860. The larger-screening 6.7-inch Galaxy S25+, meanwhile, is listed at a starting price of $1000 for the 256GB storage configuration, and $1,020 for the 512GB storage edition.

Samsung's latest lineup of flagship Android phones -- the Galaxy S25 series -- assumes the position of being a direct replacement for the outgoing S24 line.

Both the S25 and the S25+ are available in navy, mint, icy blue, and silver shadow colorways, in addition to online-exclusive blueblack, coralred, and pinkgold variants.

The top-of-the-line S25 Ultra starts at $1,300, and ships with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. A 512GB storage option is on offer for $1,420, and a 1TB SKU is listed for a whopping $1,660. This year's colors include black, gray, silverblue, and whitesilver, as well as online exclusive jadegreen, jetblack, and pinkgold variants.

All three S25 devices are available now for pre-order directly from Samsung's official hardware storefront. In the coming days, I expect to see listings appear across numerous other storefronts, both digital and brick-and-mortar-based.

0:56 Related Galaxy S25 series is here, but I'm left wanting more It's the era of iterative smartphone updates, so what did you really expect from the S25 series? Hint: the answer is a lot of AI and very few hardware tweaks.

With the Galaxy S25 Series, it's all about artificial intelligence

On the hardware front, these devices are deeply iterative refreshes

Samsung / Pocket-lint

As in previous years, Samsung's Galaxy S25 series bore the brunt of a months-long outpouring of leaks and rumors . Leading up to the handset line's official debut, the consensus had been all but solidified, and today's event confirmed as much: from a hardware perspective, the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra are remarkable iterative product offerings.

As a year-over-year spec refresh, Samsung has done arguably little to differentiate the S25 from its direct predecessor. As such, the company has leaned into the hype surrounding artifical intelligence to impress prospective customers -- the Galaxy AI moniker can be found all across marketing and promotional materials.

If you're interested in picking up one of Samsung's latest handsets, general availability is slated for February 7, which is about two and a half weeks out from today's reveal and pre-order street date.